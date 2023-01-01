ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Damar Hamlin injury: NFL cardiologist offers insight into what may have happened to Bills safety, what's next

Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle in Monday night's game against the Bengals, prompting the NFL to indefinitely suspend and postpone the matchup. The 24-year-old Pittsburgh product was administered CPR and had his heartbeat restored before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He has been sedated and stabilized in the hospital's intensive care unit since late Monday, the Bills announced, while listed in critical condition.
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
CBS Sports

Bills' Stefon Diggs pushes to visit Damar Hamlin at Cincinnati hospital: 'This is my teammate'

Bills safety Damar Hamlin is hospitalized in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old, whose heartbeat was restored before an ambulance transported him off the field, is currently sedated. Star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, meanwhile, fought to visit with Hamlin at the hospital late Monday, according to ESPN, after staying in Cincinnati while other Bills players and staff flew back to Buffalo.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Latest details on Damar Hamlin: Family of Bills player releases statement, team offers update on his health

Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six Newsletter. There's only one story that matters in the NFL right now and that's the health of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. What happened to Hamlin on Monday night was difficult to watch and it's a reminder that NFL players are risking their health with every snap of the ball. We've seen some serious injuries over the years, but none of them were like the one suffered by Hamlin, who actually went into cardiac arrest on the field after taking a shoulder to the chest. It was an emotional situation that wasn't easy for anyone to watch and it was one of the scariest moments in NFL history.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Sports

Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury

Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
CBS Sports

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux after celebration called 'tasteless trash' by Jeff Saturday: 'Don't know who he is'

The Giants rolled over the Colts in Week 17, winning 38-10 to clinch a playoff spot. One of New York's defining early plays, however, came with some controversy. After sacking quarterback Nick Foles to end an Indianapolis drive in the final minute of the second quarter, Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrated while lying on the ground next to Foles, pretending to make snow angels while Foles writhed in pain with a rib injury. Moments later, after Foles was carted off, Thibodeaux was seen celebrating again, this time mimicking Foles "going to sleep."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
News 4 Buffalo

‘It’s something that I’ve never seen on a football field before’: Bengals speak following Hamlin injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two days after Damar Hamlin’s injury in the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, members of the opposing team addressed what happened for the first time. Less than 10 minutes into the contest at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle and collapsed […]
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Ravens vs. Steelers score: Pittsburgh stays alive in playoff race following Kenny Pickett's late heroics

The Steelers remain in the hunt for the AFC's final playoff spot. Ben Roethlisberger capped off his stellar 18-year career by leading the Steelers to a come-front behind win in Baltimore. A year later, Roethlisberger's successor, Kenny Pickett, led Pittsburgh to a dramatic, last-minute win in Baltimore that kept the Steelers' playoff hopes alive.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

NFL Week 18 schedule: Ravens-Bengals time announced for AFC North matchup to close regular season

The NFL has announced that the Week 18 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. When the league first announced the schedule for the final week of the regular season, it initially kept the start time of this AFC North matchup in flux, giving it a "to be determined" tag for Sunday. The reason for that was because the stakes for the matchup were still uncertain, with Cincinnati still having to play the Buffalo Bills last Monday when the times for Week the 18 slate were unveiled.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Not at practice

Jones (knee/illness) didn't practice Wednesday. Jones was merely Tampa's No. 4 receiver the past two weeks, falling behind Russell Gage on the depth chart, and the 33-year-old doesn't figure to play many snaps (if any) in a Week 18 game with no playoff implications at Atlanta. It is possible Jones returns to the No. 3 WR role for the playoffs if his balky knee improves, though Gage may have locked it down with 16 catches for 157 yards and two TDs over the past three games (including a contest Jones missed Week 15).
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Damar Hamlin's family 'frustrated' by criticism of Bengals' Tee Higgins

The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is "frustrated" and "mad" at accusatory social media comments levied toward Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins from certain users following their son's medical emergency Monday night at Paycor Stadium. The sentiments of the family were shared by Jordon Rooney, Hamlin's marketing representative and personal friend, in comments to Spectrum News 1 BUF.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday

Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers. Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.
CBS Sports

Lions' Justin Jackson: Full participant Wednesday

Jackson (hip) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice. Jackson landed on the injury report last Friday due to a hip injury and was ultimately sidelined for Week 17. However, it appears his absence was merely precautionary, as the backup running back is full go to start Week 18 prep and on track to suit up Sunday night against the Packers. If available, Jackson figures to see his usual rotational role behind Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

49ers' Dre Greenlaw: Set for MRI on back

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Greenlaw will undergo an MRI on Monday on the back injury he suffered during Sunday's win at Las Vegas, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. At the point of his departure in the second half, Greenlaw had eight tackles, marking his fifth game...
CBS Sports

Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Listed with two injuries

Huntley (shoulder/wrist) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Despite dealing with a pair of injuries, Huntley is trending toward another start when the Ravens face the Bengals on Sunday, as QB Lamar Jackson (knee) remains absent from practice to open the week. Huntley has now played five weeks in a row, including four starts, without throwing for 200 yards or accounting for more than one touchdown. The Ravens have won three of their past five games without once scoring more than 17 points in that stretch.
BALTIMORE, MD

