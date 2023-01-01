Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
The Lions are hurting for Damar Hamlin heading into big finale in Green Bay
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions will punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win in Green Bay and some help from their friends in Los Angeles. The Packers will punch their ticket with a win, period. Loser goes home for good. They don’t get much bigger than this...
McDaniels, Raiders pull for Bills safety Hamlin after cardiac arrest in game Monday night
Raiders players and coach Josh McDaniels offered their support Wednesday to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who had a cardiac arrest in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Rockets-Pelicans Game
Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans.
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana extends conditioning stint with Grand Rapids
DETROIT – Jakub Vrana’s return to the Detroit Red Wings lineup has been put off for at least another week because he has extended his conditioning stint with the Grand Rapids Griffins. Vrana will play three more AHL games this week, all at Van Andel Arena – Wednesday...
Lions-Packers showdown flexed to Sunday Night Football
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell thought Detroit’s playoff-like clash with the Green Bay Packers deserved to be in prime time. “I do,” he said. “That’s not up for me to decide, but I know we’ll put up a hell of a fight one way or another.”
Lions-Packers tickets at Lambeau Field: How to buy them for Sunday's game
For the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, it’s come down to Week 18. Both teams are 8-8 and alive for the final playoff spot in the NFL. The Lions started the season 1-6 and have won seven of their last nine games. The Packers are riding a four-game win streak, including Sunday’s demolition of the Minnesota Vikings.
Widow of Detroit Lions player who died during 1971 game reacts to Damar Hamlin collapse
The entire world watched in horror when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football. But for Sharon Hughes, the widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, the tragic event evoked memories of the night she lost her husband.
Marquee holiday matches shake up Week 4 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings
The holiday season coincides with some of the nation’s top high school wrestling tournaments, and several Michigan teams were on hand for one of the elite events last week. Ohio-based Brecksville High School hosted the Brecksville Holiday Wrestling Tournament on Thursday and Friday, where two Michiganders – Davison’s Josh Barr and Dundee’s Braeden Davis – reached the top of the podium in the 175 and 126-pound weight classes.
