FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
foxbaltimore.com
3 people exposed to carbon monoxide in south Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three people were exposed to carbon monoxide in south Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Fire spokesperson Blair Adams. Fire crews are on the scene investigating the incident, says Adams. Three people are being evaluated on the scene, said the department. This story is developing. Stay with...
foxbaltimore.com
3 people injured in Sykesville house fire involving several vehicles
MARYLAND (WBFF) — Emergency crews responded to to heavy fire at a Sykesville home on Monday night with three people injured. At approximately 8:20PM the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department was alerted, along with mutual aid units, for the reported house fire in the 6100 block of Frontier Road in the Oklahoma Estates neighborhood of Eldersburg.
BPD confirms five shot at Edmondson Village Shopping Center
Baltimore Police are investigating after five people were shot Wednesday morning outside the Popeyes at Edmondson Village Shopping Center.
WBAL Radio
Multiple people shot in separate instances in Baltimore Wednesday
Baltimore City police were on the scene of multiple shootings that happened Wednesday morning. A high school student died in a quintuple shooting at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center in southwest Baltimore, city police said. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said five juveniles were shot around 11:18 a.m. in the...
mymcmedia.org
Several Families Displaced in Wheaton-Glenmont Apartment Fire
Several families were displaced after a fire at a Wheaton-Glenmont apartment complex on New Year’s Day, per Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Firefighters rescued five residents, including several young children, according to Piringer. MCFRS responded to Glenmont Crossing on Shorefield Road around 5:45...
One Fighting For Life, One Stabilized After Second Baltimore Shooting In Minutes
At least one victim is fighting for their life after a double shooting in Baltimore, police say. Two people were reportedly shot in the 3200 block of Pulaski Highway shortly before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4. Just one minute before, Baltimore police were called to the 2700 block of Spelman Road after a woman had been shot while driving, according to Baltimore police.
Man dead, 3 others including child injured in ‘targeted’ DC shooting
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that one man was dead and three other people, including an 8-year-old child, were injured after what they believe was a targeted shooting in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue around 6 p.m. They said a gray […]
foxbaltimore.com
3 shot in separate South Baltimore shootings before 9:30 a.m.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three victims were shot in two separate South Baltimore shootings before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded near Spelman Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they located a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the upper body. She...
foxbaltimore.com
Police stepping up patrols, meeting planned after large juvenile disturbance in Towson
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A meeting is scheduled for Thursday morning to address the large disturbance that unfolded outside of Towson Town Center over the weekend. “We’re sitting down with business owners, with the police, with the mall management just to all talk about how we can deal with this in general,” Sixth district Baltimore County Councilman Mike Ertel, who represents Towson, told FOX45 News.
Baltimore Firefighters battle three-story fire on Saturday night
Firefighters responded to a 3 story row home fire in the 300 block of South Mount Street just minutes into the new year.
WBOC
Multiple Killed in Morning Crash
DENTON, Md.- Maryland State Police are still on scene for a deadly crash near Denton this morning. Details are limited at this time but, Maryland State Police say the crash happened on Rt. 404 at Bullock Road. Multiple people were killed, according to MSP. All lanes are closed in both directions between Rt. 16 and Noble Road.
17-Year-Old Shot In Stolen Vehicle in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A teen was shot in the hand in Western Baltimore early yesterday afternoon. A shot spotter alert led the Baltimore Police Department to the crime scene. This incident happened shortly before 4:30 pm on the 1800 block of West Baltimore Street. Officers responded to a shot spotter alert, and when they arrived they found a stolen vehicle involved in a single-vehicle accident. Shortly after the victim was discovered at a local hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound to his hand. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. An initial investigation determined that the victim was shot The post 17-Year-Old Shot In Stolen Vehicle in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Arrests made after disruptive New Year's Eve crowd in Rosedale
Besides a "large unruly" crowd that led to 8 arrests in downtown Towson over the holiday weekend, New Year's Eve in Baltimore County also saw "at least one juvenile arrested"
mocoshow.com
Approximately 85 Firefighters Respond to 2nd Alarm Fire Sunday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a fire at the Glenmont Crossing Apartment complex on the 2300 block of Shorefield Rd, off of Georgia Avenue, a little before 6am on Sunday morning. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, approximately 85 firefighters responded to the 2nd alarm...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Building that houses The Manor restaurant and ultralounge is for sale; The Manor will remain open
One of Baltimore’s most lavishly-decorated restaurant buildings is on the market but the business inside isn’t part of the sale. The building at 924 N. Charles St. – currently home of The Manor restaurant and ultralounge, and formerly home of The Brass Elephant and The Elephant restaurants – has been listed for sale for $1.5 million, according to a posting on a commercial real estate website, LoopNet.com. The listing agent is Ross Conn of Avenue Real Estate LLC in Gaithersburg. The sale is getting attention because the listing was shared this month on a Facebook page for Mount Vernon residents.
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County School bus catches fire in Pasadena Wednesday afternoon
ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County school bus caught fire in Pasadena on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Anne Arundel Fire Department. The department said the incident happened around 2:50 p.m. near Bayside Beach Road and Belhaven Ave. The bus was unoccupied when the fire began;...
Heroism remains costly deed for 70-year-old vet, weeks after Pigtown explosion
The decision to help rescue a mom and her daughter after an explosion in Pigtown in November nearly ended a 70-year-old marine veteran's life.
weaa.org
Police: Couple abducted in Federal Hill by teens
(Baltimore, MD) -- A couple is not likely to forget how they celebrated the start of 2023. Police say the couple was kidnapped in the early morning hours on January 1st by a group of teenagers. Officials say the incident occurred near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and East Cross...
24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot on Thursday night, and one did not survive. The shooting happened on the 2000 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue in Southeast D.C. Shortly before 9:30 pm, a report of a shooting led the Washington, D.C. Metro PD to the location. There, police found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 24-year-old Mario Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and condition of the second victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this The post 24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen Girl Dead In Baltimore's First Homicide Of 2023
A teenage girl was the victim of Baltimore's first homicide of 2023, police say.D’asia Garrison died from her injuries at a hospital on Sunday, Jan. 1, after being shot around 3:30 a.m., in the 700 block of North Glover Street, according to Baltimore police. View this post on In…
