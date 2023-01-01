ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thelevisalazer.com

LC FISCAL COURT HAS SPECIAL MEETING TO START FISCAL YEAR…

The LC Fiscal Court has a Special Meeting on January 3, 2023 at 1 PM at the Lawrence County Courthouse Downtown Louisa, Kentucky. Judge Executive Phillip Carter was in attendance with LC Magistrates Rick Blackburn, Michael (Mouse) Halcomb, David Pinson and John Scaggs. County Attorney John Osborne was ready to advise the fiscal court in his first meeting after winning election in November.
LOUISA, KY
WSAZ

2 dead in Industrial Parkway crash; roadway reopen

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two people died Tuesday night in a head-on crash that closed the Industrial Parkway for much of the night in Greenup County and sent two others to the hospital, according to Kentucky State Police. The accident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the...
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Celebrating Freedom: MLK Jr. ceremony on Jan. 16

ASHLAND, Ky. – Ashland Community and Technical College is proud to support the Boyd and Greenup County branch’s NAACP’s annual Martin Luther King, Jr. event. The event will be held Monday, January 16, 2023, at 10:30 A.M at the Ashland Transportation Center. Pastor JD Cockrel of Christ...
ASHLAND, KY
thelevisalazer.com

PAINTSVILLE POLICE CHIEF RETIRING AFTER 23 YEARS OF SERVICE

JANUARY 2, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. PAINTSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT CHIEF OF POLICE MICHAEL ROE, WHO IS RETIRING AFTER SERVING AS AN OFFICER FOR 23 YEARS. Residents of two Eastern Kentucky counties received surprising news to end up the 2022 year when it was officially announced that the chiefs of police for the main city in each county were retiring.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – DECEMBER 20, 2022-JANUARY 1, 2023

FROM 12:00 A.M., DECEMBER 20, 2022, THRU TO 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 2, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 71 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 71 ARRESTS,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Body discovered along Ohio riverbank

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Friday, a body was found along the riverbank, according to the Ironton Police Department. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner confirmed the body was found on the north end of town, behind the floodwall on Second Street. The body has been turned over to the Lawrence...
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Sheriff’s office warns Kentucky residents about phone scam

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are claiming to be the electric company and asking for payment over the phone. The scammers tell the person that if they do not pay, their service will be disconnected, […]
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that happened Sunday night in the Sandy Hook area of Elliott County. The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been requested to investigate the Jan. 1 shooting that took place at approximately 8:42 p.m.
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
hwy.co

The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel

Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
DINGESS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Suspect injured after being shot by Kentucky troopers in Elliott County

SANDY HOOK, KY (WOWK) – A suspect was taken to the hospital after being shot by state troopers in Kentucky. According to the Kentucky State Police, the KSP Critical Incident Response Team was requested to investigate the shooting. KSP says the incident happened around 8:42 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 in Elliott County. The KSP […]
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man found dead in Kentucky home, ‘foul play suspected’

ELKHORN CITY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in Pike County. According to KSP, troopers received a call just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, regarding a “burglary in progress” at a home on Marrowbone Creek Road in Elkhorn City. Troopers say […]
ELKHORN CITY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy