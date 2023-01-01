Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CPR performed on Bills player on field after he collapses during Monday Night Football
Update: Monday Night Football game ends after player collapses, needs CPR. Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was injured about 10 minutes into the first quarter of the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. The injury appeared to be serious, judging from the reaction on the field...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Skip Bayless’ ‘sick’ tweet following Damar Hamlin injury has ‘Undisputed’ star under fire
Update: Bayless tries to explain ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet. Shannon Sharpe no-shows ‘Undisputed’. Skip Bayless has made his money by being a living, breathing troll who slings hot takes against the wall with the hope they might stick, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that he just couldn’t bring himself to be completely human in the moments following the frightening injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin Monday night.
After Hamlin’s scary injury, NFL waits to reschedule Bills vs. Bengals
CINCINNATI — The NFL postponed the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals football game on Monday after safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest following a violent hit in the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Roughly two hours after calling off the game at 10:01 p.m. ET, the NFL said...
Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker
The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
Skip Bayless tries to explain ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet. Shannon Sharpe no-shows ‘Undisputed’
Skip Bayless opened Tuesday morning’s “Undisputed” show on FS1 by attempting to apologize and explain his tweets in the moments that followed Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The controversial peddler of hot takes tweeted in...
Pacers vs. 76ers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Wednesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers lock horns with the Indiana Pacers in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. EST.
‘It’s something that I’ve never seen on a football field before’: Bengals speak following Hamlin injury
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two days after Damar Hamlin’s injury in the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, members of the opposing team addressed what happened for the first time. Less than 10 minutes into the contest at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle and collapsed […]
Hamlin’s recovery moves ‘in a positive direction’ 2 days after NFL game collapse: rep
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday. “We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney told...
Widow of NFL player who died in 1971 game reacts to Damar Hamlin collapse
The entire world watched in horror when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football. But for Sharon Hughes, the widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, the tragic event evoked memories of the night she lost her husband.
These new collectible bobbleheads honor NFL Super Bowl winners including Steelers, Eagles
FOCO has released a series of commemorative bobbleheads that feature the NFL teams that have won Super Bowls. The bobbleheads are available for pre-order for $70. Shipment will be no later than Feb. 10. Each team bobblehead is limited to 323 units. Bobbleheads feature various team logos and highlights the...
Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals (1/2/23): How to watch AFC showdown, FREE live stream, new time, odds
You can blame the Rose Bowl for an adjustment to the starting time tonight’s final NFL game for Week 17. In what is the best NFL matchup this weekend, the game between the Buffalo Bills and host Cincinnati Bengals will be pushed back 15 minutes, to 8:30 p.m. The...
Mike Tomlin leads Steelers through Damar Hamlin tragedy
Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. With the NFL frozen in place as Damar Hamlin continues to fight for his life in the ICU at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin appeared at his regular weekly press conference on Tuesday, like clockwork. But Tomlin didn’t talk football initially. Rather, he began the session, unprompted by the assembled media, by speaking very personally – and emotionally -- about his personal connection to the Pittsburgh-born Hamlin. With that, Tomlin showed the rest of the NFL a way forward through the type of tragedy we never thought we would see on a football field. Tomlin did so by making this unexpected moment of mortality in the ultimate tough-guy sport all about the human being who is Damar Hamlin. The Steelers, which shared the same practice facility with Hamlin during his Pitt years, is probably closer to the fallen player than any other club not named the Buffalo Bills. Moreover, Tomlin’s rookie QB, Kenny Pickett, wasn’t just Hamlin’s teammate at Pitt. They’re friends. Tomlin’s potent rhetorical power has never been more necessary and important than this week. Tomlin’s deft, tender handling of the Damar Hamlin tragedy reminds Steelers Nation of what it should’ve known all along: There’s no better coach in the NFL. We have much more on the “Mike Tomlin Touch” and how he’ll apply it to beat the Browns, keep the Steelers in playoff contention and preserve his historic streak of non-losing seasons in this edition of the Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my print column first thing Thursday on PennLive. It will be packed with plenty of memes bringing this unprecedented time in the NFL to life.
glensidelocal.com
Interview with Abington grad Julie Bacanskas, Eagles’ social media Senior Manager
2011 Abington High School graduate Julie Bacanskas has been managing the Philadelphia Eagles social media outlets since 2015. Glenside Local caught up with Julie amidst her demanding in-season schedule. As a lifelong sports fan, a Flyers die-hard, and an Abington native, Julie says her understanding of the Philly fan base has been crucial to her job description.
Trentonian
JACK McCAFFERY: Signs of Eagles collapse getting hard to ignore
There is never a flashing message billboard on the wall of any stadium reading, “Coming Soon: A Season to Forget.”. There are no coaches spreading dire predictions weeks in advance that the avalanche of disappointment is about to roll. There are no alarms. There are no warnings. There are...
NFL MVP slipping away from Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, insider says
Jalen Hurts to the rescue. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is expected to return to the starting lineup Sunday when the New York Giants visit Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles lost both of their games with backup Gardner Minshew in the huddle while Hurts recovered from a sprained shoulder. BUY EAGLES...
