FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Bused More Migrants to the Home of Vice President Harris in Late DecemberTom HandyTexas State
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Update: Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Complaint filed against Prince William planning commission member and his businessD.C. Hot NewsPrince William County, VA
WJLA
DC Weather: Warm and breezy for Wednesday with chances of brief showers
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Wednesday, you will be waking up to another mild morning with clouds. Showers will become overspread the region near the noontime hour for the D.C. area. A brief period of more moderate rain is likely over southern Maryland along with a few rumbles of thunder....
WJLA
DC Weather: Great start to 2023 with sunny, mild temperatures on Monday
WASHINGTON (7News) — Patchy fog is less prevalent Monday, with the greatest likelihood east of the city near the bay. Otherwise expect a stellar first Monday of the year with unseasonable warmth and a mix of sun and clouds. Heading into Tuesday, broad southerly flow will pump even warmer...
WJLA
Winter storm, frigid temperatures causes gas prices to spike: AAA
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — It seems that "Old Man Winter" has caused gas prices to temporarily spike. At least, that is what AAA is saying. Morgan Dean with AAA said the late December winter storm and its frigid temperatures caused gas prices to spike, with refineries as far south as Texas and the Gulf Coast forced to shut down temporarily.
WJLA
One year after the Virginia I-95 snow debacle, what's changed?
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — It’s been one year since a winter storm paralyzed a 48-mile stretch of Virginia’s Interstate 95. On Jan. 3, 2022, four inches of ice and dozens of jackknifed semi-trailers shut down I-95 near Fredericksburg for more than 30 hours. Hundreds of people were trapped without food or water. Some drivers ran out of fuel while waiting for help.
WJLA
Heavy, wet snow causes power outages in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A massive winter storm caused thousands of power outages across Nevada. More than 7,500 NV Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told KRNV they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point,...
addictedtovacation.com
The 10 Best Beaches For A Day Trip Near DC
With the Atlantic Ocean, the Chesapeake Bay, and other bodies of water nearby, Washington, DC, is a good launching point for a day at the beach. A couple of the better choices include Sandy Point State Park, Colonial Beach, and Ocean City Beach, amongst others.
New Year’s 5K gets DC residents off on right foot for 2023
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Talk about bringing some fresh energy to start off the new year! Freedom Plaza in Downtown D.C. was the starting line for the 9th annual Fresh Start 5K run-walk. It is a D.C. tradition to brave the winter chill and get your heart pumping and muscles in shape — and […]
WTOP
DC-area luxury home sales slowing more than overall market
Home sales at the high end of the market posted a record slowdown in the three months ending Nov. 30, down 38.1% from a year ago. That outpaces the year-over-year decline in the overall market of 31.4%. In the D.C. metro area, the slowdown in luxury home sales — those...
fox5dc.com
Death investigation prompts large police presence near National Mall in DC
WASHINGTON - A death investigation has prompted a large police presence near the National Mall in downtown Washington, D.C. Authorities say the body of a man was found dead near the 200 block of 15th Street in the northwest around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The circumstances of the investigation are not...
D.C.’s Most Colorful Burger King, And Its Last Public One, Has Closed
The Burger King on Connecticut Avenue in Van Ness, known for its ’80s and ’90s movie memorabilia and more recently for being the only publicly accessible Burger King location in D.C., permanently closed its doors over the weekend after more than 40 years. While talk of closing the...
WBAL Radio
COVID-19 cases rIse in Maryland over holiday season
COVID-19 cases rose over the holiday, which resulted in 778 Marylanders starting the new year in the hospital being treated for the illness. That number is down very slightly from last Friday but remains at a level not seen since February of last year. The positivity rate of more than...
16-year-old reported missing on New Year’s Eve in Silver Spring
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Kadiatu Sesay was last seen on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., in the area of Sheffield Manor Ct. Sesay is approximately 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black bathrobe, with unknown clothing underneath. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kadiatu Sesay is asked to call the police The post 16-year-old reported missing on New Year’s Eve in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
ggwash.org
Metrorail operator arrested on suspicion of operating train while intoxicated
A Metrorail operator was arrested on Friday, December 23, 2022, on suspicion of operating a train while intoxicated (DWI), according to a public Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) document. The operator of the Blue Line train failed to stop at the Van Dorn Street Metro station platform and was unresponsive to Metro’s rail control center for about 45 minutes while the agency mounted a police and fire response to the train because they were unsure what was going on.
Washingtonian.com
DC’s New Restaurant Pay Rules Are Already Changing Dining
DC’s dining scene is on the brink of becoming an expensive, soulless wasteland—or, you know, a bastion of fair pay where workers and restaurants thrive. District voters overwhelmingly passed Initiative 82 in November, and as a result, restaurants will start phasing out the current “tip credit” system, which lets businesses pay as little as $5.35 an hour and use gratuities to make up the rest of the minimum wage.
progressivegrocer.com
Giant Food’s Latest Marketing Campaign Goes Local
Giant Food is rolling out a new advertising campaign that focuses on its commitment to educational programs, partnerships and product offerings throughout the greater Washington, D.C., communities it serves. “Find Your Local” will run through the end of the year and features four spots with real Giant Food customers.
WJLA
295 SB shut down near South Capitol Street in DC, MPD investigated report of man with gun
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — All lanes on southbound I-295were shut down near South Capitol Street in D.C. as police investigated a report of a man with a gun Wednesday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. MPD said they got a call for a man walking with a gun...
Here's What We Know About New Year's Day Double Fatal Incident In Prince George's County
Two people were killed on New Year’s Day in Prince George's County in a domestic incident that also left a child and fourth victim hospitalized, according to police. At approximately 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton to investigate a reported shooting.
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo on December 27 Remains Unclaimed
A $50,000 winning Bonus Match 5 lottery ticket sold on December 27 at the Fenton Citgo (8333 Fenton Street) in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 3. Other recent MoCo winners of note include a $10,000 winning Powerball ticket sold on December 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Boulevard in Takoma Park and a $20,000 winning Lady Luck scracth-off sold at the 7-Eleven at 29 Olney-Sandy Spring Road in Ashton. Additional information on winners across the state of Maryland below, courtesy of MD Lottery:
Man Shot In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Another shooting in Washington D.C. left a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg yesterday. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of 1st Place in Northwest, D.C. Shortly after 4:30 pm, a report of a shooting led police to the location. Just after the report came in, a man walked into a nearby hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound. An initial investigation concluded that the victim was shot at that address. The adult male victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you can identify this vehicle The post Man Shot In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Audit finds Metro does some things right monitoring rail safety, but needs improvement
WASHINGTON (7News) — How good of a job does Metro do at catching potential safety issues before they become a problem for riders? A new audit finds Metrorail does a pretty good monitoring itself on safety, but does have several areas where it needs to improve. The Washington Metrorail...
