Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyTampa, FL
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
The Only Permanent Beatles Exhibit in America is in an Unassuming Florida Museum and You Can Still Visit for FreeL. CaneDunedin, FL
Hidden History: Guava in Tampa BayModern GlobeTampa, FL
Volunteering in Tampa Bay -- Where to StartModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Bayfront Health in St. Pete welcomes 1st baby of 2023
Bayfront Health St. Petersburg welcomed its first baby of the year Sunday morning.
lacademie.com
Where To Dine In St Petersburg FL – 13 Best Places In 2023
Regarding the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, Florida, it’s not easy to give you a proper answer since there are many excellent candidates. You may need a few vacations to give all the spots a try. However, I will handle this challenge and give you the best possible list.
Final poll to name TPA flamingo ends Monday
There are only a few hours left to help name the big flamingo sculpture at Tampa International Airport.
fox13news.com
Tampa, St. Pete, Clearwater mayors discuss affordable housing, Rays stadium plans in 'State of the Bay'
TAMPA, Fla. - The mayors of Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater met at the University of South Florida’s St. Pete campus Tuesday to talk about 2023 plans and how they think things across the Tampa Bay area are going. The nonpartisan group Suncoast Tiger Bay hosted the annual luncheon...
Couple killed while crossing Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A couple was killed after they were struck by a vehicle in St. Pete Beach on Tuesday evening. Pinellas County deputies said they responded to the area of 4506 Gulf Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. for a crash. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said a 51-year-old woman was driving south […]
fox13news.com
Family business brings popular Filipino food to Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. - For the Barican's, weekend mornings are filled with food and a little bit of frenzied family time. The family runs "Just Lumpia," which sells Filipino eggs rolls and lumpia at local markets in the Tampa Bay area. "Lumpia is the most popular food in the Philippines. Whenever...
Hillsborough customers of defunct pool company want accountability
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillary Bello, owner of the now-shuttered Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast, was taken into custody by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office last month. The sheriff’s office charged Bello with one count of contractor fraud. According to the sheriff’s office, a victim paid more than $54,000 for a pool that wasn’t […]
fox13news.com
Benson's Canine Cookies celebrates 25 years in Lakeland
It's been a 25 years since Benson's Canine Cookies opened its doors in Lakelands, and they've been open this long because of their amazing customers. They have healthy treats and even a bakery.
fox13news.com
St. Pete program helps those with disabilities lead more independent lives
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg program is helping people with disabilities lead a more independent life. Their initiative is changing lives. Students in the St. Petersburg Therapeutic Recreation program made this past Christmas a little merrier for some local residents. They were handing out free holiday food baskets.
AdventHealth of Florida welcomes its first baby of 2023
DAVENPORT, Fla. — AdventHealth of Florida officially welcomed its first bubbly baby of 2023. Luna Rose Babington was born at 1:54 a.m. on New Year's Day, according to the hospital. She arrived weighing a whopping 6 pounds, 5.9 ounces and measured 19 inches long. The hospital said her parents,...
Local rehab center prepares for an influx in patients
The influx in patients usually comes after a slow period during the holiday months, but for Turning Point Tampa, that slow period never came this year.
fox13news.com
Florida may soon face an elder care crisis, experts warn
TAMPA, Fla. - The youngest of the generation known as the baby boomers, whose parents started families when World War II was ending, are aging into retirement. Most older boomers have been enjoying retired life for several years, and some are starting to require extra help at home. The baby...
stpetecatalyst.com
Largo hospital becomes the first to use aorta repair tech
The HCA Florida Largo Hospital is the first in Tampa Bay to successfully repair a patient’s damaged aorta close to the brain vessels with new tech, avoiding the need for open heart surgery. The new device (Thoracic Endovascular Branch Graft) was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) for commercial use. The technique, which would be used for selected eligible patients, allows the surgeon to repair the largest artery that is located in the chest with a stent graft, delivered through a catheter, according to the hospital's news release. “It’s incredibly exciting to be the first hospital in the Tampa Bay area to offer this latest device for patients who may benefit from his technique of surgery. We are committed to making a difference by offering the latest, less invasive technology to our patients and remaining at the forefront of these advances,” Dr. Christiano Caldeira, a cardiothoracic surgeon, said in the announcement.
nomadlawyer.org
Best Places to Live in Tampa in 2023
Places to Live in Tampa : Tampa, a beautiful and relaxing place in Florida to live in. Famous for its beaches, hiking and non-stop events that happens in several areas. It’s a city of life, fun, and enjoyment. It is also mentioned that it is the United States Top...
Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular food chain is hosting a grand opening event for its newest location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of fruit cobblers and giant cookies, you may be excited to learn that the Peach Cobbler Factory will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Tampa this week on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
fox13news.com
Tropicana Field redevelopment: What's in the final four proposals for the Gas Plant District?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - It's been months and years in the making, but St. Petersburg is getting closer to figuring out the future of the Tropicana Field site. Last month, city officials announced the four finalists, officially releasing each potential developer's plans and visions for the historic Gas Plant District. All but one are newcomers to this stage of the process after Mayor Ken Welch said he wanted to start from the beginning.
Busch Gardens rolling out special offer for 2023 Fun Card
TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all amusement park lovers across Florida!. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced Tuesday the launch of a special offer for the park's 2023 Fun Card. For a limited time, guests can buy a Fun Card and get another one for free!. The purchase allows guests to...
fox13news.com
Growing downtown St. Pete is tough transition for business owners
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Downtown St. Pete is booming, exciting a lot of neighbors about the future of the area, while leaving some business owners frustrated about the current situation. According to a city spokesperson, there are 10 construction projects in a one-mile radius around 200 Central Avenue, where crews...
fox13news.com
Bay Area program helps kids find love for the arts
TAMPA, Fla. - The arts can play a big part in developing children’s minds and passions and that’s why a Bay Area program is bringing the finer crafts to underserved children. Junior Pollo enjoys visiting the Centennial Library in New Port Richey to help teens discover the importance...
fox13news.com
Two pedestrians killed in St. Pete Beach crash, Pinellas County deputies say
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - Two pedestrians have died after being hit by a car Tuesday evening on Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach, Pinellas County deputies said. Gulf Boulevard is currently closed between 44th Avenue and 46th Avenue, according to St. Pete Beach officials. Deputies with the Pinellas County...
Comments / 1