Minnehaha County, SD

Tony Venhuizen Resigns from the SD Board of Regents

The South Dakota Board of Regents says that board member Tony Venhuizen of Sioux Falls has resigned. He has been elected to the state House of Representatives and will be sworn in on Saturday. He says he enjoyed his time on the Board……. Venhuizen says the Regents worked to...
Noem hires Mitchell superintendent as secretary of education

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that she has appointed Joe Graves as secretary of the South Dakota Department of Education. His appointment will be effective Jan. 10. He succeeds Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has accepted a job as president of Lake Area Technical College. “Joe is a wonderful fit to...
No travel advised in Minnehaha County; LCSO says stay home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Minnehaha County deputies are responding to several stranded motorists this morning. The sheriff’s department says heavy winds and snow are making travel in the county difficult or impossible. The department is advising no travel in Minnehaha County. A message from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says, “before you head out this morning…DON’T”.
How much is in the city, state budgets for snow?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the snow falls, taxpayer money pays for a lot of the cleanup. Each year millions of dollars are budgeted for snow cleanup. With another winter storm impacting Sioux Falls and much of southeastern South Dakota, those winter budgets are being tested. So how...
Roads still rough, I-90 open across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions are still impacted from the most recent winter storm to hit South Dakota. As of 4:45 p.m. CT Interstate 90 is open across the state. The final stretch to reopen was the westbound lanes between Sioux Falls to Mitchell. The South Dakota...
Sobriety checkpoint scheduled for Lake and other area counties

A new year of sobriety checkpoints begins as the South Dakota Department of Public Safety plans to hold checkpoints in 15 different counties during the month of January. In our area, checkpoints are scheduled in Lake, Minnehaha, and Davison counties. Other counties where checkpoints will be held include: Brown, Brule, Butte, Clay, Day, Fall River, Jones, Lawrence, Meade, Spink, Stanley, and Walworth.
I29 reopens; many schools closed again as cleanup begins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Many schools are closed again on Wednesday as snow cleanup begins. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken reminds residents that snow gates are not as effective with the amount of snow received, meaning more snow at the end of the driveway. TenHaken asks people to be patient as plowing is going to take time. He adds making sure fire hydrants are cleared out and helping neighbors.
Noem appoints former Catholic leader as social services secretary

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed a Catholic administrator as the state’s next social services secretary. Noem announced that she has picked Diocese of Sioux Falls Chancellor Matt Althoff to replace outgoing Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill. Gill plans to retire on Jan. 8. Althoff has...
Snow Alert continues for Sioux Falls as plowing commences across the city

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Monday, January 2, 2023, and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.
What if the Sioux Falls area gets 12 inches of snow?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND meteorologists have predicted a possible 10 to 16 inches of snow for the Sioux Falls area today and into tomorrow. Meteorologist Brian Karstens said it’s possible the city could get 15 inches by Wednesday (Jan. 4) evening. That’s based on one weather model.
Sioux Falls Regional Airport extends closure

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Regional Airport announced in a Facebook post that they are extending their closure through 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The airport says crews are on hand and will be working through the night to reopen by tomorrow. You’re encouraged to check...
City of Sioux Falls issues Snow Alert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Monday, January 2, and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject...
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
No school in Sioux Falls Wednesday due to snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks day two of a major winter storm in southern and eastern KELOLAND. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain at times continues to move north into southeastern KELOLAND. More than 12 inches of snow was reported in Sioux Falls by mid-afternoon. Due to...
How does the DOT decide to close highways

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A portion of I-90 between Chamberlain and Humboldt remains closed Tuesday afternoon, with many other routes across the state designated with differing warnings and conditions. But how does the South Dakota DOT decide when a route should be closed?. “We do have a defined...
