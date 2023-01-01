ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WBTM

Two Danville Residents Arrested in Halifax Following Police Chase and Crash

Two Danville residents were arrested in Halifax after a police chase that ended in a crash on Thursday night. According to the Gazette-Virginian, Marcus Patterson and Shannon Long were accuse of shoplifting from the Tractor Supply Company store at the Halifax Square Shopping Center. When officers attempted to stop Patterson...
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville police investigate a murder suicide

New Year’s Eve in Danville also included an apparent murder-suicide. The Danville police is investigating a murder-suicide that occurred Saturday, Dec. 31, after responding to a request for a well being check. The police were called to Glen Oak Drive, near the intersection of Lanier Avenue at 9:23 pm....
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Man found shot in Roanoke on New Year's Day: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man was found shot in Roanoke on New Year's Day, the Roanoke Police Department said. On Sunday at 4:56 a.m., RPD was alerted by Roanoke City E-911 of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. When officers...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Stolen vehicle found in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said a car was stolen from the 3000 block of Red House Road on Monday. The vehicle is a 1997 Chevy Suburban, with a license plate reading 'YOTEWGN'. The vehicle was found Wednesday, and the Campbell County Sheriff's Office...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man sought, wanted for Campbell County felony probation violation

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for a felony probation violation. Billy Wes Adams, Jr. of Campbell County is wanted. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 434-332-9580 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman in custody after escaping from Campbell County deputies

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who escaped custody Monday has been recaptured. Crystal Torrence, who also sometimes uses her maiden name Crystal Meyers, was captured after an attempted traffic stop and police chase in Altavista. Investigators say Torrence was driving a stolen vehicle. A man also in that vehicle ran off and is being sought, but the sheriff’s office has no name or description to release, according to CCSO Lt. Jeff Rater.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Office K9 Retires

Henry County Sheriff’s Office K9, Melo, retired on December 31. Melo was partnered with Sergeant Sara Munn and the two have been partners for over 4 years now. K9 Melo was born in Germany on August 13, 2015 and has served his community for the last 6 years. Melo...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Two Arrested in Halifax County After Suspected Drugs Were Found in a Vehicle

Two suspects in Halifax county were arrested on Wednesday after suspected narcotics and paraphanelia were found in a vehicle. According to the Gazette-Virginian, Jarrod Michael Epperson was arrested after authorities received information that he was possibly traveling in the area. Epperson had outstanding warrants in Halifax, Amherst, and Charlotte Counties....
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

1 shot, killed on New Year’s Day in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Day homicide. At around 1:42 a.m. on New Year’s Day, officers came to the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street after getting a report of gunshots being heard. At the scene, police found Natasha Yvette Walker, 32, suffering from a gunshot […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WSET

Person displaced after escaping house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A person in a home in Danville was able to safely escape a house when a fire broke out in an office/yoga room, but the person is displaced after the damage to the home, the Danville Fire Department said. A total of nineteen firefighters were...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Shooter sought for wounding of man in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever shot a man early Sunday. Police were called at 4:56 a.m. January 1 regarding a man with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Rd NE. Officers found the man with a wound they said was serious, but didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Police said he was alert and able to talk, but has not cooperated with the investigation. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg police pursuit ends in officer involved shooting

A shooting involving three officers is under investigation by Virginia State Police after a driver led police on a chase and crashed into another vehicle. Lynchburg police pursuit ends in officer involved …. A shooting involving three officers is under investigation by Virginia State Police after a driver led police...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wakg.com

Collinsville Death and Fire Under Investigation

A death and fire that occurred in Collinsville on Friday are under investigation. The incident occurred at 216 Ridge Road. The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke to be identified and to determine the cause of the death. There was a fire in the yard when authorities arrived on the scene.
COLLINSVILLE, VA

