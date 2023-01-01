ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Wichita Eagle

Colts Target Jim Harbaugh back to Michigan?

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is one of the hottest names on the NFL coaching carousel this year. Prying him away from his alma mater might be the biggest hurdle the Indianapolis Colts face in trying to hire him. A recent report out of Charlotte, N.C., home of the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

ESPN reveals controversial top 25 college football rankings

The two College Football Playoff semifinal games are in the books and now it's time to get an updated look at the latest top 25 rankings. This week, the ESPN computer went to work ranking the 25 best teams and, as is often the case, there were some questionable decisions made.
GEORGIA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Who is Damar Hamlin? Bills DB Collapses vs. Bengals on MNF

Many football fans outside of western New York are being introduced to Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin in the most unfortunate of circumstances after he collapsed during the team's Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Per the ESPN broadcast, medical staff performed CPR on...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Jets-Dolphins Week 18 Odds, Lines and Spread

Two AFC East rivals who have witnessed their once promising seasons spiral downward will battle in Week 18 while looking to snap five-game losing streaks. The Jets, who have been eliminated from playoff contention, will encounter a Miami club with fading playoff hopes. The Dolphins can secure the 7-seed in the AFC with a victory over New York, combined with a Bills’ win over the Patriots. Should the Patriots beat the Bills in Week 18, Miami would be eliminated.
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Florida QB Anthony Richardson Debuts Top 10 in ESPN NFL Mock Draft

18 teams will begin looking toward free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft come Monday morning while analysts have already begun to do at least the latter. ESPN's Jordan Reid released his first mock for the upcoming selection ceremony on Wednesday, using the outlet's Football Power Index projected draft order to simulate the first round.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Previewing Week 18 of Fantasy Football For the Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham joined the rest of the club's offensive threats as a top contributor in fantasy football for Week 17. Here's what he and the rest of those assets are expected to do in the team's season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs:. Jarrett Stidham. Jarrett...
Wichita Eagle

NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 17

With only one week remaining in the regular season after Monday, week 17 was a must-win for various teams across the NFL. Hoping to ring in the new year by keeping their playoff chances alive, franchises like the Packers, Patriots, and Lions were already in playoff mode. That means teams...
Wichita Eagle

Packers Make Another Big Move in Super Bowl Odds

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With back-to-back big wins, the Green Bay Packers have vaulted up the list of Super Bowl contenders at sportsbooks. At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers are +3100 to win the Super Bowl. That’s not exactly the short list of contenders – an implied probability of 3.1 percent – but it’s a huge leap compared to +25000 before beating Chicago to start their winning streak and +20000 before beating Miami.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Coach on Damar Hamlin: ‘Let’s Be Honest - Nobody’s Fine’

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, like his colleague Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, is a proud Pittsburgher. So just as it made sense for Tomlin this week to open up a press conference Tuesday to send condolences to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, it makes sense for McCarthy to reflect as well.
WASHINGTON STATE
Wichita Eagle

3 Dark Horse Quarterback Free Agent Options for Colts in 2023

Once the 2023 offseason hits for the Indianapolis Colts, the search for a new signal-caller will ensue. With most thinking that the Colts will accomplish this in the draft, it must be said that multiple quarterbacks are upcoming in free agency who could also fill the void should Indianapolis decide to pass on the 2023 quarterback class.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

