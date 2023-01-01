ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Best Bet: Lions' Offense Will Light Up Bears' Defense

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXhIO_0k0IjjVU00

The Lions put up a significant amount of points at Ford Field.

The Detroit Lions are certainly excited to be returning home to play the Chicago Bears at Ford Field.

In Week 10, the Lions were victorious over the Bears, 31-30, at Soldier Field.

This season, Detroit's offense ranks fourth in total offense, fifth in points scored and eighth in passing.

In the first meeting between Detroit and Chicago, multiple Lions players found the end zone, and Detroit played well on the road.

Since trading T.J. Hockenson, the Lions have frequently targeted their tight ends upon arriving into the red zone.

"It’s a good group, and they work hard," said quarterback Jared Goff. "They’re where they’re supposed to be, and they do a good job getting themselves open and I’ve been able to find them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cv4pj_0k0IjjVU00

Bob Donnan, USA TODAY Sports

More: Lions-Bears Predictions

Play Michigan lead writer Drew Ellis sees a similar scenario playing out in Week 17, as he is expecting a high-scoring divisional contest.

Ellis tells All Lions , "The total hasn’t been something I have been comfortable with throughout the season, but I really like it for Sunday. Asking two NFL teams to put up 53 is a lot, but this game has the recipe to be an absolute shootout. The Lions and Bears combined for 61 in their first meeting. Now, the game shifts to Ford Field, where the Lions have scored at least 35 points on five occasions this season.

"After getting embarrassed last week, I expect the Detroit offense to come out and put on a show in the home finale against a bad Bears defense. Conversely, while Detroit’s defense should be motivated, Justin Fields has proven to be a play-making machine. He ran for 147 yards against the Lions previously, and Detroit still has a major weakness in stopping the running QB. Expect Fields to make enough plays to lead the Bears to 20-plus points. From there, the Lions' offense just needs to do what it has done at home almost all season. That is why my best bet this week is the over hitting on the point total (-105)."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Super Bowl Champion head coach has BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions

Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they won just three games. Fast forward to the present and the Lions are currently sitting at 8-8 on the season, and they have a chance to triple their win total from a year ago if they are able to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. More importantly, if the Lions can get some help from the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, they will be playing for a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign LB Julian Stanford

Following their 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17, the Detroit Lions are now sitting at 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. In fact, depending on what happens earlier in the day, their matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football could end up being a winner take all battle for the final NFL wild card spot.
DETROIT, MI
New York Post

Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore shows off brutal pinky injury

Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore’s season ended last month thanks to a lingering groin injury that landed him on injured reserve. But it turns out that he’s also dealing with what at least looks like much more gruesome injury. The 22-year-old second-year receiver showed off a left pinky that was contorted nearly 90 degrees from the knuckle in an Instagram story post on Wednesday. Though it’s unclear how the brutal injury was sustained or the extent of it, Moore appeared to be in Beverly Hills to have it looked at. Moore, whom Arizona drafted in the second round out of Purdue in 2021, had 41 catches for 414 yards and a touchdown in eight games before being placed on IR. He also missed the first three games of the season because of a hamstring injury. This season has been a disastrous one for the Cardinals (4-12), who also lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray for the season after he tore his ACL last month. Arizona will wrap up its year on Sunday against the 49ers.
ARIZONA STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 17 win over Bears

Following their Week 17 win over the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions have now improved to 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. Of course, the more games the Lions win, the lower their draft slot will go, though, we are completely fine with that if it means them finding a way into the playoffs. As far as the Los Angeles Rams go (we care about them because the Lions get their first-round pick), they lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17, which helps the Lions in terms of their draft position. Below are the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks following Week 17.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Lions Game Flexed to Sunday Night Football

The Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to play in front of a nationally televised audience in Week 18. With the Green Bay Packers also having the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth at Lambeau Field, the decision was made to put the Lions in primetime. “But, that’s not up...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

The Detroit Lions are still alive, with a future that looks brighter than ever

DETROIT -- James Houston became the first player ever with eight sacks in his first six NFL games, and now leads all rookies for the season even though he just made his professional debut about 5 minutes ago. Aidan Hutchinson added another half-sack too, and now has more interceptions than Sauce Gardner. Josh Paschal chipped in two sacks, becoming the third Lions rookie with a multi-sack game this season. The number of times all other NFL teams have combined to accomplish that feat since sacks became a statistic in 1982: Zero.
DETROIT, MI
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy