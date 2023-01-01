MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Injuries have been reported after a Semmes firetruck overturned at Lamplighter Drive and Schillinger Road North early Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 4:19 a.m. when the department was responding to an electronic alarm. On the way to the call, a ladder truck from Station 3 on Morris Hill Road was involved in a single vehicle accident on Schillinger Road, according to a Facebook post by the Semmes Fire Rescue Department.

SEMMES, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO