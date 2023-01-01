ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Former Mississippi police officer killed in Atlanta

By Rachel Hernandez
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bwLjc_0k0IkcIC00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A former Jackson police officer was killed in Atlanta on Thursday, December 29.

James Thomas, 24, was a deputy for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) in Georgia at the time of his death. He joined the sheriff’s office in August after leaving the Milledgeville Police Department.

Mobile officer on leave while department investigates traffic stop gunfire

FCSO officials said Thomas was found shot and killed in his personal vehicle on Bolton Road. The Atlanta Police Department is leading the investigation. At this time, no suspects have been identified.

“During his tenure with the Jackson Police Department, Deputy Thomas was known as a vibrant and energetic officer beloved by his peers,” said Jackson Police Chief James Davis.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at (404)-577-8477. A reward of $30,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information that will lead to an arrest in the case.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 13

Morris Phillips
3d ago

Praying for all His Family and Friends God Bless you All and Thank you Sir For your Service 🙏🇺🇲💙 RIP

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLBT

3 JPD officers on leave after man dies in police custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three Jackson police officers are now on administrative leave after a man died while in custody. The man has been identified as 41-year-old Keith Murriel. The Hinds County coroner says the man was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy is underway. According to officials,...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter is missing, with her last known location being in Alabama. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”
ENTERPRISE, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for dangerous duo in SE Atlanta choking, stabbing assault

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are looking for a man and woman in connection to brutal assault that landed another woman in the hospital in early December. On Dec. 10 around 9:15 p.m., police say they responded to the Cook Out restaurant located at 403 Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta where the male suspect physically choked the victim, while the female suspect stabbed her with a knife.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

17-year-old man arrested for shooting death of Jonesboro teen

JONESBORO, Ga. - A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of another Clayton County teen on Tuesday. Malik Moses was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. It happened a little after 2 p.m. at a home in...
JONESBORO, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 men shot Monday evening in Atlanta

Two men are recovering after being shot Monday evening in Atlanta. Police responded to 1870 Campbellton Road regarding a call reporting a person shot at about 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned two men were shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The first victim...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Human remains, gun found in Atlanta woods: Police

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Imperial Circle. On Saturday, officers were sent to investigate the wooded area after a caller claimed they discovered human remains. Officers met with the caller who told police they stumbled upon what appeared to be a shotgun laying next to the remains.
ATLANTA, GA
wjsu.org

Tragedy Claims the Life of Longtime Mississippi Activist

Mississippi has lost a long-time civil rights activist to tragedy. Eighty-eight-year-old Ineva May-Pittman died in a house fire that broke out in her Northwest Jackson home during the early morning hours Tuesday. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Pittman was a well-known political activist and former teacher. She was often a fixture at local government meetings and worked to keep politicians accountable to the needs of the people they served. She was honored by the city of Jackson multiple times. The former Poindexter Park is named in her honor and there is a city mural of her as well. She was also the recipient of a local lifetime achievement award. May-Pittman was active in a number of community and civic organizations including the NACCP and the Jackson State University Alumni Association.
JACKSON, MS
Washington Examiner

Kemp condemns 'militant activists' arrested on domestic terrorism charges in attacks against police training complex

Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) condemned a group of "militant activists" who were arrested on domestic terrorism charges during a clash last month. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Dec. 14 that it had arrested five militants at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, called "cop city" by activists, CNN reported.
ATLANTA, GA
Shine My Crown

Atlanta Mother of 2 Found Dead in Hotel Elevator in Murder-Suicide One Day Before 37th Birthday

A mother of two who would have turned 37 on Christmas Day was brutally murdered one day before her birthday, leaving loved ones torn and in shambles during the holiday season. The family of Hazel Reese told Atlanta’s 11 Alive that the saga began on December 23 when calls they made to her were left unanswered. They knew in that moment something was wrong considering she was always known to respond to calls and texts.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jury selection set to begin for Young Thug's RICO trial in Atlanta

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Jury selection in the trial of Atlanta rapper Young Thug is set to begin a Fulton County courthouse Wednesday as the rapper remains in custody facing charges connected to a massive indictment alleging he is the leader of a criminal street gang. Young Thug, whose real...
ATLANTA, GA
WJTV 12

Man found dead with gunshot wounds in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigating is underway after a Yazoo County man was found dead inside a home. Coroner Ricky Shivers said family members discovered the body of 22-year-old Austin Holeman just before 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 2, in the Scotland Community. According to Shivers, Holeman’s cause of death appears to […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

71K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy