CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who escaped custody Monday has been recaptured. Crystal Torrence, who also sometimes uses her maiden name Crystal Meyers, was captured after an attempted traffic stop and police chase in Altavista. Investigators say Torrence was driving a stolen vehicle. A man also in that vehicle ran off and is being sought, but the sheriff’s office has no name or description to release, according to CCSO Lt. Jeff Rater.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO