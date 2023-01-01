MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - No one was hurt after an armed robbery at the Eat'n Park in Monroeville on Monday morning.The robbery happened around 7:30 a.m., about 30 minutes after the restaurant opened. Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole said he believes the suspect was casing the restaurant. He said the man first attempted to enter through the back door. When he found it was locked, he then walked straight through the front doors wielding a gun.When the man encountered the manager, he allegedly pulled out a handgun and demanded cash and the keys to his car. The suspect got the...

MONROEVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO