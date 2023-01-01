St. Pete man riding tricycle killed by Publix semi-truck, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a deadly traffic incident involving a Publix semi-truck and a man who was riding an “adult tricycle.”

Police said at around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, James Joseph Christiano II, 29, of St. Petersburg tried to cross 5th Avenue North from the east sidewalk of 66th Street North.

Things turned deadly when Christiano crossed paths with a Publix semi-truck pulling a 53-foot trailer that was turning onto 5th Avenue North from 66 Street.

According to police, the truck driver did not see Christiano, who was in a marked crosswalk with a green signal for pedestrians. A rear tire hit the 29-year-old, killing him at the scene.

The department said the truck driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

No charges have been filed as of this report. The investigation is still active.

