Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
Florida representatives weigh in on House speaker stalemate
The failed votes to elect a new House speaker in Washington has some Florida congress members weighing in on the stalemate.
AOC says she was telling Matt Gaetz the Democratic Party would 'absolutely not' rescue Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid when they were spotted chatting on the House floor
Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with her far-right congressional colleagues Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar during Tuesday's votes.
Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal
Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Who is Rep. Byron Donalds — ultra-conservatives' latest pick for House Speaker
Byron Donalds garnered a standing ovation from some of his 20 supporters after casting a vote for himself on Wednesday during the fourth vote.
Brecheen plans to join House Freedom Caucus
TULSA, Okla. — Eastern Oklahoma’s new Congressman will join the U.S. House’s farthest right caucus The House Freedom Caucus, the Representative-elect’s staff tells FOX23 News. Rep.-elect Josh Brecheen (R-Okla. 2) has found himself in the national spotlight just two days into his first term as a...
