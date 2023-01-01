Read full article on original website
Lee White
3d ago
Hemp Doesn't Have The Same THC Level As Marijuana, I Think Hemp Has CBD??? There Will Be Dispeners. You Will Have To Have The Proper Paperwork From Your Doctor. Which Could Be A Problem. They Will Get Flooded With People. They Will Tell Most NO. I Have Terminal Cancer. I Pre-Qualify. My Doctors Are Suprised I Am Still Alive. Don't Get Cancer, IT SUCKS.
Reply(1)
2
Related
Beshear’s executive order legalizing medical marijuana takes effect
In November, Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order legalizing possession of medical cannabis, as long as a doctor signs off and the plant is legally purchased in another state. The policy took effect on Jan. 1. Under the order, Kentuckians would have to travel to states where medical cannabis...
Rally in Frankfort for medical marijuana program, decriminalization
The organization called Kentucky NORML was joined by multiple other organizations to lobby marijuana decriminalization and a medical marijuana program.
wtloam.com
Kentucky Organizations Join Forces To Decriminalize Cannabis
Kentucky NORML and multiple organizations joined forces at the start of the 2023 Kentucky General Assembly to highlight the importance and need for cannabis policy reform in the commonwealth. According to the release, decriminalizing cannabis possession would have practical benefits by freeing up law enforcement and saving taxpayer money that is being used on prosecution and incarceration of those charged with cannabis possession. The organizations that met Tuesday morning are hoping to persuade lawmakers to decriminalize cannabis. Kentucky Representative Nima Kulkarni said that this could make sure that Kentuckians struggling with pain with trauma are able to access medical cannabis without fear of jail or a criminal record and be a huge step forward for those in jail for small possession charges. Organizations also said that legalizing cannabis would create jobs and boost Kentucky’s economy.
bourboncountycitizen.com
Beshear’s medical cannabis order takes effect, but access for most isn’t easy
People with a medical provider’s statement saying they have at least one of 21 specified medical conditions can now possess up to eight ounces of marijuana for medicinal purposes in Kentucky, if they bought it legally in another state, under an executive order issued by Gov. Andy Beshear that took effect Jan. 1.
WTVQ
Executive order that pardons Kentuckians caught with medical marijuana takes effect
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – In November of 2022, Governor Beshear signed an executive order that could pardon Kentuckians in possession of medical marijuana. On Sunday, January 1st, that order took effect. “Legal medical marijuana in Kentucky does not exist. This executive order simply protects people if they get pulled...
linknky.com
Democratic lawmakers take three-tiered approach to cannabis in Kentucky
Democratic legislators are taking a three-tiered approach — legislation, executive action, and constitutional amendment — to cannabis in Kentucky in 2023. On the first day of the 2023 Legislative Session, Northern Kentucky Rep. Rachel Roberts (D-Newport) filed a near duplicate of the bill she filed in 2022 which seeks to fully legalize recreational cannabis in Kentucky.
Kentucky legislature should have AHEART, put pandemic windfall to work building affordable housing
FRANKFORT — A proposal by nonprofits working to keep Kentuckians housed is almost touching for its modesty: $150 million as a downpayment on affordable housing seems like the least the legislature could do this session, considering both the enormity of the need and the state’s pandemic windfall. In Eastern Kentucky, flooded homes that were salvageable […] The post Kentucky legislature should have AHEART, put pandemic windfall to work building affordable housing appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Kentucky NORML, an advocacy group for legalizing, regulating medical cannabis, to visit Capitol Tuesday
On January 3rd, Kentucky NORML, will be joined by multiple organizations, coming together at the start of the 2023 Kentucky General Assembly to show legislators the importance and need for cannabis policy reform in the Commonwealth. Organizations from across the political spectrum will join together to stand in solidarity to...
thelevisalazer.com
BESHEAR NAMED STATES’ CO-CHAIR OF APPALACHIAN REGIONAL COMMISSION
Gov. Beshear Named States’ Co-Chair of Appalachian Regional Commission. Gov. Beshear chosen by fellow Appalachian governors to lead in bringing jobs, opportunity to region. FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 4, 2023) – Gov. Andy Beshear has been elected by his fellow Appalachian governors to serve as the states’ co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for 2023. In this role, Gov. Beshear will work alongside federal co-chair Gayle Manchin to lead the commission in bolstering economic and community growth across the 13 states of the region. Kentucky will also host ARC’s annual conference in the fall of 2023.
