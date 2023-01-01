ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hopeful to return against Spurs

Warriors General Manager Bob Myers said Wednesday that Curry (shoulder) will be re-evaluated this weekend and is hoping to be back for next Friday's game versus San Antonio, 95.7 The Game reports. Curry hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a left shoulder subluxation. Myers said the superstar point guard...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Added to injury report

Leonard is now questionable for Monday's game against the Heat due to a non-COVID illness, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. Leonard appears to be feeling under the weather Monday considering his late downgrade to questionable ahead of the Clippers' 9:30 PM EST matchup with the Heat. If he were to miss, Paul George would see a usage bump while Norman Powell and Terance Mann would be in line for larger workloads.
CBS Sports

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Tuesday

Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Bucks. After missing Washington's past three contests, Beal's status for Tuesday is still up in the air. If the All-Star guard is unable to suit up, his next chance to return comes Friday against the Thunder.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Facing long-term absence

Carlson (face) could be out multiple months but the team is hopeful that he'll return "well before" the playoffs, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face but was fortunate enough to avoid surgery. Still, the star blueliner is expected to miss "months, not weeks." The 32-year-old could be moved to long-term injured reserve at some point in the near future.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Turns back clock Monday

Gordon had 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 111-106 loss to the Mavericks. Gordon delivered a vintage performance Monday, finishing with his second-best scoring mark of the campaign and showing an efficient touch from beyond the arc. Gordon has scored in double digits in three of Houston's last four games, but he won't have a lot of value until he can shoot the rock on a consistent basis. He's made just 37.4 percent of his shots from the field and 34.8 percent from three since the start of December.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Not at practice

Jones (knee/illness) didn't practice Wednesday. Jones was merely Tampa's No. 4 receiver the past two weeks, falling behind Russell Gage on the depth chart, and the 33-year-old doesn't figure to play many snaps (if any) in a Week 18 game with no playoff implications at Atlanta. It is possible Jones returns to the No. 3 WR role for the playoffs if his balky knee improves, though Gage may have locked it down with 16 catches for 157 yards and two TDs over the past three games (including a contest Jones missed Week 15).
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Josh Bailey: Adds apple in loss

Bailey posted an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. Bailey had the secondary helper on Mathew Barzal's lone goal in the loss. Since the start of December, Bailey has picked up two goals and seven helpers over 14 games. The 33-year-old winger has 16 points through 34 contests overall. He needs to generate offense to have any fantasy appeal, as there's virtually no physicality in his pass-first playing style.
CBS Sports

Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury

Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
CBS Sports

Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday

Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers. Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.
CBS Sports

Astros' Bligh Madris: Traded to Astros

Madris was acquired by the Astros from Detroit on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations. Roughly two weeks after being DFA'd by Detroit, Madris will now join the Astros' 40-man roster. The 26-year-old outfielder got his first taste of MLB action last season, though he posted just a .509 OPS through 123 plate appearances. Considering the outfield talent Houston already has at the MLB level, Madris will likely start the 2023 season in Triple-A and serve as organizational depth.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Bills' Stefon Diggs pushes to visit Damar Hamlin at Cincinnati hospital: 'This is my teammate'

Bills safety Damar Hamlin is hospitalized in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old, whose heartbeat was restored before an ambulance transported him off the field, is currently sedated. Star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, meanwhile, fought to visit with Hamlin at the hospital late Monday, according to ESPN, after staying in Cincinnati while other Bills players and staff flew back to Buffalo.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores twice in overtime loss

Ovechkin scored two goals on seven shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres. Ovechkin's elite scoring ability was on full display Tuesday, netting a pair of goals with long-range wrist shots. Ovechkin has scored in three straight contests while tallying eight goals in his last five games. The 37-year-old winger has shown no signs of slowing down, with 28 goals and 19 assists through 40 games this season.
CBS Sports

Phillies' Vinny Nittoli: Loses spot on 40-man roster

Nittoli was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Wednesday. After Philadelphia acquired Erich Uelmen from the Cubs on Wednesday, Nittoli was the odd man out, losing his spot on the 40-man roster. The right-hander spent the majority of the 2022 campaign with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as a member of the Yankees' organization, but he did join the Phillies roster late last year. Nittoli tossed two scoreless innings with Philadelphia in September and could have a shot at joining the big-league roster at some point this summer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Sidelined due to back spasms

Butker didn't practice Wednesday due to back spasms. Butker wasn't listed on the injury report Tuesday, but he lands on the list Wednesday as a non-participant due to back spasms. His absence is certainly concerning, and if he isn't able to practice Thursday, his status for Saturday's game against the Raiders will be in serious jeopardy. Kansas City currently doesn't have a kicker on its practice squad, but Matthew Wright, who saw action with the Chiefs earlier in the season, remains a free agent after being let go by Pittsburgh.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Jets' Mike White: Rough performance in loss

White completed 23 of 46 passes for 240 yards with two interceptions and a lost fumble in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks. Making his first start since Week 14, White didn't look fully recovered from his rib injury and made a number of awkward throws that were well off the mark, although a Seattle pass rush that sacked him four times was also a factor. With the Jets now eliminated from playoff contention and White having posted a 0:4 TD:INT over his last three games, it's not clear who coach Robert Saleh will name his starting QB for a Week 18 trip to Miami.

Comments / 0

Community Policy