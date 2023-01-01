ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Winter storm, frigid temperatures causes gas prices to spike: AAA

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — It seems that "Old Man Winter" has caused gas prices to temporarily spike. At least, that is what AAA is saying. Morgan Dean with AAA said the late December winter storm and its frigid temperatures caused gas prices to spike, with refineries as far south as Texas and the Gulf Coast forced to shut down temporarily.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

One year after the Virginia I-95 snow debacle, what's changed?

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — It’s been one year since a winter storm paralyzed a 48-mile stretch of Virginia’s Interstate 95. On Jan. 3, 2022, four inches of ice and dozens of jackknifed semi-trailers shut down I-95 near Fredericksburg for more than 30 hours. Hundreds of people were trapped without food or water. Some drivers ran out of fuel while waiting for help.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Heavy, wet snow causes power outages in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A massive winter storm caused thousands of power outages across Nevada. More than 7,500 NV Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told KRNV they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point,...
RENO, NV
addictedtovacation.com

The 10 Best Beaches For A Day Trip Near DC

With the Atlantic Ocean, the Chesapeake Bay, and other bodies of water nearby, Washington, DC, is a good launching point for a day at the beach. A couple of the better choices include Sandy Point State Park, Colonial Beach, and Ocean City Beach, amongst others.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC-area luxury home sales slowing more than overall market

Home sales at the high end of the market posted a record slowdown in the three months ending Nov. 30, down 38.1% from a year ago. That outpaces the year-over-year decline in the overall market of 31.4%. In the D.C. metro area, the slowdown in luxury home sales — those...
WASHINGTON, DC
WBAL Radio

COVID-19 cases rIse in Maryland over holiday season

COVID-19 cases rose over the holiday, which resulted in 778 Marylanders starting the new year in the hospital being treated for the illness. That number is down very slightly from last Friday but remains at a level not seen since February of last year. The positivity rate of more than...
MARYLAND STATE
Shore News Network

16-year-old reported missing on New Year’s Eve in Silver Spring

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Kadiatu Sesay was last seen on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., in the area of Sheffield Manor Ct. Sesay is approximately 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black bathrobe, with unknown clothing underneath. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kadiatu Sesay is asked to call the police The post 16-year-old reported missing on New Year’s Eve in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
SILVER SPRING, MD
ggwash.org

Metrorail operator arrested on suspicion of operating train while intoxicated

A Metrorail operator was arrested on Friday, December 23, 2022, on suspicion of operating a train while intoxicated (DWI), according to a public Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) document. The operator of the Blue Line train failed to stop at the Van Dorn Street Metro station platform and was unresponsive to Metro’s rail control center for about 45 minutes while the agency mounted a police and fire response to the train because they were unsure what was going on.
FRANCONIA, VA
Washingtonian.com

DC’s New Restaurant Pay Rules Are Already Changing Dining

DC’s dining scene is on the brink of becoming an expensive, soulless wasteland—or, you know, a bastion of fair pay where workers and restaurants thrive. District voters overwhelmingly passed Initiative 82 in November, and as a result, restaurants will start phasing out the current “tip credit” system, which lets businesses pay as little as $5.35 an hour and use gratuities to make up the rest of the minimum wage.
progressivegrocer.com

Giant Food’s Latest Marketing Campaign Goes Local

Giant Food is rolling out a new advertising campaign that focuses on its commitment to educational programs, partnerships and product offerings throughout the greater Washington, D.C., communities it serves. “Find Your Local” will run through the end of the year and features four spots with real Giant Food customers.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Here's What We Know About New Year's Day Double Fatal Incident In Prince George's County

Two people were killed on New Year’s Day in Prince George's County in a domestic incident that also left a child and fourth victim hospitalized, according to police. At approximately 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton to investigate a reported shooting.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo on December 27 Remains Unclaimed

A $50,000 winning Bonus Match 5 lottery ticket sold on December 27 at the Fenton Citgo (8333 Fenton Street) in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 3. Other recent MoCo winners of note include a $10,000 winning Powerball ticket sold on December 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Boulevard in Takoma Park and a $20,000 winning Lady Luck scracth-off sold at the 7-Eleven at 29 Olney-Sandy Spring Road in Ashton. Additional information on winners across the state of Maryland below, courtesy of MD Lottery:
MARYLAND STATE
Shore News Network

Man Shot In Northwest D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Another shooting in Washington D.C. left a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg yesterday. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of 1st Place in Northwest, D.C. Shortly after 4:30 pm, a report of a shooting led police to the location. Just after the report came in, a man walked into a nearby hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound. An initial investigation concluded that the victim was shot at that address. The adult male victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you can identify this vehicle The post Man Shot In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC

