Read full article on original website
Related
Canada is banning some foreigners from buying property after home prices surged
Canada in 2023 is closing its doors to foreign investors who want to purchase homes.
CNBC
The Greek island helping Europe dodge an energy crisis
Europe raced to shore up its energy supplies in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and it appears to have averted a worst-case scenario this winter — largely thanks to liquified natural gas. For years, Europe was heavily dependent on Russian pipeline gas. But when Russia attacked Ukraine,...
Amazon secures $8 billion term loan
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with certain lenders to provide the e-commerce giant an $8 billion unsecured loan. The term loan will mature in 364 days, with an option to extend for another 364 days and the proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes.
Goodyear pensions delayed; company 'working urgently' with third party to make payments
Pensioners who did not receive their monthly benefits are being told by the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. that the firm is working on getting them their payments, although the responsibility is in the hands of a third party. Doug Grassian, Goodyear's director of global external and digital communications, said Wednesday the company...
Taiwan willing to offer help to China to deal with Covid-19 surge
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said the self-ruled democratic island is willing to provide assistance to help China deal with its Covid surge after Beijing eased its hardline approach last month.
The Next Web
How the EU plans to take on big tech in 2023
The European Union is on a mission to curb the power of big tech. In recent years, the bloc has doled out vast antitrust fines to Silicon Valley giants, set global standards for data privacy, and proposed a raft of digital regulations. Yet critics say the rules have been ineffective.
money.com
Why Gas Prices Will Fall in 2023, According to Experts
After a year of sky-high gas prices, experts are predicting that fuel costs could be lower in 2023. The average gallon of gas in the U.S. is projected to cost $3.49 this year, according to a report from price comparison app GasBuddy, a nearly 50-cent decrease from the 2022 average of $3.96. If that prediction pans out, it'd certainly represent an improvement for drivers — but 2023 would still be the second-most expensive year for gas prices in a decade.
EU, Beijing heading for collision over China's COVID crisis
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and China on Tuesday moved closer to a political standoff over the COVID-19 crisis, with Beijing vehemently rejecting travel restrictions some EU nations have started to impose that could be expanded in coming days. An EU offer of help, including vaccine donations, was also as good as slapped down, with Beijing insisting the situation was “under control” and medical provisions “in adequate supply,” government spokesperson Mao Ning said. And as the 27-nation bloc moved closer to imposing some sort of restrictions on travelers from China, Beijing threatened countermeasures. “We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the COVID measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity,” Mao said.
China threatens response to COVID testing requirements for passengers
Chinese officials have called out other countries for their COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers coming from China, threatening to impose countermeasures in response. Speaking at a daily briefing on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called the virus testing requirements imposed by other countries “excessive” and “unacceptable” and said they “lack scientific basis.” Several countries…
Canada grants record permanent residency permits in 2022
OTTAWA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Canada set an immigration record last year by granting more than 437,000 foreigners permanent residency, the government said on Tuesday, as it ramps up immigration to fight a tight labor market.
US News and World Report
India's Top Court Upholds Legality of 2016 Currency Ban
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court said Monday that the government’s surprise decision in 2016 to demonetize high-value bills was legal and taken after consultation with India's central bank. The five-judge constitution bench was hearing petitions challenging the currency ban that rendered 86% of India’s currency...
BBC
Energy payment: £600 voucher can be redeemed at Post Office
Households in Northern Ireland will be able to redeem the £600 energy discount voucher at the Post Office. People with no direct debit arrangements and those with a prepaid meter will receive the voucher from their energy supplier which can then be redeemed at their local Post Office. Direct...
Comments / 0