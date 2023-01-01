Read full article on original website
Mandy Rose Reaches Impressive Goal With Her Fan Time Account
Mandy Rose may no longer be a WWE Superstar, but she still had a financially impressive final month of 2022 as FanTime revealed on Instagram that she managed to earn $1 million for the month. The former Toxic Attraction member was released by WWE on December 14 due to the...
Former WWE Superstar Spotted With Shinsuke Nakamura In Japan
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura took a trip back home to Japan to compete outside of WWE for the first time since 2016. His match against The Great Muta at Noah The New Year 2023 event on January 1 saw "The King of Strong Style" walk away victorious, though not without some controversy coming out of the match. Nonetheless, fans got a rare opportunity to see one of the country's biggest stars of the 2000s and 2010s compete in Japan against a legend who is on the road to retirement.
Former WWE Star Discusses Relationship With Triple H
Erick Rowan has not been among the former WWE wrestlers who returned to the company following Vince McMahon's retirement, but he retains a professional respect for Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the company's Chief Content Officer. While speaking on the "Ten Count" podcast, Rowan –- who was released by WWE in...
Injury Update On GUNTHER Following SmackDown Chair Shot
The final "WWE SmackDown" episode of the year was eventful to say the least. John Cena had his first (and only) wrestling match of 2022, Charlotte Flair returned and won the "SmackDown" Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey, and GUNTHER was nailed with a chairshot to the head by Ricochet. The brutal strike came when Ricochet made his way to the ring to help Braun Strowman, who was being attacked by Imperium. With chairshots to the head being banned within WWE due to the potential danger of both short and long-term brain injuries, many fans are understandably concerned for the well-being of the Intercontinental Champion.
Former Sasha Banks Debuts In NJPW And Attacks IWGP Women's Champion
Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.
Update On Alexa Bliss' Heel Status Following Her Actions On 'WWE Raw'
Alexa Bliss' slow descent into madness is locked in for good, according to a new report. According to a new report on PWInsider Elite by Mike Johnson, the five-time WWE world champion is expected to play a heel going forward after weeks of teasing her conflicted personality. WWE has heavily...
Sasha Banks Sends Thanks To WWE And Top Company Officials
Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks took to Twitter Tuesday evening and sent out a series of tweets thanking WWE, the company's former Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, William Regal, and her fans. Thank you [WWE Universe]," Banks continued. "Thank you #Krew I love...
Behind-The-Scenes News On What AEW Talents Are Being Told About Sasha Banks
The presumed unveiling of the post-WWE iteration of Mercedes Varnado, the now-former Sasha Banks, is just hours away at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17. Naturally, as it comes down to the wire, some additional details about her situation got reported on Tuesday night, with Sean Ross Sapp hashing out the details at Fightful Select.
KiLynn King Explains What Happened With Her Time In AEW
KiLynn King has only been wrestling professionally for a handful of years, but it wasn't until May 2020 that she landed in a bigger promotion, making her AEW debut against Penelope Ford in a losing effort on an episode of "Dark." Fast forward to the present, and she is nowhere to be found within AEW. Her last match with them came on the August 24 episode of "Dynamite," where she decisively lost to Britt Baker. A week prior, she lost to Toni Storm in a similarly dominant showing. In between those two television defeats, she picked up a couple of quick wins on "Dark." Nevertheless, a change was needed.
Billie Starkz Comments On The Experience Of Working For AEW
Despite being only 18 years old and with an eye toward college, Billie Starkz is almost entering grizzled veteran territory on the independent scene, having been a staple of GCW in particular since 2020. And now that she is legally an adult, Starks has been getting looks from some bigger promotions, including AEW, who brought her in to work the recent "AEW Dark" tapings. In an interview with "The Joshi Pod," Starkz had nothing but positive things to say about her brief experience with AEW.
Matt Jackson Reveals Why He Won't Be At This Week's AEW Dynamite
Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks will not be appearing on "AEW Dynamite" this Wednesday when AEW makes its first appearance in Seattle. On the latest episode of "Being The Elite," Jackson revealed the reason for his absence. "I'm taking next week off," he said. "I'm not going to be...
Backstage Update On Saraya's Mystery Partner For Upcoming AEW Dynamite
While "AEW Dynamite" is set to debut a new look during their first new episode of the year, many eyes are focused on next week's episode, and specifically the identity of Saraya's mystery partner, who is scheduled to face Dr. Britt Baker DMD and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter in Los Angeles. According to a new report, fans might only get a hint of Saraya's mystery partner, if even that.
Backstage Details On Charlotte Flair And Ronda Rousey Following WWE SmackDown Title Change
Much has been made over Charlotte Flair's surprise return during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Flair made her way to the ring following Ronda Rousey's successful "SmackDown" Women's Championship defense against Raquel Rodriguez. Flair challenged Rousey to a title match on the spot, and was granted her wish. Rousey went for the armbar, but Flair countered with a pin to earn the three count and the championship.
Mysterious New Social Media Presence Snooping On WWE NXT Stars
A new talent seems to be on their way to "WWE NXT." A video posted to the freshly-minted Twitter account @NXT_Anonymous on January 3 shows an unseen figure filming "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance talking to a medical professional in the medical office. "Everyone has...
Arn Anderson Reveals Part Of His Body That's Been Paralyzed For Almost 30 Years
While professional wrestling can often bring fans a great deal of joy, it's important to remember that these performers put their bodies on the line for our entertainment — sometimes taking on lifelong injuries because of it. On the latest installment of "Ask Arn Anything," the veteran wrestler revealed that he has long been dealing with paralysis in his left hand, and has had to learn to get by without its use.
AEW Star Says Mercedes Moné Wants To 'Make A Difference' In Professional Wrestling
Former WWE star Sasha Banks reemerged on the far side of the Pacific as Mercedes Moné, but to Dax Harwood, she will always be one of the hardest-working wrestlers in the industry. On his "FTR with Dax" podcast, Harwood showed off his "Shevival" t-shirt featuring Moné, Bayley, Cash Wheeler,...
Sting Comments On Being Chosen For Japanese Legend's Retirement Match
When Sting and The Great Muta feuded in WCW in 1989, it was as if they were made for each other: two hyper-athletic, face-painted heavyweights who looked like superheroes flying through the air as they did battle. Despite only being in the same ring sparingly ever since Muta's departure from WCW in 1990, they've been linked ever since.
KAIRI Names WWE Stars Who Congratulated Her After Milestone Achievement
KAIRI received plenty of recognition from around the professional wrestling world following her historic victory last month at the Historic X-Over show to win the inaugural IWGP Women's Championship. The Japanese wrestling star said there were a couple of text messages she received after her monumental win — becoming both the inaugural IWGP women's champion and the first woman to win titles in both NJPW and WWE –- which stood out.
LA Knight Has No Idea What Upcoming WWE Gimmick Match Entails
Since his return to WWE at Extreme Rules in October, Bray Wyatt has yet to wrestle a match on television. That will change on January 28 at the Royal Rumble. On that night, the "Eater of Worlds" will battle the man he's been feuding with for weeks, L.A. Knight, in a brand-new gimmick match called the "Pitch Black Match." But Knight isn't sweating the occasion or the match itself, citing a crucial and recent occurrence on "SmackDown," not to mention his own proclivity for mind games.
Backstage News On Pitch For Major Change To Bobby Lashley's Character
Might MVP be putting The Hurt Business back together? The popular stable — comprised of Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin, under the tutelage of MVP — disbanded back in January of 2022; Alexander and Benjamin would continue on as a team under the name for a few more months. However, there are indications that a reunion is in the works.
