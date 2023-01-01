Read full article on original website
wnax.com
Tony Venhuizen Resigns from the SD Board of Regents
The South Dakota Board of Regents says that board member Tony Venhuizen of Sioux Falls has resigned. He has been elected to the state House of Representatives and will be sworn in on Saturday. He says he enjoyed his time on the Board……. Venhuizen says the Regents worked to...
q957.com
No travel advised in Minnehaha County; LCSO says stay home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Minnehaha County deputies are responding to several stranded motorists this morning. The sheriff’s department says heavy winds and snow are making travel in the county difficult or impossible. The department is advising no travel in Minnehaha County. A message from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says, “before you head out this morning…DON’T”.
southdakotasearchlight.com
Noem hires Mitchell superintendent as secretary of education
Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that she has appointed Joe Graves as secretary of the South Dakota Department of Education. His appointment will be effective Jan. 10. He succeeds Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has accepted a job as president of Lake Area Technical College. “Joe is a wonderful fit to...
q957.com
Minnehaha County snow plow driver dies from medical emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. —The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says a snow plow operator died this afternoon. They said in a release, the county highway department employee was assisting a deputy in clearing a roadway and suffered a medical emergency. The deputy sheriff rendered aid and the plow operator was transported to the hospital, but died as a result of the medical emergency. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says the death was from apparent natural causes.
dakotafreepress.com
TenHaken Dealing with Problems of Growth, Almost Recognizes Need for Tax Reform
Mayor Paul TenHaken says Sioux Falls’s population increased by about 7,000 in 2022. So I guess the problems he sees arising from that growth are the kind of problems a city should be glad to have:. “Crime — how do we keep the community safe and continue to focus...
amazingmadison.com
Sobriety checkpoint scheduled for Lake and other area counties
A new year of sobriety checkpoints begins as the South Dakota Department of Public Safety plans to hold checkpoints in 15 different counties during the month of January. In our area, checkpoints are scheduled in Lake, Minnehaha, and Davison counties. Other counties where checkpoints will be held include: Brown, Brule, Butte, Clay, Day, Fall River, Jones, Lawrence, Meade, Spink, Stanley, and Walworth.
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Parts of I-90 reopen
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the I-90 route from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls has reopened. Interstate 90 has been reopened from Mitchell to Sioux Falls as of 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Travelers should be aware that many on and off-ramps, along with the local crossroads at interchanges, remain impassable due to deep snow drifts. Crews continue to work to clear and open these locations.
kelo.com
Interstate 90 reopens to eastbound traffic only between Sioux Falls and Mitchell; Remains under No Travel Advisory
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Mitchell has been reopened to eastbound traffic only. The interstate remains closed to westbound traffic at this time. SDDOT anticipates reopening the westbound lanes by mid-day today. Even with...
Snow for the history records in parts of South Dakota
This week's storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota.
kfgo.com
Noem appoints former Catholic leader as social services secretary
PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed a Catholic administrator as the state’s next social services secretary. Noem announced that she has picked Diocese of Sioux Falls Chancellor Matt Althoff to replace outgoing Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill. Gill plans to retire on Jan. 8. Althoff has...
q957.com
Snow Alert continues for Sioux Falls as plowing commences across the city
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Monday, January 2, 2023, and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.
South Dakota truck stops filled with stuck semis
Finding a safe place to park or even just getting off the interstate safely was a challenge for many drivers.
KELOLAND TV
What if the Sioux Falls area gets 12 inches of snow?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND meteorologists have predicted a possible 10 to 16 inches of snow for the Sioux Falls area today and into tomorrow. Meteorologist Brian Karstens said it’s possible the city could get 15 inches by Wednesday (Jan. 4) evening. That’s based on one weather model.
q957.com
Sioux Falls Regional Airport extends closure
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Regional Airport announced in a Facebook post that they are extending their closure through 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The airport says crews are on hand and will be working through the night to reopen by tomorrow. You’re encouraged to check...
q957.com
City of Sioux Falls issues Snow Alert
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Monday, January 2, and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject...
dakotanewsnow.com
Interstate 29 reopened from Sioux Falls to Brookings, Closures of I-90 remain in place overnight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 29 from Sioux Falls to Brookings on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 will remain closed overnight from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. Crews say that clean-up has been slow due...
KELOLAND TV
No school in Sioux Falls Wednesday due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks day two of a major winter storm in southern and eastern KELOLAND. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain at times continues to move north into southeastern KELOLAND. More than 12 inches of snow was reported in Sioux Falls by mid-afternoon. Due to...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDDOT closes parts of I-90 & I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 90 has been closed (eastbound and westbound) from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395), and Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
hubcityradio.com
Governor Noem appoints Matt Althoff as Secretary of Social Services
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – Today, Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Matt Althoff as Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Social Services. Matt’s appointment will be effective January 23rd. Secretary Laurie Gill is retiring. “Matt will bring empathy, humility, and a fresh perspective to the Department of Social Services,”...
dakotanewsnow.com
Plow driver suffers medical emergency and dies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnehaha County plow operator passed away Tuesday from a medical emergency after clearing a roadway. The incident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the deputy sheriff was on scene almost immediately and attempted to render aid.
