SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the I-90 route from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls has reopened. Interstate 90 has been reopened from Mitchell to Sioux Falls as of 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Travelers should be aware that many on and off-ramps, along with the local crossroads at interchanges, remain impassable due to deep snow drifts. Crews continue to work to clear and open these locations.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 11 HOURS AGO