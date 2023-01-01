Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF GameOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's rep gives update on his condition Monday Night as Bills Bengals game is postponed after CPR was givenJames PatrickCincinnati, OH
Donate to Damar Hamlin's Foundation GoFundMeFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a shooting on Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill
CINCINNATI — Police responded to a shooting on Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Officials with the Cincinnati Police Department say that shortly after 10 a.m. District Three officers responded to the...
Fox 19
Middletown police search for 2 involved in Wednesday morning home invasion
MIDDLETOWN (WXIX) - Middletown police responded to a home invasion and shooting Wednesday morning. At approximately 9:50 a.m., officers arrived at the 1600 block of Kensington Street where a woman said two intruders broke into her apartment, according to Middletown police. Residents at the apartment told police they confronted the...
WLWT 5
Report of a robbery and assault on Reading Road at Summit in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Report of a robbery and assault on Reading Road at Summit in Roselawn. Complainant says he was robbed of money and a cell phone. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was...
Fox 19
Victim taken to hospital from Cincinnati shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill. It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Nottingham Road, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says. Lt. Brent McCurley says the victim was shot at least three times. McCurley says he believes...
Fox 19
Man accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old girl in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 16-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday morning and the suspect has turned himself in, according to Boone County Sheriff Michael Helmig. Deputies were sent to a home in the area of Silver Brook and Kingsgate drives in Burlington around 2:18...
Fox 19
Police arrest 11 people, confiscate 815 grams of fentanyl in December drug bust
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department arrested 11 people in December 2022 after a SWAT situation at three different residences. According to police, District 4′s Violent Crimes Squad and SWAT executed a search warrant in the 1800 block of Losantville Avenue and the 2600 block of Bremont Avenue on Dec. 21.
Fox 19
16-year-old Burlington girl shot to death by friend, sheriff says
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 16-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday morning, and the suspect has turned himself in, according to Boone County Sheriff Michael Helmig. Deputies were sent to a home in the area of Silver Brook and Kingsgate drives in Burlington around 2:18...
WLWT 5
Heavy police presence on Fairway Court in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — There is a heavy police presence in the 1000 block of Fairway Court in Independence. avoid this area if possible. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Police presence on McMakin Avenue following reports of shots fired in Mount Healthy
CINCINNATI — Police presence on McMakin Avenue following reports of shots fired in Mount Healthy. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WKRC
Boone Co. man allegedly assaulted, threatened woman because she was going to 'expose' him
BOONE COUNTY, Ky (WKRC) - A Northern Kentucky man has been arrested more than a week after he allegedly held a woman against her will, assaulted her, and threatened to kill her. Travis Steinhauer is accused of keeping the woman from leaving his Burlington home on Dec. 24. He allegedly...
1 dead, 1 injured in East Price Hill shooting
Corey Williams, 40, was killed in an early morning shooting in East Price Hill Sunday. Christopher Harris, 29, was charged with murder.
vincennespbs.org
Greene County facing charges for attempted murder charges
A Greene County man is facing attempted murder charges. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Matthew J. York. It stems from a situation that happened the day after Christmas when a woman contacted the sheriff’s office. She told deputies York was trying to kill her current boyfriend.
WKRC
Man accused of killing teen because she wouldn't pick up dropped pot
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - An 18-year-old man has been charged with murdering a 16-year-old girl because she wouldn't pick up some marijuana that had dropped to the floor. Boone County deputies were called to a home on Silver Brook Drive in Burlington at about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. They found...
WLWT 5
Police responding to High Street in Hamilton for reports of a crash with injuries
HAMILTON, Ohio — Police responding to High Street in Hamilton for reports of a crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Armed robbery reported on Saint James Avenue in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Armed robbery reported on Saint James Avenue in Walnut Hills. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton; Police investigating
DAYTON — One man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton early Monday morning. Police and medics responded to a shooting at the cross of Woodbine Avenue and Russet Avenue around 12:19 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch. >>Man killed in Dayton shooting identified.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported pedestrian hit by vehicle on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CHERRY GROVE, Ohio — Crews responding to reported pedestrian hit by vehicle on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Fox 19
Man accused of assaulting woman, holding her against her will, court docs say
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Burlington man has been arrested after he reportedly assaulted a woman and held her against her will at his home on Christmas Eve, the Boone County sheriff says. According to Sheriff Michael Helmig, the criminal complaint says 42-year-old Travis Shane Steinhauer told the victim...
