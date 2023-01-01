Two AFC East rivals who have witnessed their once promising seasons spiral downward will battle in Week 18 while looking to snap five-game losing streaks. The Jets, who have been eliminated from playoff contention, will encounter a Miami club with fading playoff hopes. The Dolphins can secure the 7-seed in the AFC with a victory over New York, combined with a Bills’ win over the Patriots. Should the Patriots beat the Bills in Week 18, Miami would be eliminated.

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO