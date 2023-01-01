ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

No Liberals Welcome Here
3d ago

can see plainly the liberals are pounding more and more government control laws. every freedom that our forefathers had the desire and passion for keeps eroding with every new Karen law. 75 years ago the citizens of the usa would have called what we have no communist and raised thier guns.

bigislandgazette.com

New Hawaii Laws to Take Effect January 1st

Hawaii House Speaker Scott K. Saiki today shared a list of laws taking effect on January 1, 2023. Act 15, SLH 2022 (SB2376 SD1) – Relating to Tobacco Taxes. Repeals and eliminates the deferred payment purchase option for cigarette tax stamps. Requires licensees to pay for stamps at the time of purchase using cash, certified check, or bank transfer.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Condo Owners Want More Power To Fight Their Homeowners Boards

When Spencer Taylor, a homeowner in the Villas at Peppers Ferry in Christiansburg, Virginia, had a complaint against his condominium board, Taylor took his concerns to Heather Gillespie. As Virginia’s Common Interest Community Ombudsman, Gillespie referees disputes between condominium owners and boards through a low-cost, public process that holds boards...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Departing Land Board chair sought ‘balance.’ Instead, some saw bias

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There is more conflict ahead for the Department of Land and Natural Resources — with a controversial new appointee taking over this week. Outgoing Chair Suzanne Case’s eight-year tenure included many battles, which now await her successor. The DLNR is responsible for everything from how...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

New law takes another step to slow catalytic converter thefts

A new law in the new year aims to cut down on catalytic converter thefts. Hawaii got tougher on criminals stealing catalytic converters last year. A law passed by the legislature made it a felony to take the emissions devices, in the hopes it would reduce the number of thefts. In 2022, there were more than 2,000 catalytic converters stolen on Oahu alone.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Fireworks Rules For New Year Celebrations Detailed

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Concerned about illegal aerial fireworks, police are reminding the public about the fireworks rules in order to have a safe New Year’s celebration. (BIVN) – This week, the Hawaiʻi Police Department offered a few reminders about the rules for legal use of fireworks ahead of the New years holiday.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

At swearing-in, Maui's new mayor pledges fiscal responsibility

There is more conflict ahead for the Department of Land and Natural Resources — with a controversial new appointee taking over this week. Lifeguards rescue dozens from Oahu beaches as big surf rolls in. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Big surf and crowded beaches kept Oahu lifeguards busy on...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

The Hawaii rainbow license plate will soon be retired

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - That iconic rainbow on Hawaii license plates will soon be a thing of the past. The city confirms the rainbow plates will be retired. There’s no timeline yet on when new plates will be issued and it’s not clear how the process of choosing a new design will work.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

State warns increase in Social Security payments could reduce SNAP benefits

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is warning people with government food support, also known as SNAP, that they may have to take steps this month to protect their benefits. Officials said this is because the government is raising payments for Social Security and disabilities. Incomes could go up so much...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lifeguards rescue dozens from Oahu beaches as big surf rolls in

HPD chief, mayor agree systemic changes are needed after ‘disturbing’ night of fireworks. Despite the concern, neither provided a detailed outline on what that would look like. Kevin McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, not giving up. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Here's the latest on the...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Federal, state teams to inspect damage and impacts of Mauna Loa eruption on Big Island

A team of state and federal emergency management workers will travel to the Big Island this week to inspect damages and impacts caused by the recent eruption of Mauna Loa. The team of inspectors from the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency will examine the damage and impact sustained to the Mauna Loa Observatory Road and other infrastructure that were overrun by lava from the eruption that began on Nov. 27 and continued through Dec. 13.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Homeowner unleashes over front-lawn poop problem

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Pet owners in Hawaii are supposed to scoop their animal’s poop, or else face a $500 fine. The state law hopes to prevent pet owners from leaving poop on sidewalks and in public parks. Unfortunately, some homeowners are still seeing the waste on their lawns fronting...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Office of Hawaiian Affairs funds workshops about iwi kūpuna repatriation, reinterment

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Iwi Kūpuna Repatriation and Reinterment Program is providing $50,000 over two years to The Hawaiian Church of Hawaiʻi Nei. The funding is for a series of workshops on the Big Island, Maui, Molokaʻi, Kauaʻi and Oʻahu that will cover sacred burial items needed and provide them to lineal descendants, Native Hawaiian groups and State of Hawaiʻi organizations to mālama nā iwi kūpuna in preparation for repatriation and reinterment.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii

Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years. Casey Lund breaks down the new prices. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For years, the Kahala Hotel and Resort had its own fireworks show,...
HONOLULU, HI
elitetraveler.com

When is the Best Time to Visit Hawaii?

Throughout the year, the islands host a variety of events that mix Polynesian and Japanese traditions. With its sandy white beaches and idyllic weather, Hawaii guarantees an unforgettable vacation. And, since the pandemic, the state has seen its ultra-luxury real estate increasing at an unanticipated rate. Throughout the year, the islands host a variety of ceremonies and events that mix Polynesian and Japanese traditions. When planning your trip, there are a few factors to consider, including the weather. But when is the best time to visit Hawaii?
HAWAII STATE

