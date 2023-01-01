Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandnow.com
Federal, state teams to inspect damage and impacts of Mauna Loa eruption on Big Island
A team of state and federal emergency management workers will travel to the Big Island this week to inspect damages and impacts caused by the recent eruption of Mauna Loa. The team of inspectors from the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency will examine the damage and impact sustained to the Mauna Loa Observatory Road and other infrastructure that were overrun by lava from the eruption that began on Nov. 27 and continued through Dec. 13.
bigislandnow.com
Do you want an agricultural career? This Big Island residential program might be for you
A Big Island nonprofit is pioneering a new paradigm of conscious agriculture in North Kohala, honoring indigenous wisdom, food sovereignty and the transformational power of returning to the land. That nonprofit, Hawai‘i Institute of Pacific Agriculture, or HIP Agriculture, is offering residents the chance to learn how to establish a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Weakening front to bring some showers to Oahu, Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weakening front is making its way slowly southward through Oahu and into Maui County this morning. It will then stall out over the Maui County later today and tonight before dissipating on Thursday. The front will bring some nice showery weather to windward areas of Oahu...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Life Flight identifies pilot aboard downed medical transport flight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Life Flight has identified Tuesday the pilot presumed dead after an air ambulance plane crash off Maui last month. Brian Treptow was flying the crew to a patient on Hawaii Island when the plane went down on Dec. 15. Also onboard was flight nurse Courtney Parry...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The Hawaii rainbow license plate will soon be retired
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - That iconic rainbow on Hawaii license plates will soon be a thing of the past. The city confirms the rainbow plates will be retired. There’s no timeline yet on when new plates will be issued and it’s not clear how the process of choosing a new design will work.
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Hawaii
If Scotland’s sandy-soiled coastline presents the ideal conditions for a golf course, then Hawaii’s idyllic landscape that blends volcanic mountains, beautiful ocean views and incredible wildlife might be the gold standard for course aesthetics. Towering, jagged peaks. Lava outcroppings. Whales breaching in the distance. Each January, when the...
bigislandgazette.com
West Hawaii Golf Subsidy Program Begins
The Department of Parks and Recreation announces the start of the County’s 2023 West Hawai‘i Golf Subsidy program. Under this program, County subsidized golf opportunities are offered at The Village Course at Waikoloa and Makalei Golf Club from January 1st through June 30th. All residents of the County of Hawai‘i are eligible for golf rounds at reduced rates.
bigislandnow.com
Big Island Year in review: 2022 started with tragedy and ended with erupting volcanoes
2022 is coming to a close. Reflecting on the past 12 months, the Big Island community experienced extreme weather, earthquakes, fires and two erupting volcanoes; mourned tragedies and the death of a revered kumu hula; and witnessed the loss of historic buildings, including the Hōlualoa Theater. This year, with...
AES Waikoloa project 85 percent powered, promises major Hawaiian solar and battery storage additions by April 2023
In a progress update on the AES Waikoloa Solar + Storage project, Hawaiian Electric announced last week that what will soon be Hawaii Island’s biggest solar and battery storage project has been powered up to ... Read More » The post AES Waikoloa project 85 percent powered, promises major Hawaiian solar and battery storage additions by April 2023 appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
nomadlawyer.org
07 Best Places to live in Hawaii in 2023
Best Places to live in Hawaii: It is not wrong to say that Hawaii is not just a State, but it’s a state of grace. You will get all here. Beautiful seas, sun and islands. It’s like an aesthetic full world inside our big world. You will get...
elitetraveler.com
When is the Best Time to Visit Hawaii?
Throughout the year, the islands host a variety of events that mix Polynesian and Japanese traditions. With its sandy white beaches and idyllic weather, Hawaii guarantees an unforgettable vacation. And, since the pandemic, the state has seen its ultra-luxury real estate increasing at an unanticipated rate. Throughout the year, the islands host a variety of ceremonies and events that mix Polynesian and Japanese traditions. When planning your trip, there are a few factors to consider, including the weather. But when is the best time to visit Hawaii?
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert: High surf warning issued for most north, west shores
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for most north and west-facing shorelines as a swell was forecast to rise rapidly and peak Monday. The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued the warning for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii
Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years. Casey Lund breaks down the new prices. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For years, the Kahala Hotel and Resort had its own fireworks show,...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island backyard fireworks are popular, but be safe while ringing in 2023
Thousands of people have descended upon Big Island fireworks vendors this week in preparation for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Pikake Kahele, manager at J. Hara Store in Volcano, estimates more than 3,000 fireworks customers have come to the store since fireworks and fireworks permits went on sale Monday on the Big Island.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaskans seeking food stamps run into a huge backlog. No House...
Hawaii Magazine
These Farmers Market Finds Are Worth the Search on O‘ahu
If you really want to get a feel for the best, freshest local ingredients and locally created dishes, look no farther than Hawai‘i’s local farmers markets. And on O‘ahu, on almost any day of the week you can find a few markets to fit your needs. The...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaiian Now Permits WebFare Changes Online, But Not Flight Credits
A sore point for many, including us, about Hawaii bellwether Hawaiian Airlines was that changes didn’t permit getting lower “web fares” but only the highest fares possible. As of today, we find that has changed for the better. There’s just one big gotcha to be aware of, which we’ll explain too, in what took an hour with the Call Center to resolve. First, the good news…
Condo Owners Want More Power To Fight Their Homeowners Boards
When Spencer Taylor, a homeowner in the Villas at Peppers Ferry in Christiansburg, Virginia, had a complaint against his condominium board, Taylor took his concerns to Heather Gillespie. As Virginia’s Common Interest Community Ombudsman, Gillespie referees disputes between condominium owners and boards through a low-cost, public process that holds boards...
hawaiinewsnow.com
At swearing-in, Maui's new mayor pledges fiscal responsibility
There is more conflict ahead for the Department of Land and Natural Resources — with a controversial new appointee taking over this week. Lifeguards rescue dozens from Oahu beaches as big surf rolls in. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Big surf and crowded beaches kept Oahu lifeguards busy on...
radiokenai.com
Alaska Department Of Transportation Updates Highway Cameras
The Alaska Department of Transportation, having dealt with ordering and delivery issues over the past year, has announced the receipt and the continued installation of new cameras for numerous locations within the Alaska highway system. According to the DOT and Alaska 511, contractors are installing (and repairing) cameras and dealing...
Comments / 0