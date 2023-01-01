ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTRF

Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot in Brackenridge, Allegheny County on Monday evening, according to Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro. According to police officials in Allegheny County, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. of Duquesne was involved in multiple chases with police over two days...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Jail sentence for Youngstown woman who left dog to die

A Youngstown woman who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty has been sentenced to spend six months in jail. That was the sentence handed down Wednesday to 24-year-old Rayne Lynn Dunmire. Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Scott Krichbaum also placed Dunmire on probation for 5 years. In late July, Dunmire was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
butlerradio.com

Grove City Police Charge Woman With Resisting Arrest

A Mercer County woman is facing charges for resisting arrest after an incident with police last month. According to Grove City police, the incident occurred just after 9 p.m December 2nd. Police responded to the Broad Street Grille where 29-year-old Jesica Frishkorn allegedly refused to leave. Police say Frishkorn appeared...
GROVE CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of pulling gun during fight in Live! Casino Pittsburgh parking garage

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man will face charges after police said he pulled a gun on another man in the Live! Casino Pittsburgh parking garage.Pennsylvania State Police said they were called to a fight involving a gun shortly after 1:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.Troopers learned a 55-year-old from Marianna allegedly got into a fight with another man in the casino's parking garage, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim. Police said charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness will be filed.  Troopers did not release the suspect's name. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Armed man accused of robbing Monroeville Eat'n Park, stealing cash and manager's car

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - No one was hurt after an armed robbery at the Eat'n Park in Monroeville on Monday morning.The robbery happened around 7:30 a.m., about 30 minutes after the restaurant opened.  Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole said he believes the suspect was casing the restaurant. He said the man first attempted to enter through the back door. When he found it was locked, he then walked straight through the front doors wielding a gun.When the man encountered the manager, he allegedly pulled out a handgun and demanded cash and the keys to his car. The suspect got the...
MONROEVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Lamb returned to Niles Nativity, three people sentenced

A lamb taken from a Nativity scene has been returned to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Niles, and the three people accused of taking the statue have been sentenced. Police were called out at around 3:30 a.m. Friday to investigate a report that two men and a woman were smashing items in yards along Vienna Avenue.
NILES, OH
explore venango

Woman Accused of Harboring Wanted Man in Hotel Room in Emlenton Area Due in Court Tomorrow

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an area woman accused of harboring a wanted man in the Emlenton area is scheduled for Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 26-year-old Keirstan Nicole Wiles, of Sarver, is set for Wednesday, January 4, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey on the following charge:
EMLENTON, PA

