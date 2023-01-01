ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver weather: Overnight snow, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Monday

By Travis Michels
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) – Clouds increase across the Front Range and Denver on Sunday with snow arriving later this evening and lingering through Monday.

Weather today: Increasing clouds, seasonal

Light snow continues in the higher elevations on Sunday with skies becoming overcast across the Front Range and Eastern Plains. Highs are close to seasonal highs in the lower 40s with snow showers arriving after 8 p.m.

Weather tonight: Light snow showers

Snow showers move into the area as we have mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Snow will be heaviest before sunrise but lingers through Monday evening. Overnight lows are cool in the lower 20s.

Looking ahead: Monday snow, staying cool

Intermittent snow continues for most of Monday with cloudy skies and cool highs in the lower 30s. Snow will taper late Monday night with slow-clearing skies on Tuesday.

Winter weather could cancel, delay flights again

Metro Denver, the Palmer Divide, and the Eastern Plains can pick up 2-5 inches of snow and the Foothills can see 3-8 inches.

The Front Range is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 p.m. tonight through 8 p.m. Monday. Roads are expected to be messy and stay messy through the middle of the week.

Sunshine is slow to return to the forecast through Tuesday afternoon with highs staying near freezing. Wednesday has more sunshine, but chilly highs in the low 30s.

Thursday is slightly warmer in the upper 30s, but clouds begin to move across the area. Friday and Saturday have partly cloudy skies and more seasonal highs in the middle 40s.

