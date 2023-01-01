ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

New York Post

Draymond Green responds to Evan Turner calling Warriors dynasty ‘lame as f–k’

It’s not quite “you come at the king, you best not miss,” nor is it “speak of the devil, and he shall appear.” Perhaps this is somewhere in between. Regardless, Draymond Green has found himself in yet another verbal tussle in public with a peer. This time, it involves Evan Turner, who has been co-hosting the Point Forward Podcast with Andre Iguodala, part of Dan Le Batard and John Skipper’s Meadowlark Media company. On the podcast, Turner referred to the Warriors dynasty, which saw the team reach the NBA Finals from 2015-2019 consecutively — winning titles in 2015, 2017, and...
MLive.com

Rashard Lewis talks developing Pistons’ bigs, slow second-half starts

Over the past 20 years, the stretch-four has become somewhat of a necessity for most NBA teams. Out are the old days of having a big man who can only impose his will by scoring in the post, and in are the new ones of having a big who can stretch an opponent’s defense from long distance. At the peak of his NBA career, Detroit Pistons player development coach Rashard Lewis was one of the best one in the league.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Pistons vs. Warriors pick + turn $10 into $200 with a made 3-pointer

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There are 12 games on the NBA docket this Wednesday, but we have our eyes on one game, in particular. We will give...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Filip Zadina approaching return as a new season

DETROIT – Don’t call it a comeback. Think of it as a start to the season. That is the approach Filip Zadina is taking when he returns to the Detroit Red Wings lineup, likely within a couple of weeks. Zadina wants to forget about how his season was...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State star nearing rookie milestone with Seahawks

With one game left in the regular season, Kenneth Walker III is closing in on a milestone. The former Michigan State All-American and rookie running back for the Seattle Seahawks is 64 rushing yards shy of 1,000. The only player in franchise history to rush for 1,000 yards as a rookie is Curt Warner in 1983.
SEATTLE, WA

