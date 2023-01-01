Read full article on original website
‘Just let me know something’: Weeping mom pleads for info on son missing in central Pa.
York County investigators held a press conference Wednesday to update the public on the December disappearance of a local 19-year-old and urge anyone with information to come forward. Kadin Black vanished late Dec. 17 or early Dec. 18 from his family’s home on the first block of Vickilee Drive in...
iheart.com
D-A to Give Update Wednesday on Missing Teen Investigation
(York, PA) - The York County District Attorney is expected to give an update Wednesday morning in the case of a missing teen. Kadin Black, who is 19 and from Wrightsville, was last seen at his home on Vickilee Drive in the overnight hours before Sunday, December 18th. His family says the young man didn't show up for work Monday morning and his cell phone stopped relaying a location Sunday morning. The police chief from Lower Windsor Township will also give an update on his force's efforts in the search for the young man.
local21news.com
Bus gets caught in sinkhole in downtown Lancaster
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A South Central Transit Authority Bus in downtown Lancaster has gotten caught in a sinkhole in the areas of Orange and Duke St. in downtown Lancaster according to Commissioner Josh Parsons. Commissioner Parsons says the incident occurred at the stop light near the city's...
echo-pilot.com
Mother of missing Kadin Black asks the public for help with any information
Mother of Kadin Black asks for help from the public in locating her missing son. Call Lower Windsor Township Police at 717-244-8055 or York County 911.
Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials
A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
Man who called 911 fired shot, refused to leave Dauphin County home when officer arrived: police
A man barricaded himself inside his Dauphin County home Tuesday after asking 911 dispatchers to send officers to his address, police said. Nofil G. Swati, 26, of Harrisburg, told Dauphin County dispatchers he wanted Lower Paxton Township police to come to his home at 2407 Kensington Way so Swati could report an unspecified online threat, according to police.
local21news.com
York City PD inducts 12 new officers to the force
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York City Police Department (YCPD) will be swearing in 12 probationary officers Friday according to city officials. Officials say the ceremony begins at 1 p.m. at 101 S. George St. in the Council Chambers of City Hall. According to a press release by...
pahomepage.com
Electrical fire displaces 10 in Harrisburg, two dogs dead
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monroe County officials state Bryan Kohberger has left the prison stating he is returning to Idaho where he faces homicide charges. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/bryan-kohberger-extradited-back-to-idaho-to-face-homicide-charges/. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News …. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News 4:30 am. Recap...
One person detained after a stand-off in Dauphin County
Police arrested one person after an attempt to investigate an online threat turned into a nearly two-hour stand-off in Lower Paxton Township on Tuesday morning, according to officials. Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Kensington Way at 9:30 a.m., to take a report about an online threat, Lower...
The First Adams County baby of 2023 has arrived
Wellspan Health has reported that the first baby born in Adams County in 2023 is Sutton Baker, weighing in at 6 pounds 14.3 ounces, and 19.25 inches in length. The birth was yesterday at 11:14 a.m. Sutton is the second daughter of Haley and Clinton Baker of New Oxford. “We’re...
WGAL
Officials to hold news conference about missing York County man
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — York County law enforcement officials are expected to hold a news conference today about a missing man. Kadin Black, 19, was last seen on Dec. 17, 2022, at his home in Wrightsville. Black failed to show up for work at Delauter's A1 Moving Helpers on Monday, Dec.19. His phone stopped pinging at 9:28 a.m. on Dec. 18.
iheart.com
Man Wanted in York Shooting from last Week
(York, PA) -- Local officials are asking for public tips in trying to find a man who's wanted for a double shooting last week. A photo of Isaac Ramos-Perez is available on the York City Police's website. Ramos-Perez is believed to have shot two people in the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street last Monday. He was last seen driving a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Pennsylvania plates and is considered armed and dangerous. Tips can be given to the York City Police Department or at York dot crimewatchpa dot com.
iheart.com
Dogs Die, 10 Displaced in Row Home Apartments
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline says responders have contained a fire to two sections of a 12-home rowhouse. The blaze was phoned in as a rear porch fire in the 300 block of Hummel Street in Allison Hill Tuesday night. Officials say ten people have been displaced as the rowhomes were split into apartments. Two dogs that were on a rear balcony died -- officials say they weren't able to escape the fire. There were no injuries to the residents or firefighters.
WGAL
Baby box now available at Lancaster General Hospital
LANCASTER, Pa. — A safe-haven baby box is coming to Lancaster General Hospital. Lancaster General is having a blessing day on Wednesday for the new baby box, which is a safe, legal and anonymous way for a mother unable to parent to surrender an infant. The box will be...
local21news.com
Report of online threat leads to barricaded person inside Dauphin County home, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Authorities in Dauphin County say a 911 call for a report of an online threat led to a large police presence in Lower Paxton Township for several hours on Tuesday morning. Police say officers were called to the 2400 block of Kensington Way around...
Police: Man assaults, rapes pregnant woman
Lewisburg, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Union County for assaulting and raping a woman at a hotel in East Buffalo Township, police say. Earl Lamar Jameson, 31, of York, was at the hotel with the female accuser early the morning of Dec. 2 when they got into an argument. The argument turned physical, and Jameson headbutted the accuser and almost knocked her out, according to Patrolman Thomas M. Snyder of Buffalo Valley Regional Police. ...
Woman dies in blaze, the 3rd fire fatality in central Pa. in a week
An elderly woman died Tuesday morning after she was pulled from a Lancaster County house fire, authorities said. West Lampeter Township police said the 80-year-old woman, whose name was not immediately available, was found around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday in a home that caught fire on the 200 block of Fannie Avenue.
Find Out What It’s Like To Sleep in a Shoe at This Unique Rental [PHOTOS]
One of my favorite nursery rhymes, when I was a little girl, was “There Was An Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe.” I used to listen to my mom read it to me and all sorts of visions would dance around my little head about what it must be like to live in a shoe.
House fire in Lancaster kills 2 teens
LANCASTER, Pa. — A second person has died following a house fire in Lancaster city on New Year's Eve. Ariana Leavitt, 13, died Monday shortly before 12:30 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's office. Ariana death was ruled accidental. The coroner said she...
lebtown.com
Blotter: Criminal mischief, public drunkenness, death natural, found dog
Vehicle Accident – At 5:05 p.m. Dec. 20, a crash occurred as a 2003 Acura RSX driven by a 19-year-old Bloomsburg, man accompanied by a 19-year-old Lebanon man and a 34-year-old Annville man, was traveling north on Union Road. The Acura it entered a slight right curve at the crest of a hill in the 400 block of Union Road but failed to properly exit the curve, leaving the right side of the road. The Acura struck multiple trees and a utility pole before halting in the yard of a residence. The driver of the Acura was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, and two passengers were extricated from the Acura by the Mount Zion Fire Company. The driver and a passenger were transported by ground and one passenger was transported via life flight to the Hershey Medical Center. The Acura was towed from the scene. Fredericksburg Fire Company, First Aid and Safety Patrol of Lebanon, Life Lion EMS, and Fire Police assisted on the scene.
