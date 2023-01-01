Read full article on original website
Biden 'annoyed' by complaints from Harris's husband over tough vice presidential assignments
President Joe Biden grew “annoyed” upon discovering that Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband had complained about her policy assignments, fueling questions inside the White House about the vice president’s inner circle.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Latest Hunter Biden Problem Puts White House in Tight Spot
The president has the authority to block hundreds of documents related to his son's business dealings in Ukraine. Whether he should is up for debate.
How Much Is President Joe Biden Worth?
President Joe Biden once described himself as "the poorest man in Congress." Read to see his current net worth, how he made his money, and how it compares.
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
AOC says she was telling Matt Gaetz the Democratic Party would 'absolutely not' rescue Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid when they were spotted chatting on the House floor
Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with her far-right congressional colleagues Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar during Tuesday's votes.
White House adviser cites disruptive presidential travel as reason Biden hasn’t gone to border
White House adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms on Sunday cited the disruptiveness caused by presidential travel as a reason why President Biden hasn’t been to the southern border, a criticism levied by Republicans amid a crisis that has seen a record number of migrants crossing into the U.S. “Well, you have to remember… when the President travels it is…
‘Could hear the president cursing’: Biden furious about border early on in administration
President Joe Biden was reportedly furious about the surge of immigrants illegally crossing the southern border during the first months of his administration, making him angrier than any other policy issue.
Biden staying without paying at St. Croix spread of billionaire Democrat donors: report
President Biden is spending his New Year’s tropical vacation at the property of a billionaire business owner who attended his first presidential state dinner just weeks prior.
Biden Expected To Make Major Kennedy Announcement
The White House is expected to announce in the coming days that former United States Congressman Joe Kennedy III will be the next special envoy to Northern Ireland for economic affairs, according to new reporting in CNN.
Nation Remembers Wife of Late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, Cecilia ‘Cissy’ Suyat Marshall, Dies at 94
The nation is remembering the wife of the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, 94-year-old Cecilia “Cissy” Suyat Marshall, who died on Nov. 22. Cecilia Suyat worked alongside her husband, civil rights leader Thurgood Marshall, at the NAACP. He became the high court’s first Black justice in 1967, followed by a career as a civil rights lawyer.
Hochul flamed for asking people to stop ‘leaving’ New York after telling Republicans to ‘get out’ months prior
Critics slammed Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., on Twitter for asking people to stop leaving the state of New York, after telling Republicans to "get out" months earlier.
Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal
Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
Donald Trump Jr. Demands 'Outrage' Over Joe Biden's St. Croix Vacation
Trump Jr. suggested that the president was on vacation while refusing to "do something" about the deadly winter storm that recently battered the country.
First Black Woman To Run for US President, Led Battle to Free Angela Davis, Passes Away
She lived her life as an activist, and now she rests in peace. Charlene Mitchell, the first Black woman to attempt U.S. presidency in the White House in 1968, has reportedly died at age 92. According to The New York Times, Mitchell died on Dec. 14 in a Manhattan nursing...
Jill Biden makes a tidal shift from her thoughts on another run at the White House
First lady Jill Biden, despite being so worn out from a recent circuit of White House events that she lost her voice, is now seriously looking ahead to her husband running for reelection in 2024. That's a tidal shift from her position just three months ago.
Bernie Sanders, 81, would take a 'hard look' at 2024 run if Biden, 80, steps aside, senior adviser says
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' longtime adviser Faiz Shakir said the democratic socialist lawmaker would seriously consider a third White House bid if President Biden doesn't run.
President Biden tells Zelenskyy he was named TIME’s ‘Man of the Year’ during White House visit
President Biden revealed to Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the Ukrainian president was named TIME Magazine's "Man of the Year" during a press conference at the White House.
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
