Knox County, TN

Sheriff’s Office: Knox County restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect

By Hannah Moore
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were able to subdue a man attempting the rob a Knox County restaurant.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, there was a robbery attempt at Rice King on Kingston Pike Friday night. The owner of the restaurant along with an employee were able to subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived. KSCO said that the suspect fired a shot that struck both the employee and owner in their hand. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office adds that the same round struck the suspect in the knee.

3 injured in shooting at Knoxville rap concert

KCSO has identified the suspect as Humberto Hernandez , 18. He is facing an aggravated robbery charge and two counts of aggravated assault. He is being treated for a gunshot wound to his knee and currently is in stable condition according to KCSO.

KCSO deputy, family picking up the pieces after house fire

KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

jamesdzn. #senpai
3d ago

good job only problem is he is an illegal let in here by LYIN JOE BIDEN homeland security will keep him from being prosecuted like they did that Rodriguez boy that robbed CVS they supposedly deported him 24 days after they took him he tried robbing waffle house on Washington pike and was shot to death by a security guard from the courthouse

3d ago

Lol CCW. Homeboy was putting others lives in danger. Lethal force authorized. Don’t hesitate for your fellow countryman. These criminals are only playing for their own team and so are our police officers.

