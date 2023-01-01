ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Middletown police search for 2 involved in Wednesday morning home invasion

MIDDLETOWN (WXIX) - Middletown police responded to a home invasion and shooting Wednesday morning. At approximately 9:50 a.m., officers arrived at the 1600 block of Kensington Street where a woman said two intruders broke into her apartment, according to Middletown police. Residents at the apartment told police they confronted the...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Victim taken to hospital from Cincinnati shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill. It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Nottingham Road, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says. Lt. Brent McCurley says the victim was shot at least three times. McCurley says he believes...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old girl in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 16-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday morning and the suspect has turned himself in, according to Boone County Sheriff Michael Helmig. Deputies were sent to a home in the area of Silver Brook and Kingsgate drives in Burlington around 2:18...
BURLINGTON, KY
Fox 19

16-year-old Burlington girl shot to death by friend, sheriff says

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 16-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday morning, and the suspect has turned himself in, according to Boone County Sheriff Michael Helmig. Deputies were sent to a home in the area of Silver Brook and Kingsgate drives in Burlington around 2:18...
BURLINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Heavy police presence on Fairway Court in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — There is a heavy police presence in the 1000 block of Fairway Court in Independence. avoid this area if possible. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
vincennespbs.org

Greene County facing charges for attempted murder charges

A Greene County man is facing attempted murder charges. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Matthew J. York. It stems from a situation that happened the day after Christmas when a woman contacted the sheriff’s office. She told deputies York was trying to kill her current boyfriend.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Armed robbery reported on Saint James Avenue in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Armed robbery reported on Saint James Avenue in Walnut Hills. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
HAMILTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy