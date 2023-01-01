Read full article on original website
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
Meet George Santos - The perfect Republican candidate who can lie without blinkingVictorNew York City, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
CBS Sports
Klay Thompson puts 54 points on Hawks, but it's Kevon Looney who plays hero in Warriors' fifth straight win
Klay Thompson torched the Hawks for 54 points on 10 3-pointers on Monday, but it was Kevon Looney who played hero with the game-winning tip as time expired to give Golden State a wild 143-141 overtime victory. It was the Warriors' fifth straight win, and their league-leading 17th at home.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hopeful to return against Spurs
Warriors General Manager Bob Myers said Wednesday that Curry (shoulder) will be re-evaluated this weekend and is hoping to be back for next Friday's game versus San Antonio, 95.7 The Game reports. Curry hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a left shoulder subluxation. Myers said the superstar point guard...
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Added to injury report
Leonard is now questionable for Monday's game against the Heat due to a non-COVID illness, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. Leonard appears to be feeling under the weather Monday considering his late downgrade to questionable ahead of the Clippers' 9:30 PM EST matchup with the Heat. If he were to miss, Paul George would see a usage bump while Norman Powell and Terance Mann would be in line for larger workloads.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Tuesday
Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Bucks. After missing Washington's past three contests, Beal's status for Tuesday is still up in the air. If the All-Star guard is unable to suit up, his next chance to return comes Friday against the Thunder.
CBS Sports
LeBron James scoring tracker: Lakers star on pace to top Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record before All-Star break
Barring an extended injury absence, LeBron James is going to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer this season. There's a good chance Kareem's Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 career points falls before the NBA All-Star break in February. The Lakers are at Charlotte on Monday night. James, who had 34 points...
Ex-NHL Star Jaromír Jágr Scores Goal in Czech League at Age 50
Jágr made Czech Extraliga history with his first score in seven appearances this season.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Facing long-term absence
Carlson (face) could be out multiple months but the team is hopeful that he'll return "well before" the playoffs, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face but was fortunate enough to avoid surgery. Still, the star blueliner is expected to miss "months, not weeks." The 32-year-old could be moved to long-term injured reserve at some point in the near future.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Turns back clock Monday
Gordon had 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 111-106 loss to the Mavericks. Gordon delivered a vintage performance Monday, finishing with his second-best scoring mark of the campaign and showing an efficient touch from beyond the arc. Gordon has scored in double digits in three of Houston's last four games, but he won't have a lot of value until he can shoot the rock on a consistent basis. He's made just 37.4 percent of his shots from the field and 34.8 percent from three since the start of December.
CBS Sports
LeBron James scoring tracker: Lakers star out Wednesday vs. Heat with non-COVID illness
LeBron James continued to surge toward the NBA's all-time scoring record with 43 points in the Lakers' 121-115 victory over the Hornets on Monday, but he'll have to wait to put more points on the board. The team announced that he'll miss Wednesday night's game against the Miami Heat due to a non-COVID illness.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Not at practice
Jones (knee/illness) didn't practice Wednesday. Jones was merely Tampa's No. 4 receiver the past two weeks, falling behind Russell Gage on the depth chart, and the 33-year-old doesn't figure to play many snaps (if any) in a Week 18 game with no playoff implications at Atlanta. It is possible Jones returns to the No. 3 WR role for the playoffs if his balky knee improves, though Gage may have locked it down with 16 catches for 157 yards and two TDs over the past three games (including a contest Jones missed Week 15).
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Adds apple in loss
Bailey posted an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. Bailey had the secondary helper on Mathew Barzal's lone goal in the loss. Since the start of December, Bailey has picked up two goals and seven helpers over 14 games. The 33-year-old winger has 16 points through 34 contests overall. He needs to generate offense to have any fantasy appeal, as there's virtually no physicality in his pass-first playing style.
CBS Sports
Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury
Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday
Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers. Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.
CBS Sports
Astros' Bligh Madris: Traded to Astros
Madris was acquired by the Astros from Detroit on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations. Roughly two weeks after being DFA'd by Detroit, Madris will now join the Astros' 40-man roster. The 26-year-old outfielder got his first taste of MLB action last season, though he posted just a .509 OPS through 123 plate appearances. Considering the outfield talent Houston already has at the MLB level, Madris will likely start the 2023 season in Triple-A and serve as organizational depth.
CBS Sports
Bills' Stefon Diggs pushes to visit Damar Hamlin at Cincinnati hospital: 'This is my teammate'
Bills safety Damar Hamlin is hospitalized in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old, whose heartbeat was restored before an ambulance transported him off the field, is currently sedated. Star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, meanwhile, fought to visit with Hamlin at the hospital late Monday, according to ESPN, after staying in Cincinnati while other Bills players and staff flew back to Buffalo.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores twice in overtime loss
Ovechkin scored two goals on seven shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres. Ovechkin's elite scoring ability was on full display Tuesday, netting a pair of goals with long-range wrist shots. Ovechkin has scored in three straight contests while tallying eight goals in his last five games. The 37-year-old winger has shown no signs of slowing down, with 28 goals and 19 assists through 40 games this season.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Vinny Nittoli: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Nittoli was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Wednesday. After Philadelphia acquired Erich Uelmen from the Cubs on Wednesday, Nittoli was the odd man out, losing his spot on the 40-man roster. The right-hander spent the majority of the 2022 campaign with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as a member of the Yankees' organization, but he did join the Phillies roster late last year. Nittoli tossed two scoreless innings with Philadelphia in September and could have a shot at joining the big-league roster at some point this summer.
CBS Sports
College basketball's top 20 transfers: Illinois' Terrence Shannon leads rankings of players at new schools
Nearly 2,000 -- yes, 2,000! -- Division I basketball players hit the transfer portal last offseason. The mass exits and entrances across the country meant there was of course bound to be some players left in tricky spots, yet many have clicked right in with their new homes and are producing at a high level.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Sidelined due to back spasms
Butker didn't practice Wednesday due to back spasms. Butker wasn't listed on the injury report Tuesday, but he lands on the list Wednesday as a non-participant due to back spasms. His absence is certainly concerning, and if he isn't able to practice Thursday, his status for Saturday's game against the Raiders will be in serious jeopardy. Kansas City currently doesn't have a kicker on its practice squad, but Matthew Wright, who saw action with the Chiefs earlier in the season, remains a free agent after being let go by Pittsburgh.
CBS Sports
Jets' Mike White: Rough performance in loss
White completed 23 of 46 passes for 240 yards with two interceptions and a lost fumble in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks. Making his first start since Week 14, White didn't look fully recovered from his rib injury and made a number of awkward throws that were well off the mark, although a Seattle pass rush that sacked him four times was also a factor. With the Jets now eliminated from playoff contention and White having posted a 0:4 TD:INT over his last three games, it's not clear who coach Robert Saleh will name his starting QB for a Week 18 trip to Miami.
