Philadelphia, PA

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
PennLive.com

Skip Bayless’ ‘sick’ tweet following Damar Hamlin injury has ‘Undisputed’ star under fire

Update: Bayless tries to explain ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet. Shannon Sharpe no-shows ‘Undisputed’. Skip Bayless has made his money by being a living, breathing troll who slings hot takes against the wall with the hope they might stick, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that he just couldn’t bring himself to be completely human in the moments following the frightening injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin Monday night.
NJ.com

Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker

The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
WASHINGTON, DC
News 4 Buffalo

‘It’s something that I’ve never seen on a football field before’: Bengals speak following Hamlin injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two days after Damar Hamlin’s injury in the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, members of the opposing team addressed what happened for the first time. Less than 10 minutes into the contest at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle and collapsed […]
CINCINNATI, OH
PennLive.com

Widow of NFL player who died in 1971 game reacts to Damar Hamlin collapse

The entire world watched in horror when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football. But for Sharon Hughes, the widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, the tragic event evoked memories of the night she lost her husband.
PennLive.com

Mike Tomlin leads Steelers through Damar Hamlin tragedy

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. With the NFL frozen in place as Damar Hamlin continues to fight for his life in the ICU at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin appeared at his regular weekly press conference on Tuesday, like clockwork. But Tomlin didn’t talk football initially. Rather, he began the session, unprompted by the assembled media, by speaking very personally – and emotionally -- about his personal connection to the Pittsburgh-born Hamlin. With that, Tomlin showed the rest of the NFL a way forward through the type of tragedy we never thought we would see on a football field. Tomlin did so by making this unexpected moment of mortality in the ultimate tough-guy sport all about the human being who is Damar Hamlin. The Steelers, which shared the same practice facility with Hamlin during his Pitt years, is probably closer to the fallen player than any other club not named the Buffalo Bills. Moreover, Tomlin’s rookie QB, Kenny Pickett, wasn’t just Hamlin’s teammate at Pitt. They’re friends. Tomlin’s potent rhetorical power has never been more necessary and important than this week. Tomlin’s deft, tender handling of the Damar Hamlin tragedy reminds Steelers Nation of what it should’ve known all along: There’s no better coach in the NFL. We have much more on the “Mike Tomlin Touch” and how he’ll apply it to beat the Browns, keep the Steelers in playoff contention and preserve his historic streak of non-losing seasons in this edition of the Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my print column first thing Thursday on PennLive. It will be packed with plenty of memes bringing this unprecedented time in the NFL to life.
PITTSBURGH, PA
glensidelocal.com

Interview with Abington grad Julie Bacanskas, Eagles’ social media Senior Manager

2011 Abington High School graduate Julie Bacanskas has been managing the Philadelphia Eagles social media outlets since 2015. Glenside Local caught up with Julie amidst her demanding in-season schedule. As a lifelong sports fan, a Flyers die-hard, and an Abington native, Julie says her understanding of the Philly fan base has been crucial to her job description.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Trentonian

JACK McCAFFERY: Signs of Eagles collapse getting hard to ignore

There is never a flashing message billboard on the wall of any stadium reading, “Coming Soon: A Season to Forget.”. There are no coaches spreading dire predictions weeks in advance that the avalanche of disappointment is about to roll. There are no alarms. There are no warnings. There are...
DALLAS, PA
