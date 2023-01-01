ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

WBTW News13

Police report: Man, woman showing ‘signs of gross intoxication’ charged after shots fired inside North Myrtle Beach home

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police found 23 shell casings after shots were reportedly fired inside of a North Myrtle Beach home early New Year’s Day, according to a police report obtained by News13. John William Nash, 55, of Houston, Texas, was arrested and charged with discharging firearms into a dwelling, according to J. […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Two Myrtle Beach tourists robbed at gunpoint on Shore Drive

According to a report filed by Horry County police two Myrtle Beach tourists were robbed at gunpoint on Shore Drive in the Lake Arrowhead section of the Myrtle Beach area during the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve. Horry County Police Officers were called at approximately 3 a.m....
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

22 year-old killed in Horry County shooting, coroner says

A 22 year-old Conway man died and others were injured after a shooting in the Poplar area of Horry County on Monday, according to authorities. Emanuel Melvin was pronounced dead at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center about 4:30 a.m., said Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At least two...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach new 2-year parking decals for residents now available

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach announced the release of the new, two-year parking decals for residents* on Wednesday. The decals grant free parking at city-owned parking meters and the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. They are valid for the 2023 and 2024 calendar years. The paid parking season runs from March 1 through October 31. Registration opened in October.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County Fire Rescue battles 6-acre fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue was battling an approximately six-acre fire Tuesday near Bucksville. Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 1:43 p.m. to the 1000 block of Gilbert Road, according to a social media post. Crews were working to protect structures off nearby Pope Mountain Road, HCFR said. Smoke may […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WECT

Suspect arrested after hitting 100 mph during police chase through Shallotte

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has made an arrest following a chase with an individual suspected of assaulting a government official. “If he’ll do it to a marked police vehicle and officers in uniform, God knows what he’ll do to anybody else,” said Lt. Cory McLamb with the Shallotte Police Department.
SHALLOTTE, NC
WMBF

House fire in Loris leaves 7 displaced, officials say

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A house fire in Loris has left seven people without a home on Tuesday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were dispatched around 4 p.m. to a call of a house fire on the 1000 block of Durham Lane in Loris. HCFR was able...
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

Bicyclist taken to hospital after crash near Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach police are responding to a crash involving a bicycle Monday in The Market Common area, according to Master Cpl. Thomas Vest. The incident happened at Thornbury Drive and Coventry Boulevard. The cyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment, Vest said. There...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
cbs17

Teen has life-threatening injuries after shootout with SC police

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night after he was shot at a Conway officer, according to officials. An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. in the area of Forest Loop Road when the man pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, according to officials.
CONWAY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

8-foot, 395-pound white shark pings near Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A large white shark visited the Grand Strand Tuesday morning, ABC affiliate WPDE reported. This 8 feet-4inch, 395-pound juvenile male white shark, named Jekyll, pinged approximately 50 miles off the Myrtle Beach coast at 7:58 a.m. Ocearch located Jekyll last month along the Florida-Georgia coastline.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

