Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. With the NFL frozen in place as Damar Hamlin continues to fight for his life in the ICU at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin appeared at his regular weekly press conference on Tuesday, like clockwork. But Tomlin didn’t talk football initially. Rather, he began the session, unprompted by the assembled media, by speaking very personally – and emotionally -- about his personal connection to the Pittsburgh-born Hamlin. With that, Tomlin showed the rest of the NFL a way forward through the type of tragedy we never thought we would see on a football field. Tomlin did so by making this unexpected moment of mortality in the ultimate tough-guy sport all about the human being who is Damar Hamlin. The Steelers, which shared the same practice facility with Hamlin during his Pitt years, is probably closer to the fallen player than any other club not named the Buffalo Bills. Moreover, Tomlin’s rookie QB, Kenny Pickett, wasn’t just Hamlin’s teammate at Pitt. They’re friends. Tomlin’s potent rhetorical power has never been more necessary and important than this week. Tomlin’s deft, tender handling of the Damar Hamlin tragedy reminds Steelers Nation of what it should’ve known all along: There’s no better coach in the NFL. We have much more on the “Mike Tomlin Touch” and how he’ll apply it to beat the Browns, keep the Steelers in playoff contention and preserve his historic streak of non-losing seasons in this edition of the Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my print column first thing Thursday on PennLive. It will be packed with plenty of memes bringing this unprecedented time in the NFL to life.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO