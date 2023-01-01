One of Baltimore’s most lavishly-decorated restaurant buildings is on the market but the business inside isn’t part of the sale. The building at 924 N. Charles St. – currently home of The Manor restaurant and ultralounge, and formerly home of The Brass Elephant and The Elephant restaurants – has been listed for sale for $1.5 million, according to a posting on a commercial real estate website, LoopNet.com. The listing agent is Ross Conn of Avenue Real Estate LLC in Gaithersburg. The sale is getting attention because the listing was shared this month on a Facebook page for Mount Vernon residents.