Kentucky’s 2023 session begins with focus on income taxes, marijuana
Republican lawmakers are planning to continue marching the state’s income tax to zero, but some activists said the move will only benefit the wealthy.
lakercountry.com
New Kentucky sales tax in effect
The beginning of the new year brings a new sales tax to Kentuckians. The increased sales tax was approved by the legislature as Republican lawmakers look to increase sales tax while lowering income tax. Among the services that will now be taxed in Kentucky are photography, parking, personal fitness training...
Executive order allowing Kentuckians to use legally purchased medical marijuana goes into effect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The executive order signed by Gov. Andy Beshear allowing Kentuckians to use legally purchase medical marijuana went into effect on Sunday. Any Kentuckian certified to buy marijuana for medical purposes, from a state where it's already legal, will be pardoned from any state prosecution for possession. That possession can be no more than 8 ounces.
Permanent income tax reductions went into effect Jan. 1, some Kyians concerned about the impact
Permanent income tax reductions went into effect in Kentucky on Jan. 1. Some residents said they are concerned about the effects the cuts will have on education, affordable housing and public services. House Bill 8, passed last year, reduces the state’s income tax rate by 0.5%. Seth Littrell, communications...
wkyufm.org
Statewide computer issue causes problems for Kentucky county clerk’s offices
Computer systems at county clerk's offices across Kentucky were down Tuesday due to an issue at the state level. A disclaimer on the homepage of the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office website said the office was “unable to process customer information.”. Oldham County Clerk Amy Alvey said the issues...
953wiki.com
Kentucky Attorney General Announces More Than $197 Million Settlement with Pharmacies CVS, Walgreens for Role in Opioid Epidemic
FRANKFORT, Ky. (December 30, 2022) – Attorney General Cameron today announced settlements with CVS Pharmacy, Inc. and Walgreens for the companies’ role in the opioid epidemic. Kentucky will receive over $197 million. “Our office is vigorously working to end the opioid crisis, and this $197 settlement with CVS...
104.1 WIKY
Several Kentucky Roads Are Under Water
Several roads are under water in Daviess, Webster, Muhlenberg and Caldwell Counties in Kentucky. If you encounter a flooded roadway turn around, don’t drown. To see if a road you travel is going to be a problem this morning click here.
wpsdlocal6.com
New taxes take effect across Kentucky, income taxes reduced
FRANKFORT, KY — With the new year comes new tax changes for Kentuckians. Due to newly-implemented tax changes, community members will have to pay more for popular services in the state. Meanwhile, the state's income tax has been lowered to 4.5 percent. Thirty new categories are now subject to...
BizReport.com
How To Get An LLC In Kentucky 2023: Free Guide
If you need to know how to get an LLC in Kentucky, you’ve come to the right place. It can be a difficult road to finally establishing your new LLC, but it’s an essential step toward legitimacy if you want to succeed as a business and limit your personal liability in regard to your new business.
WLWT 5
Youngest woman ever elected to Kentucky House of Representatives sworn into office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The youngest woman ever elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives was sworn into office on Sunday. At 25 years old, Rachel Roarx will serve the 38th House District in South Louisville. A ceremony was held at Iroquois Park on Sunday afternoon. “It is truly an...
WLWT 5
Kentucky's medical marijuana order goes into effect Jan. 1: What to know
A Kentucky executive order about medical marijuana will take effect at the start of the new year. Lawmakers tried, and failed, again this year to pass a bill that would legalize it. It passed through the House, but died in the Senate. So in response, Gov. Andy Beshear introduced an...
Comments / 5