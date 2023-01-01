ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WALA-TV FOX10

Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run by vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a situation involving a motorized bicycle being struck by a vehicle that left the victim in critical condition early Tuesday morning. According to authorities, at approximately 12:50 a.m. this morning, police responded to Halls Mill Road and Paloma Street in reference...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot while sitting in car in midtown Mobile: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was shot at while sitting in his vehicle on Government Street. Officials said officers were originally called to Government Street and Espejo Street for shots fired. While officers were on the way to the scene, officers were also […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man killed during New Year’s Eve shooting identified: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the man who was shot and killed in downtown Mobile Saturday night. According to officials, Jatarious Reives, 24, was shot and killed during a “gang-related” shooting that happened on New Year’s Eve. The shooting also injured nine other people. Those […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police investigating death at local apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death of a man at Dauphin Gate Apartments. According to officials, officers were called to Dauphin Gate Apartments on Jan. 2 around 10 p.m., after getting a report about a person shot. Once they arrived, officers found a 23-year-old man […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Injuries reported in Schillinger Road overturned firetruck crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Injuries have been reported after a Semmes firetruck overturned at Lamplighter Drive and Schillinger Road North early Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 4:19 a.m. when the department was responding to an electronic alarm. On the way to the call, a ladder truck from Station 3 on Morris Hill Road was involved in a single vehicle accident on Schillinger Road, according to a Facebook post by the Semmes Fire Rescue Department.
SEMMES, AL
utv44.com

Victim in fatal Mobile NYE shooting identified

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE:. The man who was killed in Saturday's mass shooting, 24-year-old Jatarius Rieves, had an arrest record dating back to 2018. His charges ranged from burglary to domestic violence to robbery. But he was still fortunate enough to have family who loved him... and who...
MOBILE, AL
Action News Jax

1 dead, 9 injured in downtown Mobile shooting, police say

MOBILE, Ala. — One person was killed and nine others were injured after a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile, Alabama, authorities said. According to the Mobile Police Department, the shooting occurred around 11:14 p.m. CST Saturday, a few blocks away from the 15th annual MoonPie Over Mobile event, which was attended by thousands of revelers, WALA-TV reported.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

34-year-old man shot, killed in Prichard on New Year’s Eve

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Eve shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead. Prichard authorities have identified the victim as Christopher Duncan. They say that around 7 p.m. Saturday police responded to a report of the shooting in the 600 block...
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police Department 2022 homicide investigations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 2022 was a busy year for officers with the Mobile Police Department. With over 35 homicides for the year in the City of Mobile, officers have named suspects for most of them. The first homicide of 2022 occurred on Jan. 7 when Tammy Wedgeworth was found dead after being reported missing […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 person shot in drive-by shooting in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - A person has sustained a non-life-threatening injury after an early morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola, according to police. Police said they responded to local hospital and made contact with a victim who had been shot at a red light at 9th Avenue and Blount Street early this morning.
PENSACOLA, FL

