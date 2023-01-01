ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CBS 8

New California 2023 Retail Law eliminates the 'Pink Tax'

CALIFORNIA, USA — A retail law known as the “Pink Tax” law brings to light gender-based pricing for goods in California, which the author of the bill argues will support women’s economic health and hold companies accountable by eliminating the "Pink Tax" in California once and for all."
beckersdental.com

California dentist accused of performing unnecessary work placed on probation

A California dentist accused of performing unnecessary dental work on patients will be allowed to continue practicing under probation, NBC7 San Diego reported Dec. 31. The Dental Board of California began investigating pediatric dentist Khuong Nguyen, DDS, in 2018 after receiving complaints from patients' parents. Dr. Nguyen had sanctions placed on him by the state Department of Health Care Services on Oct. 1, 2018, requiring him to submit documentation to prove the necessity of services.
The Center Square

Prisons across California to close or shrink

(The Center Square) - Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe , a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025. “CDCR and the (Gov. Newsom) administration are working to minimize impact to staff and the communities,” according to a Dec. 6 release from the prison agency. “This will include options...
Lassen County News

Enforcement of a new privacy law without final rules now in effect

The new year kicked off enforcement of a new law protecting the privacy of Californians, but what that law will finally be remains to be decided, prompting the state director of California’s largest small-business association to wonder how firmly set the compliance thresholds are that supposedly hold Main Street enterprises out of harm’s way.
californiaglobe.com

Psychic Predictions and New Year’s Resolutions!

It has been my tradition to offer my very own psychic predictions for the new year. This year, my predictions are all too easy. That is, life in California will continue to be a dystopian reality unless your New Year’s resolution includes speaking out against some giant whoppers in our society! That is, the cause for truth, justice and the American way has been taking a beating as of late by race, climate, and social justice hustlers.
kymkemp.com

California Venues Grant Program Has Expanded Eligibility

Lendistry announced …that it will administer a new round of grants focused on supporting independent live venues in California that gain most of their revenue through ticket sales and event promotion. The California Venues Grant Program, which Lendistry administered in October and November of 2021, is returning for a new round, this time with expanded eligibility to support more venues that were affected by the pandemic. “Round 2” of the program launched on Dec. 19, 2022.
ABC10

California's new gun law, explained

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Texas passed a law known as SB8 that allows people who aren’t connected to an abortion to sue anyone who performs or facilitates an abortion after six weeks, and they can receive up to $10,000 in damages. "If they’re going to use this framework to...
iheart.com

Dentist Still Seeing Patients despite Formal Discipline by State Board

