Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los AngelesLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
‘Reparations’: Bruce’s Beach Being Sold Back To L.A. County That Seized It From Black Family 99 Years Ago
A year after a Black family won back the Bruce's Beach property previously owned by their ancestors, they're selling the land for $20 million. The post ‘Reparations’: Bruce’s Beach Being Sold Back To L.A. County That Seized It From Black Family 99 Years Ago appeared first on NewsOne.
spectrumnews1.com
Popular Mexican restaurant El Cholo celebrates 100 years, as owner turns 90
El Cholo is celebrating 100 years serving the Los Angeles community. In honor of this milestone, there will be specials and deals throughout 2023.
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
nexttv.com
KCAL Los Angeles Morning News Block To Launch January 5
KCAL Los Angeles staffers are in rehearsal mode, as the station’s seven-hour morning news block is set to launch January 5. An independent station owned by CBS News and Stations, KCAL will debut a 4-11 a.m. weekday block that day. Central to the news block is the assignment desk, located in the studio, with the assignment desk manager “a regular part of the news presentation,” said Joel Vilmenay, president and general manager, KCBS-KCAL.
One of the ‘Best Paellas in the World’ is Hiding In a Mariscos Restaurant In a Bell Gardens Strip Mall
Mariscos logic: If you possess enough sazón to make one of the best ceviches in Los Angeles, can you also make an incredible paella? If you are Natalie and Maria Curie, the mother-and-daughter team behind the two-decade-old mariscos restaurant in southeast Los Angeles, El Coraloense, the answer is hell’s yes.
foxla.com
Heirs of Black couple sell Bruce’s Beach back to LA County for $20M
MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIF. - In July 2021, a celebratory event overlooking the ocean took place as Los Angeles County officials returned the deed of Bruce’s Beach back to the heirs of a Black couple who fought to "right this wrong." Nearly a century ago, the pristine beachside property was...
Cyberattackers hit the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles
Hackers carried out a cyberattack against the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, resulting in a disruption to the system. The LockBit ransomware group said it stole data on Dec. 31, and gave HACLA a deadline of Jan. 12 to pay an undisclosed ransom. Representatives from HACLA said they are working with law enforcement and forensics investigating the incident.HACLA is one of the nation's largest and oldest public housing authorities with an annual budget of more than $1 billion and providing housing to more than 19,000 L.A. City families.This is the second major cyberattack on a local agency after the Los Angeles Unified School District was attacked in September.
NBC Los Angeles
Body of Man in 20s Found Outside Los Angeles High School
The body of a man in his 20s was found Tuesday morning outside Los Angeles High School. An employee found the body just before 7 a.m. in the 4600 block of West Olympic Boulevard. Classes were not in session. Authorities said no foul play is suspected. Details about a cause...
mynewsla.com
Former LA City Councilman Joe Buscaino Joins Lobbying Firm
Former Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino is trading his seat at the horseshoe for one at the lobbying table, it was announced Tuesday. Buscaino, who served two terms on the council before losing a bid for mayor last year, will join Ballard Partners, a governmental and public affairs lobbying firm with offices in Washington D.C., Florida, Boston, Tel Aviv, Istanbul and Los Angeles.
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey float wins trophy for best floral presentation
PASADENA — The 134th Rose Parade Monday was a spectacle of flower- covered floats, musical performances by marching bands from across the country and a host of equestrians, with thousands of spectators lining Colorado Boulevard and other Pasadena streets to witness the annual tradition. The Downey Rose Float Association’s...
Rose Parade 2023 avoids SoCal rain as it welcomes New Year
Flower-covered floats, marching bands and equestrian units celebrated the New Year on a chilly but dry Monday as the 134th Rose Parade slipped through a gap in California's siege of drenching storms.
Woman, 20, not expected to survive shooting in Westmont area of Los Angeles
A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after being found with a gunshot wound in the unincorporated Westmont area of Los Angeles County Tuesday night. Deputies were called to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue regarding a gunshot victim call just after 8:30 p.m, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID bodies found in San Pedro
SAN PEDRO, Calif. Two people were found dead at the base of a seaside cliff in San Pedro on Sunday, according to Los Angeles fire officials. A death investigation was underway in the 900 block of Paseo del Mar after the bodies were discovered at about 10:15 a.m. Responders were...
Family plans to sell Bruce's Beach property back to LA County for $20 million
Bruce's Beach, an oceanfront property in Southern California that was taken from Black owners in the Jim Crow era and returned to their descendants last year, will be sold back to Los Angeles County for nearly $20 million, county officials said Tuesday.
Free shoes to be handed out Wednesday in Boyle Heights
In an effort to honor the life of a prominent community advocate and activist, the Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory (BHAC) will be hosting its First Annual “Anything for Soraya” 3 Kings Community Day. The giveaway will take place Wednesday, January 4th at the BHAC, located on 2708 César...
inlandvalleynews.com
How California Is Pulling Racism and Hate Crimes Out Into the Open
Black Californians are most affected by criminal offenses based on prejudice. Officials and advocates across California are pouring resources into pointing out that racism and racial intolerance impact public health — major factors, they say, behind the substantial increase in hate crimes and hate incidents in the Golden State.
Seven things we predict will happen in WeHo this year
The City of West Hollywood is forging ahead with some big projects and new policies that are bound to surprise, thrill, confound and anger. Here are our predictions for how some of those will shape out in 2023 and the years to come. 1. Security ambassadors will get more power.
mynewsla.com
Black LAPD Officer Seeks Records of Colleagues Promoted Ahead of Him
A Black Los Angeles police officer who works in the department’s Media Relations Division and alleges in a lawsuit against the city that the unit director referred to him and a Black colleague as “boys” is entitled to background information on the officers promoted ahead of him, his attorneys argue in new court papers.
foxla.com
LAPD: Man with 'sharp metal object' shot, killed after approaching officers in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A man is dead after police say he approached officers with a possible weapon in South Los Angeles Tuesday night. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a possibly armed suspect in the 2700 block of Central Avenue. Upon arrival, LAPD spotted a man...
Comments / 0