Norman, OK

Tri-City Herald

Texas Loses RB Jaydon Blue To Transfer Portal

Texas is adding a premier running back for the 2023 season. It's also losing one to the transfer portal. Longhorns freshman running back Jaydon Blue is expected to enter the transfer portal. Blue will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next school. Blue, a native of Klein (Texas),...
AUSTIN, TX

