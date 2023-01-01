Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com
Man dies in single-vehicle Gainesville accident
A 24-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on NW 5th Avenue on Monday night. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) social media post, the man was driving eastbound on NW 5th Avenue and ran the stop sign at the NW 3rd Street intersection around 9:13 p.m. The...
Three dead in New Year’s Day crash involving 21 cars in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Jan.1 at around 12:40 a.m., 45 people were involved in a car crash on Interstate 75 northbound, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Out of the 45 people involved, two men and a woman from Chicago were killed. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
alachuachronicle.com
One killed in rollover accident on NW 3rd Street
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One person died in a rollover single-vehicle accident tonight in the 400 block of NW 3rd Street. The car came to rest in a yard, and a resident at that property called 911 at 9:13 p.m. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other passengers in the car, and no other vehicles were involved. The crash is under investigation.
mycbs4.com
Law enforcement agencies investigate deadly crashes
Gainesville, FL — It's been a deadly start to the year for nearly a dozen drivers in Alachua County and the surrounding areas. "Unfortunately, we had an increase in some of the fatality crashes," Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Patrick Riordan says the higher volume of traffic over the holidays may have led to more accidents. "This past couple of weekends, the Florida Highway Patrol, we've investigated a lot of crashes," Riordan said.
ocala-news.com
Ocala pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Eve
A 40-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on State Road 35 in Ocala on New Year’s Eve. On Saturday, December 31, at approximately 11:25 p.m., a 40-year-old man from Ocala was standing in the left turn lane of State Road 35, just south of SE 28th Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
WCJB
FHP investigates cause of 21-vehicle pileup on I-75 that left 3 dead
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working to determine what caused a 21-vehicle pileup on Interstate 75 just after midnight on New Year’s. Three people were killed in the collision and many others were hurt. State troopers say the crash happened at 12:40 a.m. on...
WCJB
Man dies in UTV crash in Gilchrist County
GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An 8-year-old girl was driving a UTV when it toppled and killed the 34-year-old man riding with her. The accident occurred in an open field on County Road 138, less than 10 miles southwest of Fort White. “Details about the crash are still very limited,...
WCJB
Marion County firefighter arrested for strangling a woman
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On New Year’s Eve the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance. According to the arrest report, the victim said 26-old-year Joseph Rinaudo III was upset she moved his belongings, so he started breaking things in the bedroom. Rinaudo is a firefighter with Marion County Fire Rescue.
WCJB
Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday. Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street. His vehicle hit...
WCTV
21-vehicle crash leaves three dead on I-75 in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A pileup involving dozens of vehicles on I-75 in North Central Florida claimed three lives early Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. In a press release issued Sunday night, FHP said 21 vehicles were involved in the crash near Mile Marker 414 in Columbia...
mainstreetdailynews.com
21-vehicle I-75 accident kills 3
Three people died in a 21-vehicle vehicle accident on I-75 in Columbia County early Sunday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the multi-vehicle collision occurred around 12:40 a.m. at the northbound Lake City/High Springs 414 exit ramp. The roadway was closed for several hours to clear the wreckage and an FHP investigation is ongoing.
palmcoastobserver.com
Woman killed on I-95 after sedan rear-ends a semitruck in Flagler County
A 53-year-old Port Orange woman was killed the morning of Dec. 28 when her sedan rear-ended a semitruck on Interstate 95. The woman was driving directly behind the semitrailer in the center northbound lane of I-95 when the crash happened, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The semitruck was slowing down for traffic ahead but the sedan failed to slow, the report said.
FHP: Fatal truck collision in Grandin on New Years Eve
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a 57-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision near Grandin on State Road 100 and Savel Road. FHP reports that around 2:37 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling westbound on State Road 100. Due to unspecified reasons, the driver was unable to stay in the lane.
WCJB
Deadly crash in Branford leaves passenger dead after 8-year-old girl overturns UTV
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash that left one dead and another with minor injuries. Troopers say a utility terrain vehicle overturned in an open field at 2399 NE County Road 138 in Branford on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. The driver of...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 3 dead in 21-vehicle pileup on Interstate 75 in Florida
Three people have died after 21 vehicles crashed on Interstate 75 in northern Florida on Monday. Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release that the 21-vehicle pileup happened on northbound Interstate 75 at milepost 414, near the intersection of U.S. highways 41 and 441 near Lake City. The crashes were reported at 12:40 a.m.
ocala-news.com
44-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Marion County
A 44-year-old woman from Davie was killed last week after she was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 27 in Marion County. Shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, December 30, a 57-year-old man from Naples was traveling eastbound in a pickup truck on U.S. 27, near the intersection of NW 97th Place, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Tampa man dies in UTV accident
A Tampa man died on Sunday afternoon when he was ejected from a UTV south of Fort White. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, an 8-year-old Tampa girl was driving a UTV in an open field at 2399 NE County Road 138 in Gilchrist County at 4:24 p.m. when the vehicle overturned. A 34-year-old Tampa man was ejected from the vehicle.
News4Jax.com
Orange Park man dies in crash on New Year’s Eve after speeding driver runs red light
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Orange Park man is dead after being hit by a speeding driver on Saturday night in Middleburg, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP report, just before 8 p.m., a 40-year-old Middleburg man was speeding in a Lincoln Navigator as he drove south in the left lane on State Road 21 also known as Blanding Boulevard. The 28-year-old man was driving a Nissan Sentra and turned left from County Road 220 to get onto SR 21 when the Navigator ran a red light and crashed into the Sentra, the report said.
ocala-news.com
Ocklawaha man arrested after allegedly attacking two men with stick
A 41-year-old Ocklawaha man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of attacking two men with a stick. On Monday, shortly before 8:15 a.m., an MCSO deputy responded to the 11800 block of SE Highway 464 in Ocklawaha in reference to a battery in progress. Upon arrival, the deputy observed the first victim who was holding Joshua Daniel Perez on the ground, according to the MCSO report.
alachuachronicle.com
One Ocala teen dead, three hospitalized in Alachua County I-75 accident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 17-year-old Ocala girl was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash last night; two other 17-year-old girls and a 19-year-old man, all of Ocala, were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The accident happened at 10:48 p.m. on the Archer Road northbound...
Comments / 1