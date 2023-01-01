Read full article on original website
Related
90min
'I wanted Messi' - Cristiano Ronaldo rinsed by Al-Nassr manager
Cristiano Ronaldo was rinsed Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia following his move as a free agent from Manchester United.
90min
Tottenham salaries & contract expiries
Information regarding the salaries and contracts of every Tottenham first team player.
90min
Leeds 2-2 West Ham: Player ratings as Hammers pegged back by Rodrigo strike
Player ratings from Leeds' 2-2 draw with West Ham United at Elland Road.
90min
Liverpool recalling centre-back Billy Koumetio from loan
Liverpool are recalling centre-back Billy Koumetio from a loan at Austria Vienna at the same time as Virgil van Dijk suffers injury.
90min
Mikel Arteta frustrated by 'scandalous' penalty calls in Newcastle draw
Mikel Arteta hits out at the refereeing in Arsenal's 0-0 draw with Newcastle.
90min
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals why he turned down 'many opportunities' in order to join Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has doubled down on his claim that he spurned various offers in order to complete a move to Saudi side Al Nassr, asserting that his European club career was complete.
90min
David de Gea reveals why Erik ten Hag was angry despite Bournemouth win
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has empathised with manager Erik ten Hag for being angry at their performance during Tuesday's 3-0 win against Bournemouth.
90min
Daniel Farke provides update on Bayern Munich & Man Utd target Yann Sommer's future
Borussia Monchengladbach manager Daniel Farke has spoken on Yann Sommer's future.
90min
Arsenal make improved bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk
Arsenal have made another offer to Shakhtar Donetsk for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, sources have told 90min.
90min
Premier League clubs show interest in Danny Ings
Danny Ings: Three Premier League clubs have shown interest in a January deal for out of favour Aston Villa forward.
90min
Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal 'cannot waste' January transfer window
Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal 'cannot waste' January transfer window.
90min
Arsenal vs Newcastle - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Arsenal vs Newcastle in the Premier League, with TV details, team news, predicted lineups and score prediction.
Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest: Player ratings as Forest rise out of bottom three
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Southampton and Nottingham Forest - 4 January 2023.
90min
Man City predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Premier League
Predicting Manchester City's starting XI for their trip to Chelsea on Thursday night.
90min
Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Bees swarm lacklustre Reds
Brentford maintained their impressive big game record this season with a 3-1 win at home to Liverpool.
90min
Man Utd in talks to sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper
Manchester United are in talks over a potential deal to sign Jack Butland from Crystal Palace, sources have told 90min.
90min
Aston Villa 1-1 Wolves: Player ratings as points shared in west midlands derby
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Wolves - 4 January 2023.
90min
Carlo Ancelotti laments Cacereno pitch in Copa del Rey win
Carlo Ancelotti laments Cacereno pitch in Copa del Rey win.
90min
Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham: Player ratings as Spurs turn on the second half style
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace & Tottenham - 4 January 2023.
90min
Ronaldo defends Vinicius Junior from racial abuse by Real Valladolid fans
Brazil legend and Real Valladolid owner Ronaldo has hit out at fans who racially abused Vinicius Junior during their recent loss to Real Madrid.
Comments / 0