‘Yellowstone’ Season 5’s Mid-Season Finale Airs Tonight: Here’s a Quick Recap of All You Need to Know

By Shelby Scott
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ble6E_0k0IoYr000
Photo Courtesy Paramount Network

It was before Christmas that Yellowstone fans were last treated to a brand-new episode. But tonight, our favorite Duttons return, and with that, so does Yellowstone‘s midseason finale of Season 5. With hours to go until the midseason finale airs, we’re taking a look at a new Yellowstone recap. The following clip reminds us exactly where we are before the episode new debuts.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the eighth episode of Yellowstone season 5 highlights Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) and Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri). Together, they seem determined to have John Dutton (Kevin Costner) impeached as governor. We’re also reflecting on the heartfelt scene shared by Kelsey Asbille‘s Monica Dutton and Kelly Reilly‘s Beth Dutton. As we gear up for another new episode of Yellowstone, we’re interested to see where this newfound sisterhood goes.

John Dutton and Thomas Rainwater Face Equally Devastating Challenges This Season

A third especially dynamic, and relevant, plotline turns the spotlight to Gil Birmingham’s Thomas Rainwater. Already, the reservation is struggling to protect its land, assets, and people. On top of it all, state representative Lynelle Perry tells the chairman and his righthand man Mo that the government is looking to install two new pipelines that run directly beneath the reservation. If approved, it would have a detrimental impact on Broken Rock’s drinking water and therefore, residents’ ability to survive.

For John Dutton, the biggest problem heading into Yellowstone Season 5’s midseason finale is with his herd. Some of his cattle may have become infected with a deadly disease called brucellosis. The disease is highly contagious among cattle, including both domesticated beef and Yellowstone National Park’s resident bison. John, in order to protect his livestock, makes the decision to move half the herd somewhere down South, “Somewhere where it doesn’t snow in the winter.”

This creates a new challenge at home. Half of John’s best ranch hands, including Teeter, Ryan, Jake, and Walker, not to mention Cole Hauser‘s Rip Wheeler, will be away from the ranch for, potentially, a year or more.

Finally, as if episode seven of Yellowstone Season 5 didn’t pack a hard enough punch, Taylor Sheridan finally revealed why Rip earned the “Y” brand that most of the bunkhouse sports on their chests.

How ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Feel About Season 5 So Far

Though there are plenty of folks who have long looked forward to the midseason finale of Yellowstone, multitudes of fans commented on the recap above that they’re underwhelmed by season 5. However, if there’s anything we know about the show, it’s that Sheridan likes to save massive moments for the finale.

Taking to the comments on the post above, one fan was super critical, writing, “Here’s an easy recap: Just concerts and branding … Honestly pretty disappointed in the lack of train station drop-offs, bunkhouse brawling, and all the other drama that made the previous seasons great.”

Another added, “This season has been dull and boring[,] honestly my opinion they need new writers[,] the bullsh-t between Jamie and Beth is getting old[,] yeah it was wrong what he did but they [were] kids and every season Jamie is the bad guy including this season.”

Hopefully, with so many fans seemingly disappointed in season 5 so far, Yellowstone‘s writers really bring the heat to Sunday night’s midseason finale.

