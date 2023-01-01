ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

101.9 KELO-FM

Winter storm warning extended; travel to be difficult or impossible

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO.com) — The first winter storm of 2023 is upon us. No travel advisories have been posted south and west of Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls National Weather service says travel will be hazardous today and in some areas impossible. Mayor Paul TenHaken has asked Sioux Falls residents to avoid driving in the city today if they can. People are encouraged to call ahead if they do need to travel, and check sd511.org for the most recent road reports. The winter storm warning has now been extended until six o’clock Wednesday morning.
Sioux Falls Regional Airport extends closure

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Regional Airport announced in a Facebook post that they are extending their closure through 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The airport says crews are on hand and will be working through the night to reopen by tomorrow. You’re encouraged to check...
No travel advised in Minnehaha County; LCSO says stay home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Minnehaha County deputies are responding to several stranded motorists this morning. The sheriff’s department says heavy winds and snow are making travel in the county difficult or impossible. The department is advising no travel in Minnehaha County. A message from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says, “before you head out this morning…DON’T”.
Several vehicles stuck on city streets; SFPD says to avoid travel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is joining the long list of law enforcement and emergency management services advising people to avoid travel until the snow and wind subside. SFPD says that many cars have become stuck and stranded on city streets.
Rescuing the rescuers in Moody County

FLANDREAU, S.D, (KELO.com) — Rescuers became the ones needing to be rescued this morning in Moody County. Sheriff Troy Wellman says three highway patrol units were stuck on Interstate 29 attempting to rescue motorists. He says the South Dakota DOT is getting to those troopers. A Moody County deputy, also trying to rescue, became stuck as well. A local farmer is working on reaching him. Sheriff Wellman says until conditions improve, they will be going out for stranded motorists only if it’s a medical emergency.
Minnehaha County snow plow driver dies from medical emergency

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. —The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says a snow plow operator died this afternoon. They said in a release, the county highway department employee was assisting a deputy in clearing a roadway and suffered a medical emergency. The deputy sheriff rendered aid and the plow operator was transported to the hospital, but died as a result of the medical emergency. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says the death was from apparent natural causes.
