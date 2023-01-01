Fort Myers home burns into flames on New Year’s Day

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A single-family home in Fort Myers caught on fire early Sunday.

Seven different units responded to the fire on 4001 E River Dr. Smoke and flames were visible.

Crews quickly pulled hose lines to initiate a fire attack and perform a primary search of the residence. After an aggressive knockdown of the fire, an all-clear of the residence was announced.

No injuries were reported. The fire is currently under investigation.