Wine Wednesday: Marques De Caceres
We’re kicking off the first Wine Wednesday of the year with the Marques De Caceres sauvignon blanc from 2021. You can always pick up a bottle of whatever wine we’re drinking at Artale Wine Co.
Top 5 Craziest Scams You Need To Avoid In Illinois This Year
There have been some truly bizarre scams that have taken place in the state of Illinois over the years. I've been getting so many spam and scam calls lately from different area codes, it's ridiculous. I remember when I worked for a police department for a few months and the amount of reports we took about someone getting scammed was shocking!
Teen shot in the foot as gunshots ring out in Rockford parking lot
Slick travel with freezing drizzle Wednesday evening and night
Temperatures are already down to freezing level, or below in most areas. With the light precipitation and freezing drizzle continuing over the next few hours, there will likely be some slick spots out there on the roads through tonight. There already are reports of slick travel and ice buildup on side mirrors. Especially watch out for icy spots on bridges and overpasses. Travel with extra caution tonight.
The search begins for Stateline’s Best Soup with Alpine View Restaurant
The hunt is on for the Stateline’s Best Soup and we’re starting off with Alpine View Restaurant. Alpine View Restaurant has been open for over 20 years and they’re open 7 days a week. Their soup and salads are made fresh every single day in addition to all day breakfast. Nick Isai gives us a fresh Reuben soup to try, and he explains why he believes Alpine View Restaurant has the Stateline’s Best Soup. You can vote for the Stateline’s Best Soup once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm on January 10th here.
Police investigating fire that destroyed 5 Illinois businesses
MENDOTA, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials are still investigating that cause of a massive fire in Mendota that destroyed several businesses, including a beloved pet shop. Police said that five businesses were destroyed. It took fire crews until 3 a.m. to fully contain the blaze. No one was hurt, but several animals were killed in the […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Sources are reporting a bad accident, Near Mulford
Illinois’ gas tax holiday ends, prices jump overnight
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois lifted the suspension of the gas tax yesterday, meaning motorists will pay an extra 42 cents per gallon. The annual gas tax was set to go into effect on July 1st, 2022, but Gov. JB Pritzker paused it until January 1st, 2023, due to tremendous demand for […]
Police: Byron man arrested for New Year's Eve stabbing
Intoxicated driver hit in roadway moments after Rock County car crash
Woman killed in crash on Illinois Route 2
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 48-year-old woman was killed in a crash in extremely foggy conditions on Sunday morning. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:18 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the weather was very foggy and Route 2 was ice covered when the crash occurred, in the 6000 block of IL Rte. […]
Dense Fog Advisory for northern Illinois
A Dense Fog Advisory was issued for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside, Ogle, Lee, and DeKalb Counties in northern Illinois until 9pm Tuesday. Everyone across the Stateline is dealing with foggy conditions and is down to 2.5 or under miles of visibility. Be sure to travel safely. Widespread dense fog will continue Tuesday night, but patchy fog will continue through late tonight.
Fritz’s Wooden Nickel cooks up comforting chicken noodle soup
Timothy Tice, owner of Fritz’s Wooden Nickel is showing off the soup that he believes is the best soup in the Stateline. Fritz’s Wooden Nickel has daily lunch specials and fun themed nights of the week. Timothy chose a delicious chicken noodle soup with thick and fluffy noodles for the Stateline’s Best. Fritz’s Wooden Nickel is located at 208 N Walnut Street in Stillman Valley and are open for lunch from 11am-2pm Monday-Saturday. You can vote for the Stateline’s Best Soup once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm on January 10th here.
WIFR
Businesses feel effects of Illinois minimum wage increase
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the minimum wage increasing Jan. 1, some small business owners fear for the future of their companies. The new wage could mean having fewer employees in one shift to raising prices. “I think us owners and us businesspeople, we have to be okay with not...
Gas prices expected to peak at $4.12 per gallon by June
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices are a hot topic of conversation as Illinois drivers are bracing to pay more at the pump in 2023. According to GasBuddy though, drivers are expected to be better than they were last year. In June 2022, prices averaged $5.03 per gallon. Just a month ago, gas dropped to just […]
4 years in prison for Huntley man convicted of driving under influence for 5th time in Illinois
A Huntley man has been sentenced to four years in prison after he was convicted in his fifth driving under the influence case where he drove onto someone’s lawn while intoxicated. Jerry S. Cierniak, 53, of Huntley, was charged in September 2021 with one count of aggravated driving under...
Yorkville Lottery player is a finalist for “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year”
The Illinois Lottery is pleased to announce that one of its players is once again in line to win $1 million with Powerball on New Year’s Eve. Dr. Cynthia Hines-Butler from Yorkville, IL is one of 29 finalists in the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” drawing.
Fire in downtown Mendota, IL rips through pet shop, killing hundreds of animals
Hundreds of animals died in the fire, including the shop's bird mascots Lucy and Mango along with a tortoise named Lil' Foot.
Dixon residents leave apartment, come back to deer in bedroom
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Dixon residents came home to a new roommate, but it is not the kind that many would welcome. The unwanted roommate was a deer. Officers said that they could not believe the call was real. “The deer broke into the apartment window… I’m thinking, like, ‘is this really happening right now,'” […]
