Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Police Search for Robbery, Carjacking Suspect
Seattle, WA: The Seattle Police Department is searching for a male suspect who stole cash and a handgun in a robbery at a Central District convenience store shortly before carjacking a woman. The suspect entered the store in the 2100 block of East Union Street just before 8:30 p.m. Monday,...
First Seattle homicide of 2023, woman found dead in SLU
Seattle police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found in her apartment in South Lake Union Monday evening. Around 5 p.m., police received reports of a dead woman in her 50s at the 400 block of Minor Avenue N. At the scene, officers found a suspect and took them into custody.
Seattle, Washington
Man Arrested After Setting Fire at Georgetown Museum Facility
A 36-year-old man was arrested by police early Wednesday after he set a fire outside a Georgetown building housing a museum operations and storage facility. Just before 3:45 AM, witnesses reported seeing a man attempting to set fire to bushes in the 5900 block of 6th Avenue South. Officers arrived...
Detectives Investigate Circumstances Surrounding Man Shot in Car
Seattle, WA: Detectives are investigating a shooting after a man was struck by gunfire and injured while in his car in the Rainier Valley on Thursday night, Dec. 29. At 9:34 p.m., a 911 caller reported he had just been shot. He said he was driving himself to the hospital and refused to stop for help before he got there. As officers drove to meet him at Harborview Medical Center, other 911 callers reported they had just heard gunfire near 40th Avenue South and South Holly Street.
Seattle, Washington
Man Arrested After Threats to Kill and Property Damage
Officers responded to a disturbance within the 1200 Block of East Remington Court after multiple callers reported a man was screaming, throwing items and banging on walls in an apartment building in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood Tuesday evening. At approximately 7:30 p.m., officers arrived and spoke with victims who said...
17-Year-Old Arrested For Shooting Teenager In Tacoma
Police say the shooter and victim knew each other.
Man suspected of murder after standoff in Granite Falls
A 36-year-old man who held police in a standoff this morning in Granite Falls is now a murder suspect. Police believe he shot a man to death Monday night outside of the victim’s apartment in Marysville. The victim’s girlfriend gave police the suspect’s information – as he was known...
Police investigating rash of armed robberies at Tacoma ATMs
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police are reminding people to stay vigilant when using an ATM machine after a rash of recent armed robberies. In the past two weeks, the Tacoma Police Department has taken seven reports of robberies that occurred at a stand-alone Chase ATM at 7030 Pacific Avenue. One robbery was also reported at a stand-alone Bank of America ATM located in the Grocery Outlet parking lot at 3510 S. 56th Street.
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead at South Lake Union apartment
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead at an apartment in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood on Monday evening. Seattle Police said they received a call just before 5:30 p.m. “It’s everybody’s loss; it’s a great person. We lost a great person,” Jamie, a...
q13fox.com
Death investigation underway in Edmonds
EDMONDS, Wash. - Edmonds police are investigating a death at a construction site Tuesday morning. Police, along with crews from South County Fire and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner are the scene near 72nd Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest. Roads in the area were closed. According to Edmonds police,...
myedmondsnews.com
Death investigation at Edmonds construction site not workplace-related
Edmonds police Tuesday morning were called to the scene of a death investigation at a construction site near 212th Street Southwest and 72nd Avenue West — but police say it isn’t workplace-related. Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said a body was found by construction workers when they...
everettpost.com
Arrest made on Monday night in Marysville Homicide
On Tuesday morning, January 3, just before 8 a.m., a 36-year-old Granite Falls man was taken into custody by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and Region 1 SWAT team members. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department announced on Twitter that officers with multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene of a barricaded suspect near the 8600 block of State Route 92. The arrested suspect was wanted in connection with a Marysville homicide from the night before.
thejoltnews.com
Second suspect in Lacey murder arrested in Nevada, lengthy pursuit and capture
Authorities have arrested the other fraternal twin wanted for the murder of a Kenmore man in August. Nicholas VanDuren, 32, was arrested in North Las Vegas on Friday, December 30, Lacey police announced in a Facebook post. Lacey police sought the help of the North Las Vegas Police Department in...
Multi-car crash blocks eastbound SR 512 in Puyallup for hours
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A multi-car crash blocked the eastbound lanes of State Route 512 in Puyallup on Tuesday. The Washington State Department of Transportation first tweeted about the crash near South Meridian at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The lanes reopened at about 7:30 a.m. No injuries were reported. ©2023...
KGMI
Motorcycle rider killed in accident on I-5
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A motorcycle crash over the weekend claimed the life of a Marysville man. The Washington State Patrol says the rider was on I-5 NB near the Old Fairhaven Parkway exit Saturday evening, December 31st, when he attempted to make a lane change. The rider lost control...
Seattle, Washington
Vehicle Submerged in Water Near Seward Park
Seattle Police responded to a report of an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South just off a boat launching dock in the Seward Park neighborhood. When officers arrived, they confirmed it was a submerged vehicle. Personnel from SPD’s Harbor Unit and...
Man killed in early morning crash on I-5 in Tukwila
The Washington State Patrol is investigating after a man was killed in a crash on Interstate 5 in Tukwila early Sunday morning. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at the State Route 599 interchange. A 33-year-old male driver stepped out of his...
myedmondsnews.com
DUI crash injures two on 212th St SW Saturday morning
An Edmonds Police Department traffic unit was on the scene Saturday morning investigating a DUI crash that occurred at 7 a.m. in the 7000 block of 212th Street Southwest. According to police, a 25-year old Lynnwood man was arrested for DUI, and witnesses reported he was speeding before the crash. The other driver was a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace woman.
q13fox.com
Eviction escalates into 12-hour standoff near Tumwater, suspect arrested for attempted murder
TUMWATER, Wash. - A man has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly firing at deputies who were serving him an eviction notice. According to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, Thurston County deputies arrived at the man's home near Tumwater around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 to serve the eviction.
q13fox.com
Seattle Police seek help finding missing 67-year-old man
The Seattle Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 67-year-old man who went missing this week. He suffers from Dementia, and lives near Bitter Lake.
MyNorthwest
