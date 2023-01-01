Read full article on original website
John Everett
2d ago
All I saw was a conservative Texas Christian University with an enrollment of 17,000 students beat a liberal minded University of Michigan with an enrollment of 54,000 students. Reminded me of David vs Goliath. Go Frogs!!!
POPEYE
3d ago
ESPN was terrible, licking the winged helmet, you’d think it was a bunch of homers, half time talking about choke blu. Absolutely no respect for the frogs. You watch the media man crush will continue and place choke blu in top 10.
Phillip Hickey
2d ago
Michigan was out coached and out played. Don't blame the refs. They are human. TCU said they deserved to bein the playoffs and they proved they did. I'm not a TCU fan, but I was happy they beat Michigan.
