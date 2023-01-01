Two dead, two injured following a quadruple shooting in Prince George's County
Four people were shot in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Prince George's County on Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the call at 6:00am.
When they arrived, police located two adults suffering from a gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two additional victims were taken to a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.
Police believe that this was a domestic related incident and not a random act of violence.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact 1-866-411-TIPS.
