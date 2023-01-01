ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

3 people exposed to carbon monoxide in south Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three people were exposed to carbon monoxide in south Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Fire spokesperson Blair Adams. Fire crews are on the scene investigating the incident, says Adams. Three people are being evaluated on the scene, said the department. This story is developing. Stay with...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 people injured in Sykesville house fire involving several vehicles

MARYLAND (WBFF) — Emergency crews responded to to heavy fire at a Sykesville home on Monday night with three people injured. At approximately 8:20PM the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department was alerted, along with mutual aid units, for the reported house fire in the 6100 block of Frontier Road in the Oklahoma Estates neighborhood of Eldersburg.
SYKESVILLE, MD
WBAL Radio

Multiple people shot in separate instances in Baltimore Wednesday

Baltimore City police were on the scene of multiple shootings that happened Wednesday morning. A high school student died in a quintuple shooting at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center in southwest Baltimore, city police said. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said five juveniles were shot around 11:18 a.m. in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Several Families Displaced in Wheaton-Glenmont Apartment Fire

Several families were displaced after a fire at a Wheaton-Glenmont apartment complex on New Year’s Day, per Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Firefighters rescued five residents, including several young children, according to Piringer. MCFRS responded to Glenmont Crossing on Shorefield Road around 5:45...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 shot in separate South Baltimore shootings before 9:30 a.m.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three victims were shot in two separate South Baltimore shootings before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded near Spelman Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they located a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the upper body. She...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police stepping up patrols, meeting planned after large juvenile disturbance in Towson

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A meeting is scheduled for Thursday morning to address the large disturbance that unfolded outside of Towson Town Center over the weekend. “We’re sitting down with business owners, with the police, with the mall management just to all talk about how we can deal with this in general,” Sixth district Baltimore County Councilman Mike Ertel, who represents Towson, told FOX45 News.
TOWSON, MD
WBOC

Multiple Killed in Morning Crash

DENTON, Md.- Maryland State Police are still on scene for a deadly crash near Denton this morning. Details are limited at this time but, Maryland State Police say the crash happened on Rt. 404 at Bullock Road. Multiple people were killed, according to MSP. All lanes are closed in both directions between Rt. 16 and Noble Road.
DENTON, MD
Shore News Network

17-Year-Old Shot In Stolen Vehicle in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A teen was shot in the hand in Western Baltimore early yesterday afternoon. A shot spotter alert led the Baltimore Police Department to the crime scene. This incident happened shortly before 4:30 pm on the 1800 block of West Baltimore Street. Officers responded to a shot spotter alert, and when they arrived they found a stolen vehicle involved in a single-vehicle accident. Shortly after the victim was discovered at a local hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound to his hand. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. An initial investigation determined that the victim was shot The post 17-Year-Old Shot In Stolen Vehicle in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Building that houses The Manor restaurant and ultralounge is for sale; The Manor will remain open

One of Baltimore’s most lavishly-decorated restaurant buildings is on the market but the business inside isn’t part of the sale. The building at 924 N. Charles St. – currently home of The Manor restaurant and ultralounge, and formerly home of The Brass Elephant and The Elephant restaurants – has been listed for sale for $1.5 million, according to a posting on a commercial real estate website, LoopNet.com. The listing agent is Ross Conn of Avenue Real Estate LLC in Gaithersburg. The sale is getting attention because the listing was shared this month on a Facebook page for Mount Vernon residents.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Police: Couple abducted in Federal Hill by teens

(Baltimore, MD) -- A couple is not likely to forget how they celebrated the start of 2023. Police say the couple was kidnapped in the early morning hours on January 1st by a group of teenagers. Officials say the incident occurred near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and East Cross...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot on Thursday night, and one did not survive. The shooting happened on the 2000 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue in Southeast D.C. Shortly before 9:30 pm, a report of a shooting led the Washington, D.C. Metro PD to the location. There, police found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 24-year-old Mario Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and condition of the second victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this The post 24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Teen Girl Dead In Baltimore's First Homicide Of 2023

A teenage girl was the victim of Baltimore's first homicide of 2023, police say.D’asia Garrison died from her injuries at a hospital on Sunday, Jan. 1, after being shot around 3:30 a.m., in the 700 block of North Glover Street, according to Baltimore police. View this post on In…
BALTIMORE, MD

