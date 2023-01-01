Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Man hit by truck while walking in crosswalk, driver flees the scene, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver after a man was hit by a vehicle on the city’s Northeast Side late Tuesday night. The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Thousand Oaks and Perrin Beitel Road. According to police, a...
KSAT 12
Driver extracted from vehicle after crash on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital following a crash on a Northeast Side highway late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel Road. According to police, the male driver was traveling at...
KSAT 12
Two men killed in NW Side crash identified; Sisters of passenger says they are ‘heartbroken’
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of two men who died a high-speed crash on the Northwest Side. The victims were identified as Justin Tello, 19, and Armando Lerma, 25. San Antonio police said the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on...
foxsanantonio.com
Firefighter hurt while battling East Side house fire, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – Fire crews said one firefighter fractured an ankle while battling a blaze on the East Side Wednesday evening. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. at the 1200 block of Denver Blvd. Fire officials said the large blaze caused the home to collapse. Thankfully, the homeowner...
SAPD: One man dead after shooting near downtown
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and no one in custody after a Tuesday-evening shooting just north of downtown, San Antonio authorities say. According to officials with the San Antonio Police Department, officers arrived to the 800 block of Euclid and found an unidentified man in a vehicle dead from multiple gunshot wounds. It's unknown if there were any other passengers in the car during the gunfire.
San Antonio police officer put on leave after firing at suspect in car theft case
The same officer, Miguel Leal, also received a 45-day suspension last spring for failing to report two incidents that occurred on one of his shifts.
KSAT 12
Robbery appears to be motive behind shooting outside South Side bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Robbery appears to be the motive behind a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning outside a South side bar. It left a 33-year-old man in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, according to San Antonio police. Officers at the scene in the 3400 block of Roosevelt...
KSAT 12
Man killed in shooting north of downtown, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his late 30s is dead after being shot multiple times north of downtown, according to San Antonio police. The shooting was reported in the 800 block of West Euclid Avenue, near North Flores Street, on Tuesday night. Police said the man was found...
foxsanantonio.com
Massive fire destroys Northeast Side home
WINDCREST, Texas - Officials are investigating a fire that destroyed a Northeast Side home early Tuesday morning. The fire started just before 3 a.m. at a home off Faircrest Drive near Midcrown Drive. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the home. Several other fire crews were called to...
KSAT 12
Fire at Southeast Side home damages second-story, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a home on the city’s Southeast Side damaged the second story of a house and is now currently under investigation, the San Antonio Fire Department said Tuesday. A neighbor called 911 just before 9 a.m. to report the fire at the home...
KSAT 12
Man hit by car while crossing access road of I-35, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a car late Monday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on the Interstate 35 access road near Eisenhauer Road on the city’s Northeast Side.
KSAT 12
Woman punches, kicks man after being asked to stop slamming door, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 57-year-old woman was arrested after she punched and kicked a relative multiple times after they asked her to stop slamming her door, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Irene Jasso was booked Tuesday on a charge of Injury to the Elderly, according to court records.
foxsanantonio.com
Cadet arrested, fired after choking girlfriend 'until she was unable to breathe'
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet was arrested after choking his girlfriend amid an argument, according to officials. 20-year-old Ricardo Gutierrez was charged with assault-family-choking/strangulation, a 3rd-degree felony. Officials say Gutierrez and his girlfriend started arguing because she told Gutierrez that she wanted to go...
KTSA
Body found on side of road in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body that was found on side of a road. Deputies were called to the scene near Tessman and Live Oak Street, just outside of northern city limits of Pleasanton, Tuesday night. The...
foxsanantonio.com
Investigation underway into cause of suspicious duplex fire on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A person is displaced after a duplex fire on the West Side. The fire started around 2:30 a.m. Monday at a duplex off North Colorado Street and Arbor Place. Firefighters said they found heavy fire coming from the duplex when they arrived on the scene. They are...
KSAT 12
North Side family suspects celebratory gunfire caused bullet to go through home’s roof
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A stray bullet pierced a home’s roof before getting stuck in the living room ceiling, and the family who lives there believes it was due to celebratory gunfire by someone ringing in the new year. “Shooting in the air because they want to celebrate...
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested after killing ex-girlfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been charged with murder after he was accused of killing a woman on the West side last week. Police say on December 30th, Ashley Jones and another man were driving when Aaron Lee, Jones' ex-boyfriend pulled up and started arguing with her. That's...
news4sanantonio.com
Man hospitalized after being pinned inside vehicle following rollover accident
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after a rollover accident on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just before 3 a.m. Monday on North Loop 1604 East and Interstate 10. Police said when they arrived, they found the man pinned inside the vehicle. Firefighters were able to pull the man from the vehicle.
KSAT 12
Man tracks stolen AirPods to Southwest Side truck stop; SAPD arrests 4, recovers stolen property
SAN ANTONIO – A man who had his car stolen and his work van burglarized overnight tracked his AirPods to find the suspects at a Southwest Side truck stop. Dawayne Arrington told KSAT that he noticed his possessions were stolen at about 4:30 a.m. as he was getting ready to leave for the gym from his Leon Valley home.
SAPD officer placed on administrative duty after shooting at teen suspected of stealing his car
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department said one of their officers has been placed on administrative duty following a carjacking that happened in November where he shot at the suspect. Authorities said it all began as a carjacking, but later ended in a crash about an hour...
