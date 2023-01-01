Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash on Highway 90 near North Myrtle Beach, highway patrol says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcyclist was killed late Tuesday afternoon in a head-on crash on Highway 90 near North Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 5:35 p.m. near Pint Circle when a 2018 Indian motorcycle and a 2008 Chrysler collided about 2.5 miles north of North […]
WMBF
Police release surveillance pictures of man connected to December shooting at Myrtle Beach motel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department needs the community’s help finding a man in connection to a shooting back in December. One person was shot on Dec. 14 at the Wave Rider Resort in the area of 16th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard. RELATED...
‘Confused and hurt’: Family wants Horry County nightclub closed after deadly New Year’s Day shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A grieving mother is looking for answers after her son was shot and killed at an Horry County nightclub in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Four hours after the new year, Tanisha Lewis received a phone call from her sister that her nephew, Emanuel Melvin, 22, had been […]
WMBF
Police identify people wanted in robbery, assault at North Myrtle Beach Burlington Coat Factory
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said it has identified the people wanted in connection to an assault and robbery on Dec. 20 at a Burlington Coat Factory. The police department released video taken from inside of the store. It shows an employee yelling...
Police report: Man, woman showing ‘signs of gross intoxication’ charged after shots fired inside North Myrtle Beach home
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police found 23 shell casings after shots were reportedly fired inside of a North Myrtle Beach home early New Year’s Day, according to a police report obtained by News13. John William Nash, 55, of Houston, Texas, was arrested and charged with discharging firearms into a dwelling, according to J. […]
Sheriff: Student pushed off balcony at West Florence High School; principal releases statement
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A student suffered from a sprained knee and wrist Wednesday after being pushed off a balcony at West Florence High School, according to a statement from the school principal. The school’s resource officer responded to stop a fight when the student went over the balcony, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said. […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Two Myrtle Beach tourists robbed at gunpoint on Shore Drive
According to a report filed by Horry County police two Myrtle Beach tourists were robbed at gunpoint on Shore Drive in the Lake Arrowhead section of the Myrtle Beach area during the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve. Horry County Police Officers were called at approximately 3 a.m....
myhorrynews.com
22 year-old killed in Horry County shooting, coroner says
A 22 year-old Conway man died and others were injured after a shooting in the Poplar area of Horry County on Monday, according to authorities. Emanuel Melvin was pronounced dead at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center about 4:30 a.m., said Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At least two...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach new 2-year parking decals for residents now available
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach announced the release of the new, two-year parking decals for residents* on Wednesday. The decals grant free parking at city-owned parking meters and the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. They are valid for the 2023 and 2024 calendar years. The paid parking season runs from March 1 through October 31. Registration opened in October.
WMBF
Report: 2 robbed at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve while walking back to Myrtle Beach area condo
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating an armed robbery in the Myrtle Beach area during the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve. Officers were called around 3 a.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Lake Arrowhead Road where they met with two people who said they had been robbed.
Driver cited after bicyclist hurt in Myrtle Beach crash, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A driver was cited after a crash Monday in Myrtle Beach that injured a bicyclist, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The driver was cited with failure to yield right of way, Vest said. The crash happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of […]
22-year-old killed, 2 others hurt in New Year’s Day shooting at Horry County club, police reports say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman says she is mourning the loss of her 22-year-old son, who was killed in a shooting over the New Year’s holiday weekend that also wounded two other people. It happened Sunday at the G Spot Bar & Grill along Highway 90 in the Longs area — […]
Horry County Fire Rescue battles 6-acre fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue was battling an approximately six-acre fire Tuesday near Bucksville. Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 1:43 p.m. to the 1000 block of Gilbert Road, according to a social media post. Crews were working to protect structures off nearby Pope Mountain Road, HCFR said. Smoke may […]
WECT
Suspect arrested after hitting 100 mph during police chase through Shallotte
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has made an arrest following a chase with an individual suspected of assaulting a government official. “If he’ll do it to a marked police vehicle and officers in uniform, God knows what he’ll do to anybody else,” said Lt. Cory McLamb with the Shallotte Police Department.
Horry County police arrest man wanted on federal drug charges; woman also charged
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police arrested a man Wednesday who was wanted by the FBI out of Charlotte for distribution of meth, according to a police report obtained by News13. Corey Vance Warren, 32, of Conway, was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly refused to come out of a home on Mammie […]
WMBF
House fire in Loris leaves 7 displaced, officials say
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A house fire in Loris has left seven people without a home on Tuesday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were dispatched around 4 p.m. to a call of a house fire on the 1000 block of Durham Lane in Loris. HCFR was able...
wpde.com
Bicyclist taken to hospital after crash near Market Common
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach police are responding to a crash involving a bicycle Monday in The Market Common area, according to Master Cpl. Thomas Vest. The incident happened at Thornbury Drive and Coventry Boulevard. The cyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment, Vest said. There...
cbs17
Teen has life-threatening injuries after shootout with SC police
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night after he was shot at a Conway officer, according to officials. An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. in the area of Forest Loop Road when the man pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, according to officials.
8-foot, 395-pound white shark pings near Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A large white shark visited the Grand Strand Tuesday morning, ABC affiliate WPDE reported. This 8 feet-4inch, 395-pound juvenile male white shark, named Jekyll, pinged approximately 50 miles off the Myrtle Beach coast at 7:58 a.m. Ocearch located Jekyll last month along the Florida-Georgia coastline.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Highway Patrol looking for driver who allegedly fled scene after hitting Southport teen on bicycle
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a driver early on New Year’s Day. The incident took place around 1:15 a.m. on River Road SE near Southport. The teen was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a car.
