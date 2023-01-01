ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbara Walters Once Belittled Aubrey Plaza In A Hilarious Way

By Michael Haskoor
Barbara Walters touched many fans and celebrities alike throughout her long career as a TV journalist and news anchor. One interesting interaction that she had, however, was with White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza .

Speaking to Chelsea Handler on her show in 2012, Plaza recounted a time she was at the same table as Walters during an event and tried to talk to her.

“Barbara was at my table and the whole night I wanted to talk to her but I didn’t have an in,” said Plaza. “I had finally felt like I had a reason to say something to her. I ordered the vegetarian plate. Everyone else got the meat plate, and, I just have a big *** pile of chickpeas on my plate. Everyone was eyeing my chickpeas because they wanted it and their meals didn’t look so good so I used it as the power move.”

She adds: “I started doling out my chickpeas. Ann Curry was at my table. I gave her 4 chickpeas. I was just giving everyone chickpeas and when it came to Barbara I knew she knew what was going on but she wasn’t really paying attention.”

“So I said Barbara, do you want any of my chickpeas? She looked at me and she said ‘I’m sitting next to a billionaire who’s telling me how he’s investing my money. Have fun with your chickpeas.'”

Handler and Plaza chuckled and Handler replied “That sounds like her. She’s kind of sarcastic. You wouldn’t expect it but she’s kind of sarcastic and bitchy. She’s a **** is what she is.”

It was just announced on Friday that Walters has died at the age of 93. Her life and career is being celebrated by friends and fellow celebrities alike.

Plaza’s latest acting endeavor was Season 2 of The White Lotus for HBO , which is currently available to stream on HBO Max .

