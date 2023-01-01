Read full article on original website
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Video: James Harden And Joel Embiid “Fight” Over The Last-Second Shot Against The Pelicans
James Harden and Joel Embiid's hilarious fight during the final few seconds against the Pelicans.
Luka Doncic Kept It Real On His Relationship With Christian Wood: "He Doesn't Get Mad If Sometimes I Yell At Him..."
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic kept it real regarding his relationship with his new teammate Christian Wood.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
Draymond Green responds to Evan Turner calling Warriors dynasty ‘lame as f–k’
It’s not quite “you come at the king, you best not miss,” nor is it “speak of the devil, and he shall appear.” Perhaps this is somewhere in between. Regardless, Draymond Green has found himself in yet another verbal tussle in public with a peer. This time, it involves Evan Turner, who has been co-hosting the Point Forward Podcast with Andre Iguodala, part of Dan Le Batard and John Skipper’s Meadowlark Media company. On the podcast, Turner referred to the Warriors dynasty, which saw the team reach the NBA Finals from 2015-2019 consecutively — winning titles in 2015, 2017, and...
Larry Bird shares how Tiny Archibald saved him from the death threats he received in New York - "He chewed that guy out for a good ten minutes"
Larry Bird once received death threats before playing the Knicks, and it was Tiny Archibald who set the record straight with his abuser over the phone
When LeBron James Confirmed He Is The Cheapest Player In The NBA: "I’m Not Turning On Data Roaming, I’m Not Buying No Apps..."
LeBron James once admitted that he is one of the cheapest players in the NBA.
"They rose my game up to a different level!" - Tim Hardaway names the toughest point guards
Sometimes, the best players in the NBA weren't the most celebrated ones
LeBron James Would Still Have More All-Time Points Than Kevin Durant If He Never Dunked Or Made A 3-Pointer
LeBron James has scored more points without using dunks and 3-pointers in his career than Kevin Durant has total points.
Iman Shumpert Thinks Scottie Pippen Didn't Win The DPOY Award Because Everybody Was Busy Watching Michael Jordan
Iman Shumpert thinks that Scottie Pippen never won the Defensive Player of the Year award because everyone was too busy watching Michael Jordan.
MLive.com
Report: Pistons’ Marvin Bagley to miss ‘extended time’ with hand injury
Marvin Bagley III returned to the Detroit Pistons lineup last Friday after missing the previous two games with a non-COVID related illness. Three games later, he’s out of the lineup once again with no timetable on his return. ESPN reports that the Pistons forward is expected to miss “extended...
AC Green Talks About Winning A Championship With Shaquille O'Neal And Kobe Bryant After Winning With The Showtime Lakers
AC Green opens up about re-joining and winning with the Los Angeles Lakers after winning with the Showtime during the 80s.
The Brooklyn Nets All-Time GOAT Pyramid
Jason Kidd sits at the top of the Nets' GOAT pyramid. Kevin Durant can surpass him if he wins a championship with the Brooklyn Nets.
MLive.com
Ask Kyle: On Aidan Hutchinson’s near-record workload, rookie of year chances
ALLEN PARK -- So this it. One of the most exciting Detroit Lions seasons in ages will come down to the final weekend of the season, when they’ll put the league’s most improbable playoff bid on the line against the hated Green Bay Packers. If the Packers win,...
Ivica Zubac defends Kawhi Leonard's public perception -"He's a normal guy…he just doesn't like talking to the media"
Zubac said that Leonard is a normal guy just like everyone else, and that he comes across in a poor light in the media because he simply doesn't enjoy talking to the media
MLive.com
Rashard Lewis talks developing Pistons’ bigs, slow second-half starts
Over the past 20 years, the stretch-four has become somewhat of a necessity for most NBA teams. Out are the old days of having a big man who can only impose his will by scoring in the post, and in are the new ones of having a big who can stretch an opponent’s defense from long distance. At the peak of his NBA career, Detroit Pistons player development coach Rashard Lewis was one of the best one in the league.
MLive.com
Pistons vs. Warriors pick + turn $10 into $200 with a made 3-pointer
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There are 12 games on the NBA docket this Wednesday, but we have our eyes on one game, in particular. We will give...
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Filip Zadina approaching return as a new season
DETROIT – Don’t call it a comeback. Think of it as a start to the season. That is the approach Filip Zadina is taking when he returns to the Detroit Red Wings lineup, likely within a couple of weeks. Zadina wants to forget about how his season was...
NBA Fans Roasted Another Fan For Saying They Would Beat Charles Barkley Or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar In A 1-On-1 Matchup Today
A fan claimed that they could beat Charles Barkley and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in a 1-on-1 currently and got absolutely flamed by other fans.
MLive.com
Aidan Hutchinson, James Houston set all kinds of pass-rushing records for Lions
DETROIT -- The Lions are centering their rebuild on trench warfare. They’re already there on the offensive side with thoroughbreds like Frank Ragnow, Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker and Jonah Jackson. Lately, the defensive side has shown glimmers too. Then when both units were shoved around on the frozen turf...
MLive.com
Former Michigan State star nearing rookie milestone with Seahawks
With one game left in the regular season, Kenneth Walker III is closing in on a milestone. The former Michigan State All-American and rookie running back for the Seattle Seahawks is 64 rushing yards shy of 1,000. The only player in franchise history to rush for 1,000 yards as a rookie is Curt Warner in 1983.
