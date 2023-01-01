Read full article on original website
Man arrested, charged in Paparazzi Club shooting, Walmart shooting and armed home invasion: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man early Wednesday morning who was wanted in connection two shootings and an armed home invasion. MPD said Darrius Rowser was “involved” in the Dec. 27 I-65 Walmart shooting, the Nov. 26 Paparazzi Club shooting and an armed home invasion on Dec. 16. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run by vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a situation involving a motorized bicycle being struck by a vehicle that left the victim in critical condition early Tuesday morning. According to authorities, at approximately 12:50 a.m. this morning, police responded to Halls Mill Road and Paloma Street in reference...
Man shot while sitting in car in midtown Mobile: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was shot at while sitting in his vehicle on Government Street. Officials said officers were originally called to Government Street and Espejo Street for shots fired. While officers were on the way to the scene, officers were also […]
Man killed during New Year’s Eve shooting identified: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the man who was shot and killed in downtown Mobile Saturday night. According to officials, Jatarious Reives, 24, was shot and killed during a “gang-related” shooting that happened on New Year’s Eve. The shooting also injured nine other people. Those […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Chief provides new details into NYE mass shooting, says victim did not fire gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police release new information about what happened the night of a mass shooting. Police Chief Paul Prine says the man killed, JaTarious Reives is one of three people that had a weapon on him that was recovered...but he didn’t fire it. Prine says the...
2 shot near Gulf Beach Highway Tuesday night: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE: On Tuesday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 that three victims were shot. On Wednesday, ECSO said only two victims with gunshot wounds were located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said three people were shot late Tuesday night in the Warrington community. Deputies said they received […]
WALA-TV FOX10
‘She doesn’t deserve this’: Downtown shooting victim recovering after gunshot breaks leg
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Brandon Hallman and his friends were some of the thousands of people celebrating New Year’s Eve in downtown Mobile. Hallman says they were walking down dauphin street for the Third Eye Blind concert when they started hearing gunshots. “Whenever they heard it, they thought it...
Man riding bicycle hit by car, police looking for driver: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a person who is accused of hitting a bicyclist with his car early Tuesday morning. Officials said their officers were called to Halls Mill Road and La Paloma Street around 1 a.m., Tuesday for a person who was hit by […]
Mobile police investigating death at local apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death of a man at Dauphin Gate Apartments. According to officials, officers were called to Dauphin Gate Apartments on Jan. 2 around 10 p.m., after getting a report about a person shot. Once they arrived, officers found a 23-year-old man […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Injuries reported in Schillinger Road overturned firetruck crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Injuries have been reported after a Semmes firetruck overturned at Lamplighter Drive and Schillinger Road North early Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 4:19 a.m. when the department was responding to an electronic alarm. On the way to the call, a ladder truck from Station 3 on Morris Hill Road was involved in a single vehicle accident on Schillinger Road, according to a Facebook post by the Semmes Fire Rescue Department.
6 people barricaded inside Robertsdale home, roommate charged with arson
A man in Baldwin County is behind bars and charged with arson after police say he intentionally set a home on fire and barricaded the door so his roommates could not escape.
utv44.com
Victim in fatal Mobile NYE shooting identified
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE:. The man who was killed in Saturday's mass shooting, 24-year-old Jatarius Rieves, had an arrest record dating back to 2018. His charges ranged from burglary to domestic violence to robbery. But he was still fortunate enough to have family who loved him... and who...
1 dead, 9 injured in downtown Mobile shooting, police say
MOBILE, Ala. — One person was killed and nine others were injured after a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile, Alabama, authorities said. According to the Mobile Police Department, the shooting occurred around 11:14 p.m. CST Saturday, a few blocks away from the 15th annual MoonPie Over Mobile event, which was attended by thousands of revelers, WALA-TV reported.
utv44.com
Wilmer woman indicted on manslaughter charge in Saraland death of tow truck driver
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Elizabeth Bolling Sprinkle, 59, of Wilmer, has been indicted by a Mobile County Grand Jury on a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of Jonathan Neesmith. Neesmith, a tow truck driver, was on the shoulder of I-65 in Saraland attempting to load a disabled...
WALA-TV FOX10
34-year-old man shot, killed in Prichard on New Year’s Eve
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Eve shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead. Prichard authorities have identified the victim as Christopher Duncan. They say that around 7 p.m. Saturday police responded to a report of the shooting in the 600 block...
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Mobile police have one subject in custody set to be charged for last nights New Years Eve shooting
MPD said they have one male subject in custody from last nights shooting. He is receiving medical treatment and will be transported to Metro Jail and charged with murder. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has released a statement on last night’s shooting,. “Like so many others, I am outraged at...
Mobile Police Department 2022 homicide investigations
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 2022 was a busy year for officers with the Mobile Police Department. With over 35 homicides for the year in the City of Mobile, officers have named suspects for most of them. The first homicide of 2022 occurred on Jan. 7 when Tammy Wedgeworth was found dead after being reported missing […]
Burglary suspect leads police on 24-mile chase, police looking for second suspect: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man who allegedly led officers on a nearly 24-mile chase late Friday night. The man was driving a car the police were looking for in connection to an attack at a home on Dec. 29. Ladarren Dixon, 28, was arrested and charged with the following: […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Brother and sister arrested on gun charges after having tennis shoes stolen
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A brother and sister were arrested on firearm charges in a theft of property case after two subjects stole tennis shoes from them and they retaliated with gunfire, according to police. On Friday, Dec. 30 at approximately 6:45 p.m., officers said they responded to 3000 Airport...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 person shot in drive-by shooting in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - A person has sustained a non-life-threatening injury after an early morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola, according to police. Police said they responded to local hospital and made contact with a victim who had been shot at a red light at 9th Avenue and Blount Street early this morning.
