luxury-houses.net
World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million
9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
Grill master from Longhorn Steakhouse in St. Augustine is honored for grilling one million steaks
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Leo Rollins III, has become part of the elite class of 18 grill masters to be celebrated for grilling one million steaks. Each Longhorn restaurant has their own expert grill master who is trained to grill to their customer’s liking. They are also in charge of selecting the right meat and seasoning the steak.
fox35orlando.com
Storms to fire up across Central Florida on Wednesday: County-by-county timeline of arrival
ORLANDO, Fla. - Northern Florida is preparing for potentially severe weather on Wednesday with areas of Central Florida expected to get some rain and storms during the evening hours. Today's high: 83 degrees. Tonight's low: 67 degrees. Main weather concerns:. Expect another very warm day all across Central Florida. Highs...
WESH
'Fog bow' spotted in Florida
A "fog bow" was spotted in Florida on Monday. According to the National Weather Service, it was seen in Brevard County. Other images were submitted from the Palm Coast area. "A fog bow is similar to a rainbow, but the much smaller water droplet size means the color separation is weaker and more smeared, thus making the fog bow appear mostly white," the NWS said.
Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular food chain is hosting a grand opening event for its newest location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of fruit cobblers and giant cookies, you may be excited to learn that the Peach Cobbler Factory will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Tampa this week on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
JetBlue-Spirit merger would raise fares at two major Florida airports, lawsuit says
The JetBlue-Spirit Airlines merger, already under scrutiny by federal regulators, is the target of a lawsuit that seeks to kill the planned transaction. The merger, which would eliminate Spirit, will hurt air travel throughout the country, the lawsuit alleges, and especially at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Orlando international airports, where both airlines vigorously compete. Nineteen routes overlap in Fort Lauderdale and 12 in Orlando.
Florida witness videotapes glowing orange orbs
A Florida witness at Jacksonville reported watching a glowing, orange orb that changed directions and ascended rapidly at about 9 p.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
tinyliving.com
17 Tiny Houses For Rent in Florida on Airbnb in 2023
Home to some of the best beaches in the world, Florida offers tiny house lovers a chance to try tiny living while enjoying the sun and sand. Below is a list of our favorite tiny houses for rent on Airbnb in Florida. From fantastic beachfront properties in St Augustine to a shipping container tiny home on a 10-acre farm to lakefront tiny homes on wheels in Orlando, you’re bound to find the perfect house for your next vacation!
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Orlando
Orlando might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Orlando.
travelawaits.com
New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023
More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
Florida baby born 1 minute into 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida hospital announced its first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning. HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital welcoming a beautiful baby girl who was born just a minute after the new year, at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. The labor and delivery team greeted the baby girl with a gift basket and […]
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Commuters were stuck on SR 206 Bridge in St. Johns County
CRESCENT BEACH, Fla — Arms on the SR 206 Crescent Beach Bascule Drawbridge were locked Tuesday afternoon leaving drivers stranded on the bridge. The malfunction occurred just before 2 p.m. Tuesday according to the St. Johns County Fire and Rescue Department. First Coast News' Jessica Clark is one of the drivers stuck on the bridge. "Nobody's going anywhere," she said. "We're just sitting on the bridge waiting for the bridge arms to get unstuck." The drivers were still trapped at 2:30 p.m.
allears.net
You Might Rethink Staying at a Disney World Hotel After You See This House!
Disney World hotels have some great theming to keep us immersed in the Disney parks while we’re on vacation. But what if you could buy a Disney-themed vacation home in Disney’s backyard?. According to Orlando Business Journal, Park Square’s Parasido Grande community will soon be opening and the...
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora police: Person of interest in 'ruthless' murder of Florida couple in custody
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A woman has been taken into custody as a person of interest in the murders of a Florida husband and wife at a senior living community over New Year's weekend, police announced during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. Mount Dora Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said...
positivelyosceola.com
District Duals, Hagerty – St. Cloud Tuesday Showdown Highlight This Week’s Action in High School Sports
District wrestling duals and a huge girls’ basketball showdown on Tuesday afternoon between St. Cloud (13-2) and Hagerty (12-1) highlight the local sports schedule as the second half of the winter sports schedule gets underway this week. Here is a look around the county:. GIRL’S BASKETBALL. Although they...
WDW News Today
Reedy Creek Improvement District Lawsuit Filed Against Florida Gov Ron DeSantis & State Agencies May Move Forward
According to the Orlando Business Journal (OBJ), the Reedy Creek Lawsuit, which was filed against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis & various state agencies, may be moving forward. The OBJ states that an “‘unopposed motion to change venue was filed Dec. 7 by attorney William J. Sanchez of Miami-based William J....
positivelyosceola.com
St. Cloud teen reunites with EMS paramedics, doctors who helped save his life after crash in August
Jacob Verdecia, a 6-foot, 5-inch basketball player at St. Cloud High School who almost lost his life in a car crash on Florida’s Turnpike last August, returned to school today, but on Tuesday he was reunited with the team of paramedics and doctors that helped saved his life. In...
So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.
Seeing a live rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida can be an awe-inspiring sight. There's nothing quite like watching one of the tallest, most complicated vehicles ever built ascending into the sky on a brilliant pillar of flame. You'll find yourself with a huge smile on your face while mumbling "Go baby, go" under your breath as you watch a rocket streaking from the launch pad high into the heavens.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
What better way to ring in the New Year than with new life? A couple of Central Florida hospitals welcomed in New Year's babies shortly after the clock struck 12. Orlando Health welcomed in baby girl Olivia who was born at 12:23 a.m. weighing seven pounds, six ounces and measuring 18 inches long. Pictured below are parents Jen and Brenton.
