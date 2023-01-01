Read full article on original website
California seeks sterilization victims to pay reparations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — About 600 people alive today can’t have children because California’s government sterilized them either against their will or without their knowledge, and now the state is trying to find them so it can pay them at least $15,000 each in reparations.
New California 2023 Retail Law eliminates the 'Pink Tax'
CALIFORNIA, USA — A retail law known as the “Pink Tax” law brings to light gender-based pricing for goods in California, which the author of the bill argues will support women’s economic health and hold companies accountable by eliminating the "Pink Tax" in California once and for all."
beckersdental.com
California dentist accused of performing unnecessary work placed on probation
A California dentist accused of performing unnecessary dental work on patients will be allowed to continue practicing under probation, NBC7 San Diego reported Dec. 31. The Dental Board of California began investigating pediatric dentist Khuong Nguyen, DDS, in 2018 after receiving complaints from patients' parents. Dr. Nguyen had sanctions placed on him by the state Department of Health Care Services on Oct. 1, 2018, requiring him to submit documentation to prove the necessity of services.
California’s Proposition 13 still sparking clashes
Proposition 13, an iconic tax limitation measure passed by California voters 44 years ago, is still generating legal and political skirmishes.
California workers are getting new protections in 2023 despite companies' opposition
A wide range of Californians, from white-collar professionals to blue-collar agricultural laborers, fast-food servers, and construction workers, are expected to benefit in 2023 from new, far-reaching legislation that aims to improve working conditions.
From Legalizing Jaywalking to Banning Fur, California Starts 2023 with Hundreds of New Laws
Hundreds of new laws passed in California in 2023 affect everything from protecting abortion and gender-affirming health care to legalizing jaywalking and banning the sale and manufacture of new fur clothing and accessories. Here are a few of the new laws that took effect Jan. 1:. • SB 107, the...
Opinion: California Desperately Needs More Nurses in Addiction Treatment
By the time most people seek help at a rehab facility, addiction has devastated their lives. It is extremely difficult to admit you have a problem and go through the detox and treatment process. Patients have often lost their friends, families, jobs, and so much more — all because of the disease of addiction.
California Workers Can Now Take Leave To Care For Chosen Family
A California law that took effect Jan. 1 expands the type of people that workers can use family leave to care for when needed.
Prisons across California to close or shrink
(The Center Square) - Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe , a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025. “CDCR and the (Gov. Newsom) administration are working to minimize impact to staff and the communities,” according to a Dec. 6 release from the prison agency. “This will include options...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyo Truckers Concerned With California Truck Law That Bans All Trucks, Buses Made Before 2010
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Beginning with the new year, large trucks and buses made before 2010 are banned from California’s roads, which would include any Wyoming trucks entering the Golden State. “Do I think that zero emissions vehicles are the future? Yeah, I do....
Lassen County News
Enforcement of a new privacy law without final rules now in effect
The new year kicked off enforcement of a new law protecting the privacy of Californians, but what that law will finally be remains to be decided, prompting the state director of California’s largest small-business association to wonder how firmly set the compliance thresholds are that supposedly hold Main Street enterprises out of harm’s way.
Jaywalking with 'no immediate danger' is now legal in California
Jaywalking is now legal in California. It’s a new law that impacts everyone in San Diego, but not everyone is happy about it.
Washington Examiner
California's New Year's resolution: Let transgender youth suffer irreversible harm
For many, the first of January offers the chance of a new beginning, an opportunity to reflect and set goals to improve oneself. The average person might set New Year’s resolutions such as eating less, calling their parents more, or finally kicking that Netflix addiction in favor of cracking open a book.
californiapublic.com
California's endangered salmon population plummets amid new threat
Winter-run Chinook salmon numbers are at the lowest they’ve ever been. But scientists say it’s not because of high temperatures or the historic drought. Instead, they say, it’s their diet. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiaglobe.com
Psychic Predictions and New Year’s Resolutions!
It has been my tradition to offer my very own psychic predictions for the new year. This year, my predictions are all too easy. That is, life in California will continue to be a dystopian reality unless your New Year’s resolution includes speaking out against some giant whoppers in our society! That is, the cause for truth, justice and the American way has been taking a beating as of late by race, climate, and social justice hustlers.
California rings in 2023 with new laws on abortion, transgender youth, and illegal immigrant police
Governor of California Gavin Newsom had a busy legislative session in 2022, signing many new sweeping laws that would take effect in the new year.
kymkemp.com
California Venues Grant Program Has Expanded Eligibility
Lendistry announced …that it will administer a new round of grants focused on supporting independent live venues in California that gain most of their revenue through ticket sales and event promotion. The California Venues Grant Program, which Lendistry administered in October and November of 2021, is returning for a new round, this time with expanded eligibility to support more venues that were affected by the pandemic. “Round 2” of the program launched on Dec. 19, 2022.
State and local agencies working together to prepare for powerful incoming storm
The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services says they are bracing for possible flooding during the upcoming storm from Southern California all the way north to the Oregon border.
California's new gun law, explained
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Texas passed a law known as SB8 that allows people who aren’t connected to an abortion to sue anyone who performs or facilitates an abortion after six weeks, and they can receive up to $10,000 in damages. "If they’re going to use this framework to...
iheart.com
Dentist Still Seeing Patients despite Formal Discipline by State Board
SAN DIEGO - The state has formally disciplined a dentist accused of performing unnecessary procedures on children. According to a report by NBC 7, The Dental Board of California has placed Dr. Khuong Nguyen on three years probation. But he is still being allowed to work at least 16 hours per week to maintain his license. Trouble is, dentists in California don't have to disclose any complaints or discipline against them, leaving parents to have to research that information themselves.
