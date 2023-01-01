How does the vehicular mauling of 4 human beings on Atlantic Ave by a selfie taking female driver not make any news? At around 11:30 pm 12/31/2022 a women who drove the length of Atlantic Avenue with crossed over the Intracoastal Bridge and accelerated hard to pass a golf cart. While driving she was more interested in her cell phone pictures than pedestrians in the road. As she stepped on the gas and leaned out her window to pass the golf cart in front of her she slammed into, ran over,4 pedestrians. It was a brutal accident witnessed by many people. My heart breaks for the victims at this senseless and preventable accident ! The victims injuries were serious, possibly life threatening from the perspective of onlookers. How is this not news anywhere? Multiple ambulances arrived, dozens of police arrived, fire trucks, EMT’’s , even doctors who happened to be on the street stepped in to help. I am sending prayers to the victims and wish I could find out how they are doing.
If all the department got was 3 drunk drivers on New Years they weren’t doing their jobs very well ……!!!!! Or they only have 3 cops …. !!!
