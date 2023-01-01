Read full article on original website
WBTM
Two Danville Residents Arrested in Halifax Following Police Chase and Crash
Two Danville residents were arrested in Halifax after a police chase that ended in a crash on Thursday night. According to the Gazette-Virginian, Marcus Patterson and Shannon Long were accuse of shoplifting from the Tractor Supply Company store at the Halifax Square Shopping Center. When officers attempted to stop Patterson...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville police investigate a murder suicide
New Year’s Eve in Danville also included an apparent murder-suicide. The Danville police is investigating a murder-suicide that occurred Saturday, Dec. 31, after responding to a request for a well being check. The police were called to Glen Oak Drive, near the intersection of Lanier Avenue at 9:23 pm....
WXII 12
Suspect in custody after woman killed on New Year’s Day in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they have a suspect in custody in connection with a homicide. Police said 32-year-old, Natasha Yvette Walker was shot to death around 1:42 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Police said she was shot in the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street.
WSET
Man found shot in Roanoke on New Year's Day: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man was found shot in Roanoke on New Year's Day, the Roanoke Police Department said. On Sunday at 4:56 a.m., RPD was alerted by Roanoke City E-911 of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. When officers...
WSET
Stolen vehicle found in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said a car was stolen from the 3000 block of Red House Road on Monday. The vehicle is a 1997 Chevy Suburban, with a license plate reading 'YOTEWGN'. The vehicle was found Wednesday, and the Campbell County Sheriff's Office...
WDBJ7.com
Man sought, wanted for Campbell County felony probation violation
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for a felony probation violation. Billy Wes Adams, Jr. of Campbell County is wanted. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 434-332-9580 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.
WDBJ7.com
Woman in custody after escaping from Campbell County deputies
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who escaped custody Monday has been recaptured. Crystal Torrence, who also sometimes uses her maiden name Crystal Meyers, was captured after an attempted traffic stop and police chase in Altavista. Investigators say Torrence was driving a stolen vehicle. A man also in that vehicle ran off and is being sought, but the sheriff’s office has no name or description to release, according to CCSO Lt. Jeff Rater.
VIDEO: Wild scene, chaos as drive-by shooting injures 5 at North Carolina Subway on New Year’s Day
The Subway owner said three of his employees will not be coming back after the drive-by shooting.
North Carolina deputies need help to ID these 2 women they say ripped off liquor store
The Granville County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released surveillance images of the women they say stole things from the ABC Store on Lyon Station Road in Creedmoor on Dec. 21.
wakg.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Office K9 Retires
Henry County Sheriff’s Office K9, Melo, retired on December 31. Melo was partnered with Sergeant Sara Munn and the two have been partners for over 4 years now. K9 Melo was born in Germany on August 13, 2015 and has served his community for the last 6 years. Melo...
wakg.com
Two Arrested in Halifax County After Suspected Drugs Were Found in a Vehicle
Two suspects in Halifax county were arrested on Wednesday after suspected narcotics and paraphanelia were found in a vehicle. According to the Gazette-Virginian, Jarrod Michael Epperson was arrested after authorities received information that he was possibly traveling in the area. Epperson had outstanding warrants in Halifax, Amherst, and Charlotte Counties....
WSET
Man wounded in shootout with police after car chase crash on Memorial Ave.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two pedestrians in Downtown Lynchburg in the Main Street area were almost hit by a car on the evening of New Year's Eve, the Lynchburg Police Department said. LPD officers tried to stop the car, but the driver fled, so LPD said they began a...
WSET
Wanted woman out of Campbell Co. in custody following stolen vehicle chase: Deputies
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A woman on the run in Campbell County is now in custody following a Monday morning incident. According to Lieutenant J.J. Rater, Altavista Police engaged in a vehicle pursuit with the suspect, Crystal Meyers Torrence, and arrested her on Route 29 at the Davis Fruit Stand.
WDBJ7.com
“It’s just sickening.’ Roanoke Mayor reacts to shootings over holiday weekend
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There have been two shootings in Roanoke City in less than 24 hours. Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two teenagers injured Saturday night and another that left one man injured Sunday morning. WDBJ7 talked exclusively with Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea about...
1 shot, killed on New Year’s Day in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Day homicide. At around 1:42 a.m. on New Year’s Day, officers came to the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street after getting a report of gunshots being heard. At the scene, police found Natasha Yvette Walker, 32, suffering from a gunshot […]
25-year-old woman shot, killed on New Year’s Day in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Day homicide. At around 6:18 a.m. on New Year’s Day, officers came to the 100 block of Capitol Lodging Court after getting a report about an unconscious woman. At the scene, police found Dasia Jenis Gentry, 25, of Winston-Salem, in a room […]
WSET
Person displaced after escaping house fire in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A person in a home in Danville was able to safely escape a house when a fire broke out in an office/yoga room, but the person is displaced after the damage to the home, the Danville Fire Department said. A total of nineteen firefighters were...
WDBJ7.com
Shooter sought for wounding of man in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever shot a man early Sunday. Police were called at 4:56 a.m. January 1 regarding a man with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Rd NE. Officers found the man with a wound they said was serious, but didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Police said he was alert and able to talk, but has not cooperated with the investigation. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg police pursuit ends in officer involved shooting
A shooting involving three officers is under investigation by Virginia State Police after a driver led police on a chase and crashed into another vehicle. Lynchburg police pursuit ends in officer involved …. A shooting involving three officers is under investigation by Virginia State Police after a driver led police...
wakg.com
Collinsville Death and Fire Under Investigation
A death and fire that occurred in Collinsville on Friday are under investigation. The incident occurred at 216 Ridge Road. The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke to be identified and to determine the cause of the death. There was a fire in the yard when authorities arrived on the scene.
