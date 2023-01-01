Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
NOPD investigating homicide on South Carrollton Ave.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say a man was found dead in the 3300 block of South Carrollton Ave. Police responded to the call around 8:52 a.m. and the victim was declared dead around 9:19 a.m. No additional information is currently available. See a spelling or grammar error in our...
One dead, two wounded in three violent incidents early Wednesday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans continues to roll into the New Year with another homicide and a pair of shootings Wednesday morning. The first shooting happened at about 3:00 a.m. in the 8500 block of I-10 Service Road. Initial NOPD reports show a male victim sustained a gunshot wound...
NOLA.com
cenlanow.com
Suspect arrested at scene after man found dead on St. Charles Avenue
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A homicide investigation is underway and a suspect is behind in New Orleans after a man was found dead from multiple injuries to the head on St. Charles Avenue late Thursday (Dec. 1) night. The New Orleans Police Department says that just before 11 p.m.,...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish deputy shoots at suspect during chase
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a deputy shot at a suspect during a chase that started in River Ridge and ended in New Orleans. According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were dispatched to a report of car burglaries in the 1900 block...
More and more shootings in New Orleans
The violence just keeps getting worse in New Orleans, & the new year is seeing that trend continue. Five people were shot last night in just one incident on S. Rochblave in New Orleans. Another shooting on Broad Street sent a victim to the hospital.
uptownmessenger.com
WDSU
Clerk at French Quarter store punched to unconsciousness, police searching for suspect
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police report that a French Quarter store clerk was punched until he lost consciousness. According to police, Hector Gonzales, 59, is accused of punching a store clerk at a business in the 600 block of St. Ann Street on Dec. 31 around 11:30 p.m.
fox8live.com
62 vehicles broken into in Jefferson Parish apartment complex lot; teen brothers, mother arrested
RIVER RIDGE, La. (WVUE) - Two teen brothers are in jail and deputies are searching for two additional suspects in a rash of vehicle burglaries in Jefferson Parish, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to reports of vehicle break-ins at the Creeks of River Ridge Apartments in the...
WDSU
Woman shot at the edge of the Seventh Ward
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman at the edge of the Seventh Ward. According to police, a woman was shot at the 1600 block of North Broad Street around 7:15 p.m. EMS is currently on the scene. No other information is available at this time.
WANTED: Group accused of multiple vehicle burglaries in French Quarter, Downtown
According to the NOPD, multiple vehicles were reportedly burglarized in the 1500 block of Canal Street.
JPSO: Pursuit of car burglary crew includes gunfire
Around 2am this morning JPSO Deputies, investigating a series of car burglaries River Ridge, encountered a trio of suspects. The three fled into an apartment complex with deputies in pursuit.
Shooting on I-10 Monday night
New Orleans Police say there was overnight gunfire on the Interstate near Downtown New Orleans. “The NOPD is investigating a shooting on I-10 East at the Orleans Exit,” Public Information Officer Reese Harper released.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in January 1 Homicide in New Orleans
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in January 1 Homicide in New Orleans. New Orleans, Louisiana – One person was killed in a shooting in the early hours of January 1, 2023, in the 1600 block of Clio Street, New Orleans. The New Orleans Police Department is currently investigating and seeking information on the person or persons responsible.
WDSU
NOPD searching for man accused of multiple auto burglaries downtown
New Orleans police are currently seeking public assistance in locating a man who is being accused of breaking into multiple cars downtown. According to police, Travis Jordan, 22, is being accused of smashing car windows at the intersection of Lafayette Street and South Peters. He is also accused of several...
WDSU
Man shot on Chef Menteur Highway on Monday night
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man on Monday night. According to police, the victim sustained a gunshot wound at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Papania Drive around 7:58 p.m. The victim was transported to the local hospital for treatment....
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after man shot on Gallier Street
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night on Gallier Street. The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Gallier Street around 11:51 p.m. One man was taken to an area hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound, according to police.
NOPD seeks additional “person of interest” in ongoing Boogie B homicide investigation
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with the homicide of local comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Montrell was killed by a stray bullet while sitting in a parked car...
NOLA.com
NOPD investigating two early morning shootings, one fatal
New Orleans Police are investigating two early Sunday morning shootings, including one that was fatal. Police were first notified of a shooting in the 1600 block of Clio Street shortly after 4 a.m. They found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds at that location. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
