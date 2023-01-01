Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WFMJ.com
Warren Police: 3-year-old found in home with poor conditions with allegedly intoxicated father
Warren Police found a three-year-old in a home with poor conditions with his allegedly intoxicated father on Sunday. According to a police report, police received a call from the child's grandmother who showed up to the apartment on Southern Boulevard to check on the child whose father has custody of him on weekends.
WFMJ.com
Prison inmate from Cortland suspected of $1,000 shoplifting spree at Home Depot
A Cortland man who has already been locked up for more than a year has been transferred to the Mahoning County Jail to face allegations that he shoplifted more than $1,000 worth of tools from the Home Depot in Austintown. Austintown Police picked up 35-year-old Ryan Repko from the Trumbull...
WTRF
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot in Brackenridge, Allegheny County on Monday evening, according to Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro. According to police officials in Allegheny County, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. of Duquesne was involved in multiple chases with police over two days...
Police find 16-year-old girl from Wampum
Pennsylvania State Police's New Castle Unit said a girl who ran away has been found.
OVI arrest turns into guns drawn in Trumbull County
A man from Pennsylvania is facing several charges in Trumbull County after police say he crashed his truck, left the scene, and then resisted officers when they tried to arrest him.
Struthers man accused of breaking into home, assaulting child
Jason Schilling, 42, is charged with aggravated burglary, assault and resisting arrest.
WFMJ.com
Jail sentence for Youngstown woman who left dog to die
A Youngstown woman who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty has been sentenced to spend six months in jail. That was the sentence handed down Wednesday to 24-year-old Rayne Lynn Dunmire. Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Scott Krichbaum also placed Dunmire on probation for 5 years. In late July, Dunmire was...
butlerradio.com
Grove City Police Charge Woman With Resisting Arrest
A Mercer County woman is facing charges for resisting arrest after an incident with police last month. According to Grove City police, the incident occurred just after 9 p.m December 2nd. Police responded to the Broad Street Grille where 29-year-old Jesica Frishkorn allegedly refused to leave. Police say Frishkorn appeared...
CBS Pittsburgh
Man accused of pulling gun during fight in Live! Casino Pittsburgh parking garage
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man will face charges after police said he pulled a gun on another man in the Live! Casino Pittsburgh parking garage.Pennsylvania State Police said they were called to a fight involving a gun shortly after 1:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.Troopers learned a 55-year-old from Marianna allegedly got into a fight with another man in the casino's parking garage, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim. Police said charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness will be filed. Troopers did not release the suspect's name.
Liberty woman accused of shooting girlfriend during argument
Tiffany Johnson was arraigned on a felonious assault charge.
Judge sentences woman for death of dog left in locked closet
Rayne Dunmire, 22, received the sentence from Judge R. Scott Krichbaum on a fifth-degree felony charge of cruelty to companion animals.
WTRF
West Virginia woman allegedly shoots Ohio man in the face on New Year’s Eve
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Paden City, West Virginia woman was arrested in Monroe County, Ohio on New Year’s Eve after allegedly shooting a man in the face, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Sheriff Charles Black Jr. says that the incident started...
Pittsburgh police arrest 2 men at New Year’s Eve hotel gathering
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were called to the Hyatt House hotel on Baum Boulevard in Bloomfield just before midnight Saturday after receiving multiple noise complaints about a group of people in a room at the hotel. Jamar Jacobs and Deandre Williams each face multiple charges after an encounter with...
Jury selection underway for man accused of attacking paramedic
Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a man accused of attacking a paramedic who was treating him for an overdose.
CBS Pittsburgh
Armed man accused of robbing Monroeville Eat'n Park, stealing cash and manager's car
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - No one was hurt after an armed robbery at the Eat'n Park in Monroeville on Monday morning.The robbery happened around 7:30 a.m., about 30 minutes after the restaurant opened. Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole said he believes the suspect was casing the restaurant. He said the man first attempted to enter through the back door. When he found it was locked, he then walked straight through the front doors wielding a gun.When the man encountered the manager, he allegedly pulled out a handgun and demanded cash and the keys to his car. The suspect got the...
Brackenridge police chief killed, another officer injured in shooting; suspect shot, killed
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — The Brackenridge police chief was killed and another officer is injured after shots were fired in Brackenridge on Monday. The incident prompted a heavy police presence as investigators searched for the suspect. Our sources confirmed that the suspect was shot and killed by police after a...
WFMJ.com
Lamb returned to Niles Nativity, three people sentenced
A lamb taken from a Nativity scene has been returned to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Niles, and the three people accused of taking the statue have been sentenced. Police were called out at around 3:30 a.m. Friday to investigate a report that two men and a woman were smashing items in yards along Vienna Avenue.
Victims identified in fatal Trumbull County crash
Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to County Line Turnpike Road around 12:45 a.m. This is half a mile east of Phalanx Mills Herner Road.
explore venango
Woman Accused of Harboring Wanted Man in Hotel Room in Emlenton Area Due in Court Tomorrow
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an area woman accused of harboring a wanted man in the Emlenton area is scheduled for Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 26-year-old Keirstan Nicole Wiles, of Sarver, is set for Wednesday, January 4, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey on the following charge:
Niles woman sentenced for crash that injured passenger
A judge sentenced a Niles woman for a Christmas Day crash that left a passenger with severe injuries in 2021.
