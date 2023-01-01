Read full article on original website
Yavapai County News – Catch 22 Day 2
It’s Day 2 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Belsazar Desena-Toledo. On June 12th, of this year, Camp Verde Marshal’s Detectives investigated a case of alleged child molestation. During their investigation, they discovered Desena-Toledo had been molesting a 12-year-old female victim in the Camp Verde area for several years. It is believed that when he learned of the investigation, Desena-Toledo fled the.
2022 NEW YEAR’S EVE TRI-CITY DUI TASK FORCE RESULTS
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 3, 2023) – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office along with neighboring law. enforcement agencies conducted a New Year’s Eve- Tri-City DUI Enforcement Task Force. Thirteen total. law enforcement officers took part in this detail over multiple jurisdictions within Yavapai County. One. hundred one traffic stops...
Wanted For Multiple Reckless Driving Incidents
Motorcycle Ride Wanted for Multiple Reckless Driving Incidents and Felony Flight from Law Enforcement. The Prescott Police Department has been actively investigating multiple incidents involving the driver of a motorcycle in the downtown area of Prescott. Over the past several months officers have observed a male subject on a 2000’s...
Looking For That Safe Place To Exchange
As we begin 2023, the Town of Prescott Valley would like to remind our community that there are clearly marked areas,“Safe Exchange Zones,” in the police department parking lot. This designated zone provides areas for people to meet and sell their goods with less fear of a quick or violent rip-off, or to safely exchange children when ordered by a court.
Prescott Valley News – Illegal Drug Abuse Still a Concern in Prescott Valley
The Prescott Valley Police Department continues to see illegal drug use, drug arrests, and overdoses prevalent within our community. Since July 1st, there have been fifteen overdoses and four related deaths. Fortunately, five lives were saved by police officers using Narcan. Eighty people were booked into our local detention center this year for drug offenses. Methamphetamine and fentanyl were the most common illegal drugs recovered during arrests.
Yavapai County Catch 22 Day 3
It’s Day 3 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County. Law Enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Stephanie Camera. In the late evening hours of November 11, 2020, Camera approached a private. residence in the 2400 block of Shane drive in Prescott...
Navajo Police ask for public's help in locating missing person
The Navajo Nation Police Tuba City District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. 49-year-old Duwayne Max Yazzie was last seen in Flagstaff on November 28, 2022. He stated to his family that he wanted to go to a rehabilitation center and was reportedly picked up at a Shell gas station. Authorities say Yazzie may be in Phoenix.
Camp Verde News-Teen Kills A Man for trying “Getting with his 14 yr old Sister”
(December 30, 2022 ) – On December 26th, a 16-year-old male showed up at the YCSO Eastern sub-station and reported that he wanted to turn himself in for “killing a man.” The suspect reported that on or about November 28th, 2022 in a remote area of Camp Verde, he shot the 62-year-old victim, leaving the deceased in the wilderness.
YAVAPAI SILENT WITNESS IS OFFERING A CASH REWARD FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO AN ARREST IN AN EVIDENCE TAMPERING CASE.
On November 23, 2021, the homicide victim, 22-year-old Tristan Roque of Paulden was shot and killed at a residence on Alpine Drive in Paulden. After an extensive investigation by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Detectives, the murder weapon has still not been found. The Detectives believe the weapon may have been given to a third party and hidden or disposed of illegally. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the firearm used in this crime and the person or persons involved in tampering with the evidence. Anyone who provides information leading to an arrest, in this case, could earn up to a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous.
16 Year-old Turns Himself in to YCSO for Killing a Man in Camp Verde
On December 26th, a 16 year old male showed up at the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Eastern sub-station and reported that he wanted to turn himself in for “killing a man.” The suspect reported that on or about November 28th, 2022 in a remote area of Camp Verde, he shot the 62 year old victim, leaving the deceased in the wilderness.
Snow in Pine and Strawberry leaving businesses struggling to open
PINE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The small towns of Pine and Strawberry got hit hard with snow this weekend, totaling six inches. “Nothing like pine trees with a bunch of powder on it. It is so gorgeous,” said Todd Niezgodski, co-owner of So N So Mountain Boutique. “It’s fantastic. We love it. As residents of Pine we call it our snow days. So, mainly all the businesses shut down, we get in our side-by-sides and ride out into the forest and enjoy the beauty of what is Pine Strawberry in the snow.”
Ronald W. Bryden ARRESTED FOR MOLESTING 4-YEAR-OLD CHILD ￼
PRESCOTT, ARIZONA – (December 29, 2022) – On 28 December at approximately 5:30 PM, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Caren Way in Rimrock for a reported sex offense. Upon arrival, Deputies and Detectives were told 57-year-old Ronald W. Bryden was caught on video sexually molesting a 4yr old victim.
Where to Stay in Prescott: 6 Best Areas & Neighborhoods
Prescott is a historic mining town in central Arizona, located about 100 miles north of Phoenix and 95 miles south of Flagstaff. Prescott was a gold and silver mining town in the late 1860s and became a quintessential Wild West town throughout the Gold Rush and well into the 19th century.
PV Water Strategy Is Focus Of Thursday
Water strategy is focus of Thursday Prescott Valley Council study session. As part of its Water Stewardship strategic goal, the Prescott Valley Town Council on Thursday will hear an introduction and overview of the Town’s water management strategy from Town staff. The Town will undertake several large-scale projects in...
Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lights
An Arizona witness at Cottonwood reported watching three hovering lights in a triangle formation 300 feet overhead at about 8 p.m. on October 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
SR-64 remains closed near Grand Canyon; winter storm caused several freeway closure early Monday
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed multiple highways in northern Arizona due to a winter storm that continues to travel across the state. The following highways are currently closed: SR 64 is closed between mileposts 242 and 269 near the Grand Canyon. Several...
Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1
PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
School closures for multiple Northern Arizona schools Monday
A major winter storm has led to delayed start times at schools across northern Arizona Monday. Here is a current, running list of closures and delays across the region:. Most charter and private schools follow the lead of the main district as far as weather delays and closures. It’s best to check your individual school’s website and social media pages for specific information.”
Tyler Goodman Named Interim City Manager (Will Serve Until New City Manager is Named)
PRESCOTT, AZ (January 3, 2022) — Prescott City Council voted unanimously today to name Tyler Goodman Interim City Manager effective immediately. Goodman has worked for the City since 2016, and was named Deputy City Manager in January of 2022. In December City Manager Michael Lamar submitted his letter of...
