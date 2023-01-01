ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Kevin Brady says George Santos has to take ‘huge steps’ to regain public trust

By Theresa Maher
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) said on Sunday that Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) must take “huge steps” to regain public trust after Santos admitted to lying about his background on the campaign trail.

“Frankly, he’s got to take some huge steps if he wants to regain trust and respect in his district,” Brady said on “Fox News Sunday.”

But the Texas Republican, who is leaving Congress, also said Santos could be forgiven by the GOP for owning up to the false statements and that it wasn’t up to the party to punish Santos.

“We’re a country of second chances. And when you you own up to this, then do what it takes to earn respect and trust again, you know, we’re willing to do that. So I’m hopeful, you know, he chooses the right path,” Brady said.

Brady also said that the decision of whether Santos opts to resign or stay in office “needs to be made between he and the voters who elected him.”

A New York Times report in December called into question Santos’s resume when it found no evidence he had worked on Wall Street, attended a New York City public college or that he had a real estate portfolio that helped rescue animals. An attorney for Santos initially disputed the New York Times report before Santos ultimately admitted in a New York Post article that he had indeed made up the claims.

Santos is facing local and federal investigations over his finances as well as calls for the House Ethics Committee to investigate the incoming member who is slated to be sworn-in on Tuesday.

Comments / 133

Patrice Smith
3d ago

There are no steps to take! No one will ever trust this clown. And that's nice. To play on people's devastating trauma. And it being a lie is the worst of the worse.

Reply(1)
56
Rick Mattila
3d ago

nope the problem with lies is it kills trust and credibility never to return a lack of ethics is not something that comes and goes either you have it or don't

Reply
30
Doron Haendel
3d ago

What huge steps can he take. He's a liar, so no one will believe anything else he says ever. The voters should petition for a new election.

Reply(9)
33
