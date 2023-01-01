ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Hemp Doesn't Have The Same THC Level As Marijuana, I Think Hemp Has CBD??? There Will Be Dispeners. You Will Have To Have The Proper Paperwork From Your Doctor. Which Could Be A Problem. They Will Get Flooded With People. They Will Tell Most NO. I Have Terminal Cancer. I Pre-Qualify. My Doctors Are Suprised I Am Still Alive. Don't Get Cancer, IT SUCKS.

Related
wtloam.com

Kentucky Organizations Join Forces To Decriminalize Cannabis

Kentucky NORML and multiple organizations joined forces at the start of the 2023 Kentucky General Assembly to highlight the importance and need for cannabis policy reform in the commonwealth. According to the release, decriminalizing cannabis possession would have practical benefits by freeing up law enforcement and saving taxpayer money that is being used on prosecution and incarceration of those charged with cannabis possession. The organizations that met Tuesday morning are hoping to persuade lawmakers to decriminalize cannabis. Kentucky Representative Nima Kulkarni said that this could make sure that Kentuckians struggling with pain with trauma are able to access medical cannabis without fear of jail or a criminal record and be a huge step forward for those in jail for small possession charges. Organizations also said that legalizing cannabis would create jobs and boost Kentucky’s economy.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Democratic lawmakers take three-tiered approach to cannabis in Kentucky

Democratic legislators are taking a three-tiered approach — legislation, executive action, and constitutional amendment — to cannabis in Kentucky in 2023. On the first day of the 2023 Legislative Session, Northern Kentucky Rep. Rachel Roberts (D-Newport) filed a near duplicate of the bill she filed in 2022 which seeks to fully legalize recreational cannabis in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky legislature should have AHEART, put pandemic windfall to work building affordable housing

FRANKFORT — A proposal by nonprofits working to keep Kentuckians housed is almost touching for its modesty: $150 million as a downpayment on affordable housing seems like the least the legislature could do this session, considering both the enormity of the need and the state’s pandemic windfall. In Eastern Kentucky, flooded homes that were salvageable […] The post Kentucky legislature should have AHEART, put pandemic windfall to work building affordable housing appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

BESHEAR NAMED STATES’ CO-CHAIR OF APPALACHIAN REGIONAL COMMISSION

Gov. Beshear Named States’ Co-Chair of Appalachian Regional Commission. Gov. Beshear chosen by fellow Appalachian governors to lead in bringing jobs, opportunity to region. FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 4, 2023) – Gov. Andy Beshear has been elected by his fellow Appalachian governors to serve as the states’ co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for 2023. In this role, Gov. Beshear will work alongside federal co-chair Gayle Manchin to lead the commission in bolstering economic and community growth across the 13 states of the region. Kentucky will also host ARC’s annual conference in the fall of 2023.
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

New Kentucky sales tax in effect

The beginning of the new year brings a new sales tax to Kentuckians. The increased sales tax was approved by the legislature as Republican lawmakers look to increase sales tax while lowering income tax. Among the services that will now be taxed in Kentucky are photography, parking, personal fitness training...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Executive order allowing Kentuckians to use legally purchased medical marijuana goes into effect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The executive order signed by Gov. Andy Beshear allowing Kentuckians to use legally purchase medical marijuana went into effect on Sunday. Any Kentuckian certified to buy marijuana for medical purposes, from a state where it's already legal, will be pardoned from any state prosecution for possession. That possession can be no more than 8 ounces.
KENTUCKY STATE
104.1 WIKY

Several Kentucky Roads Are Under Water

Several roads are under water in Daviess, Webster, Muhlenberg and Caldwell Counties in Kentucky. If you encounter a flooded roadway turn around, don’t drown. To see if a road you travel is going to be a problem this morning click here.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

New taxes take effect across Kentucky, income taxes reduced

FRANKFORT, KY — With the new year comes new tax changes for Kentuckians. Due to newly-implemented tax changes, community members will have to pay more for popular services in the state. Meanwhile, the state's income tax has been lowered to 4.5 percent. Thirty new categories are now subject to...
KENTUCKY STATE
BizReport.com

How To Get An LLC In Kentucky 2023: Free Guide

If you need to know how to get an LLC in Kentucky, you’ve come to the right place. It can be a difficult road to finally establishing your new LLC, but it’s an essential step toward legitimacy if you want to succeed as a business and limit your personal liability in regard to your new business.
KENTUCKY STATE

