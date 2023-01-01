ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

NOPD investigating homicide on South Carrollton Ave.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say a man was found dead in the 3300 block of South Carrollton Ave. Police responded to the call around 8:52 a.m. and the victim was declared dead around 9:19 a.m. No additional information is currently available. See a spelling or grammar error in our...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Jefferson Parish deputy shoots at suspect during chase

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a deputy shot at a suspect during a chase that started in River Ridge and ended in New Orleans. According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were dispatched to a report of car burglaries in the 1900 block...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

More and more shootings in New Orleans

The violence just keeps getting worse in New Orleans, & the new year is seeing that trend continue. Five people were shot last night in just one incident on S. Rochblave in New Orleans. Another shooting on Broad Street sent a victim to the hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Man found dead at Olive Street and Carrollton Avenue

A man was bludgeoned to death outside of an abandoned business in the Gert Town area, the New Orleans Police Department reported. At 8:52 a.m., Second District officers responded to a call of a male down in the 8000 block of Olive Street, near South Carrollton Avenue. Upon arrival, they...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Woman shot at the edge of the Seventh Ward

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman at the edge of the Seventh Ward. According to police, a woman was shot at the 1600 block of North Broad Street around 7:15 p.m. EMS is currently on the scene. No other information is available at this time.
WWL-AMFM

Shooting on I-10 Monday night

New Orleans Police say there was overnight gunfire on the Interstate near Downtown New Orleans. “The NOPD is investigating a shooting on I-10 East at the Orleans Exit,” Public Information Officer Reese Harper released.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in January 1 Homicide in New Orleans

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in January 1 Homicide in New Orleans. New Orleans, Louisiana – One person was killed in a shooting in the early hours of January 1, 2023, in the 1600 block of Clio Street, New Orleans. The New Orleans Police Department is currently investigating and seeking information on the person or persons responsible.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD searching for man accused of multiple auto burglaries downtown

New Orleans police are currently seeking public assistance in locating a man who is being accused of breaking into multiple cars downtown. According to police, Travis Jordan, 22, is being accused of smashing car windows at the intersection of Lafayette Street and South Peters. He is also accused of several...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot on Chef Menteur Highway on Monday night

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man on Monday night. According to police, the victim sustained a gunshot wound at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Papania Drive around 7:58 p.m. The victim was transported to the local hospital for treatment....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate after man shot on Gallier Street

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night on Gallier Street. The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Gallier Street around 11:51 p.m. One man was taken to an area hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound, according to police.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

NOPD investigating two early morning shootings, one fatal

New Orleans Police are investigating two early Sunday morning shootings, including one that was fatal. Police were first notified of a shooting in the 1600 block of Clio Street shortly after 4 a.m. They found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds at that location. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

