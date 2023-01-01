ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
LOS ANGELES, CA
nexttv.com

KCAL Los Angeles Morning News Block To Launch January 5

KCAL Los Angeles staffers are in rehearsal mode, as the station’s seven-hour morning news block is set to launch January 5. An independent station owned by CBS News and Stations, KCAL will debut a 4-11 a.m. weekday block that day. Central to the news block is the assignment desk, located in the studio, with the assignment desk manager “a regular part of the news presentation,” said Joel Vilmenay, president and general manager, KCBS-KCAL.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Cyberattackers hit the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles

Hackers carried out a cyberattack against the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, resulting in a disruption to the system. The LockBit ransomware group said it stole data on Dec. 31, and gave HACLA a deadline of Jan. 12 to pay an undisclosed ransom. Representatives from HACLA said they are working with law enforcement and forensics investigating the incident.HACLA is one of the nation's largest and oldest public housing authorities with an annual budget of more than $1 billion and providing housing to more than 19,000 L.A. City  families.This is the second major cyberattack on a local agency after the Los Angeles Unified School District was attacked in September.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Body of Man in 20s Found Outside Los Angeles High School

The body of a man in his 20s was found Tuesday morning outside Los Angeles High School. An employee found the body just before 7 a.m. in the 4600 block of West Olympic Boulevard. Classes were not in session. Authorities said no foul play is suspected. Details about a cause...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Former LA City Councilman Joe Buscaino Joins Lobbying Firm

Former Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino is trading his seat at the horseshoe for one at the lobbying table, it was announced Tuesday. Buscaino, who served two terms on the council before losing a bid for mayor last year, will join Ballard Partners, a governmental and public affairs lobbying firm with offices in Washington D.C., Florida, Boston, Tel Aviv, Istanbul and Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey float wins trophy for best floral presentation

PASADENA — The 134th Rose Parade Monday was a spectacle of flower- covered floats, musical performances by marching bands from across the country and a host of equestrians, with thousands of spectators lining Colorado Boulevard and other Pasadena streets to witness the annual tradition. The Downey Rose Float Association’s...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID bodies found in San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, Calif. Two people were found dead at the base of a seaside cliff in San Pedro on Sunday, according to Los Angeles fire officials. A death investigation was underway in the 900 block of Paseo del Mar after the bodies were discovered at about 10:15 a.m. Responders were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
inlandvalleynews.com

How California Is Pulling Racism and Hate Crimes Out Into the Open

Black Californians are most affected by criminal offenses based on prejudice. Officials and advocates across California are pouring resources into pointing out that racism and racial intolerance impact public health — major factors, they say, behind the substantial increase in hate crimes and hate incidents in the Golden State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynewsla.com

Black LAPD Officer Seeks Records of Colleagues Promoted Ahead of Him

A Black Los Angeles police officer who works in the department’s Media Relations Division and alleges in a lawsuit against the city that the unit director referred to him and a Black colleague as “boys” is entitled to background information on the officers promoted ahead of him, his attorneys argue in new court papers.

