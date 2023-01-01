American Airlines employee killed at Montgomery airport
MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An employee at Montgomery Regional Airport died Saturday afternoon.
According to a tweet from the airline , “Today around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased.”
According to the National Transportation Safety Board, a plane was allegedly parked at a gate with the parking brake set when the employee was ingested into the engine. The name of the employee has not been released. NTSB is investigating the death and a preliminary report is expected in two to three weeks.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
