ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com

Wine Wednesday: Marques De Caceres

We’re kicking off the first Wine Wednesday of the year with the Marques De Caceres sauvignon blanc from 2021. You can always pick up a bottle of whatever wine we’re drinking at Artale Wine Co.
Q985

Top 5 Craziest Scams You Need To Avoid In Illinois This Year

There have been some truly bizarre scams that have taken place in the state of Illinois over the years. I've been getting so many spam and scam calls lately from different area codes, it's ridiculous. I remember when I worked for a police department for a few months and the amount of reports we took about someone getting scammed was shocking!
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Slick travel with freezing drizzle Wednesday evening and night

Temperatures are already down to freezing level, or below in most areas. With the light precipitation and freezing drizzle continuing over the next few hours, there will likely be some slick spots out there on the roads through tonight. There already are reports of slick travel and ice buildup on side mirrors. Especially watch out for icy spots on bridges and overpasses. Travel with extra caution tonight.
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com

The search begins for Stateline’s Best Soup with Alpine View Restaurant

The hunt is on for the Stateline’s Best Soup and we’re starting off with Alpine View Restaurant. Alpine View Restaurant has been open for over 20 years and they’re open 7 days a week. Their soup and salads are made fresh every single day in addition to all day breakfast. Nick Isai gives us a fresh Reuben soup to try, and he explains why he believes Alpine View Restaurant has the Stateline’s Best Soup. You can vote for the Stateline’s Best Soup once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm on January 10th here.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Police: Byron man arrested for New Year's Eve stabbing

A Byron man was arrested on New Year's Eve after stabbing someone. Police: Byron man arrested for New Year’s Eve stabbing. A Byron man was arrested on New Year's Eve after stabbing someone. Fans raise millions for Damar Hamlin’s toy drive …. The NFL community was rocked after...
BYRON, IL
MyStateline.com

Intoxicated driver hit in roadway moments after Rock County car crash

A 23-year-old Wisconsin man, later arrested for OWI, was struck by and pinned beneath a car moments after he reportedly slid into the path of an oncoming snow plow Sunday morning. Intoxicated driver hit in roadway moments after Rock …. A 23-year-old Wisconsin man, later arrested for OWI, was struck...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman killed in crash on Illinois Route 2

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 48-year-old woman was killed in a crash in extremely foggy conditions on Sunday morning. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:18 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the weather was very foggy and Route 2 was ice covered when the crash occurred, in the 6000 block of IL Rte. […]
OGLE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Dense Fog Advisory for northern Illinois

A Dense Fog Advisory was issued for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside, Ogle, Lee, and DeKalb Counties in northern Illinois until 9pm Tuesday. Everyone across the Stateline is dealing with foggy conditions and is down to 2.5 or under miles of visibility. Be sure to travel safely. Widespread dense fog will continue Tuesday night, but patchy fog will continue through late tonight.
LEE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Fritz’s Wooden Nickel cooks up comforting chicken noodle soup

Timothy Tice, owner of Fritz’s Wooden Nickel is showing off the soup that he believes is the best soup in the Stateline. Fritz’s Wooden Nickel has daily lunch specials and fun themed nights of the week. Timothy chose a delicious chicken noodle soup with thick and fluffy noodles for the Stateline’s Best. Fritz’s Wooden Nickel is located at 208 N Walnut Street in Stillman Valley and are open for lunch from 11am-2pm Monday-Saturday. You can vote for the Stateline’s Best Soup once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm on January 10th here.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Businesses feel effects of Illinois minimum wage increase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the minimum wage increasing Jan. 1, some small business owners fear for the future of their companies. The new wage could mean having fewer employees in one shift to raising prices. “I think us owners and us businesspeople, we have to be okay with not...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy