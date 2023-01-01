Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Kadiatu Sesay was last seen on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., in the area of Sheffield Manor Ct. Sesay is approximately 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black bathrobe, with unknown clothing underneath. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kadiatu Sesay is asked to call the police The post 16-year-old reported missing on New Year’s Eve in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO